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WORST AG on the Planet Claims He's Safeguarding Rights and WHOA NELLIE That's a LOTTA (Deserved) Backfire

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:46 PM on May 28, 2026
Mike Kropf/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, Pool

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones took to X earlier today to talk about how safeguarding Virginian's rights is a priority for his office. Keep in mind this is the genius AG who just tried to get SCOTUS to overrule SCOVA's ruling on the unconstitutional gerrymandering Hakeem Jeffries tried to push on the state, not to mention he's a huge gun grabber ... 

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Which makes this all them more pathetic and embarrassing for him.

As a follow-up, Jones sent this link to the AG's site:

From the AG's website:

The Office of Civil Rights investigates complaints of discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, ethnic or national origin, sex, pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions, age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status, and disability.

The Office receives complaints of discrimination that occur in employment, places of public accommodation, educational institutions, and real estate transactions, as well as pattern or practice issues involving law enforcement agencies.

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Welp, every single legal gun owner in Virginia should file a complaint against Jones for trampling their Second Amendment rights. Should probably file a complaint against Governor Spanberger as well.

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He really is.

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