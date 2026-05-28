WORST AG on the Planet Claims He's Safeguarding Rights and WHOA NELLIE That's a LOTTA (Deserved) Backfire

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones took to X earlier today to talk about how safeguarding Virginian's rights is a priority for his office. Keep in mind this is the genius AG who just tried to get SCOTUS to overrule SCOVA's ruling on the unconstitutional gerrymandering Hakeem Jeffries tried to push on the state, not to mention he's a huge gun grabber ...

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Which makes this all them more pathetic and embarrassing for him.

(1/2) Safeguarding the rights of all Virginians is a priority for this office. And right now, civil and constitutional rights are under attack. The OAG's Office of Civil Rights is here to defend Virginians and make sure the Commonwealth is fair for all. — Attorney General Jay Jones (@AGJayJones) May 28, 2026

As a follow-up, Jones sent this link to the AG's site:

(2/2) If you believe your rights have been violated, file a complaint here: https://t.co/lyW2CvdMRH — Attorney General Jay Jones (@AGJayJones) May 28, 2026

From the AG's website:

The Office of Civil Rights investigates complaints of discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, ethnic or national origin, sex, pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions, age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status, and disability. The Office receives complaints of discrimination that occur in employment, places of public accommodation, educational institutions, and real estate transactions, as well as pattern or practice issues involving law enforcement agencies.

Welp, every single legal gun owner in Virginia should file a complaint against Jones for trampling their Second Amendment rights. Should probably file a complaint against Governor Spanberger as well.

Well this is rich!



I'd like to report that @GovernorVA has violated the Constitutional Rights of every Virginian with the ban on safe & commonly-owned firearms as well as with the expansion of the unwarranted search & seizure (aka red flag) law. — Iam Swoboda (@iamswoboda) May 28, 2026

Safeguarding Virginians would require your resignation. — The_Moderate_Virginian (@TheModerateVA) May 28, 2026

You mean the ones where all the illegals are killing and raping Virginians? It’s about time you get on that. — Dr. Supreme Court “Big Balls” Justice (@Troll_Troll4Fun) May 28, 2026

"Safeguarding the rights of all Virginians is a priority for this office." ***



**Unless you vote Republican. Then, all you deserve are two caps on your dome, MAGA Nazi Hater Phobey Phoebe Phobe! — GenXLlama (@Llama1R) May 28, 2026

You are the worst AG on the planet. — Betty Deportino 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@rwg686) May 28, 2026

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He really is.

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