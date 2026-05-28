Just WOW: Yet ANOTHER 'Assassination Attempt' Made on a Sitting Trump-Appointed SCOTUS Justice (LISTEN)

Nick Sortor broke the story of yet another alleged swatting incident directed at Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Allegedly, an anonymous caller dialed 911 claiming gunshots at her residence, clearly hoping to provoke a heavily armed police response that could have ended with officers kicking in the door of a sitting justice.

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Redacted dispatch audio from May 27 confirms the call.

Officers were told they were responding to 'suspicious noise' at a location of interest with round-the-clock security for a high-priority resident. Dispatchers noted they could not reach the caller for verification and explicitly flagged the possibility of a swatting hoax. Security personnel already on scene reported hearing nothing unusual. The situation was resolved without incident, but the intent was unmistakable.

🚨 Yet ANOTHER assassination attempt was made against a sitting conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice via SWATTING



Someone called 911 saying there were GUNSHOTS at Amy Coney Barrett’s home, wanting SWAT to kick down her door



This is LEFTIST TERRORISM. pic.twitter.com/LmKXDqADy6 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 28, 2026

But you know, it's the Right that is violent and stuff. Totally.

Straight up terrorism again.



Prosecute these domestic terrorists like the real threats they are. — Reason Rising⚖️ (@ReasonRises) May 28, 2026

Indeed.

Without any accountability it will continue indefinitely. Pathetic. — 🇺🇸 Gary Thorsted 🇺🇸 (@GaryThorsted) May 28, 2026

This kind of violence is unacceptable, no matter the ideology. We should demand accountability and protect our institutions. — Raven Core (@ngahalla) May 28, 2026

Amen.

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