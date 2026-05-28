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Just WOW: Yet ANOTHER 'Assassination Attempt' Made on a Sitting Trump-Appointed SCOTUS Justice (LISTEN)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:55 PM on May 28, 2026
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Nick Sortor broke the story of yet another alleged swatting incident directed at Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Allegedly, an anonymous caller dialed 911 claiming gunshots at her residence, clearly hoping to provoke a heavily armed police response that could have ended with officers kicking in the door of a sitting justice.

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Redacted dispatch audio from May 27 confirms the call.

Officers were told they were responding to 'suspicious noise' at a location of interest with round-the-clock security for a high-priority resident. Dispatchers noted they could not reach the caller for verification and explicitly flagged the possibility of a swatting hoax. Security personnel already on scene reported hearing nothing unusual. The situation was resolved without incident, but the intent was unmistakable.

But you know, it's the Right that is violent and stuff. Totally.

Indeed.

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Amen.

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Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM SUPREME COURT TERRORISM TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

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