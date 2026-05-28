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WHOA: Here's What the Case Against E. Jean Carroll Is REALLY About – Cooked Up at a Resistance Party?!

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:05 AM on May 28, 2026
AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

Byron York is shining a light on the reported criminal investigation into E. Jean Carroll. According to York, the probe appears to zero in on the very origins of Carroll’s case - a story that traces back to a swanky Manhattan 'Resistance party' where anti-Trump operatives, deep-pocketed donors, and eager lawyers cooked up the defamation lawsuit that later ballooned into a full-blown battery claim under New York’s specially tailored Adult Survivors Act.

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Resistance party.

Who are these people? Who does that?

You know what ... don't answer those questions. The whole thing reeks of the coordinated political hit job conservatives have been calling out for years.

If we're reading this correctly, it looks like the idea of Trump raping Carroll may have been created at a party of powerful people who hate him. Interesting how Reid Hoffman (who we know hung out with Epstein) funded Carroll's efforts. 

And by interesting we mean corrupt, evil, and pathetic.

Not to mention, Caroll lied about who was paying her legal fees... why would a nonprofit pay her fees? We know why, we're just being facetious.

Sounds more and more like a concerted hit job put together by a bunch of people who wanted to end Trump.

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That's all this was - revenge for beating Hillary.

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