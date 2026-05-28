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CNN's Abby Phillip SHREDS Jill Biden for Saying She Thought Joe Stroked Out During Debate (No, REALLY!)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:20 AM on May 28, 2026
CNN

Even CNN's Abby Phillip is finally calling out the Biden family’s whiplash revisionism on the debate that torpedoed Joe’s reelection.

Phillip zeroed in on Jill Biden’s new CBS interview, where the former First Lady suddenly claimed she was 'frightened' during last year’s showdown with Trump and thought her husband was having a stroke. Phillip didn’t hold back, contrasting that dramatic hindsight with the upbeat spin Jill delivered onstage just minutes after the Atlanta debacle—praising Joe for answering “every question” like a champ.

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Keep in mind, Jill took the man she was frightened was having a stroke NOT to the ER but to Waffle House. You'd think if a wife was truly that concerned about her hubby stroking out she might at least consider a trip to the ER. The fact she didn't stop the debate and check on her husband says so much ...

Of course, the fact the journo didn't push her on this point says even more.

Imagine if CNN had actually covered the 2020 Election and Joe Biden honestly from the get-go ... 

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2026 ELECTIONS ABBY PHILLIP CNN JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN X

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