Lefty Protesters CHEER When 2 Brown Men Walk Out of ICE Facility ... There's Just 1 AWKWARD Problem (Vid)

Have we mentioned how damn racist the Left is?

Because they are racist.

BIGLY. HUGELY. ABSOLUTELY.

This from Nick Sortor about two brown men leaving the ICE facility in New Jersey just cracked us UP.

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Watch this, it's a doozy:

🔥 LMAO! Two brown guys just walked out of ICE’s Newark facility, and leftists started CHEERING



… only to find out they WORK THERE 🤣



“THEY WORK HERE, DUMBASSES!”



Other facility staffers can be seen laughing at the rioters from behind the gate 😂😂



Clowns 🤡



Leftist racism!… pic.twitter.com/3HmyotTKl9 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 26, 2026

Awww yes, the soft bigotry of low expectations.

Nobody does the soft bigotry of low expectations better than our pals on the Left.

Lololololololol incredible. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 26, 2026

They just keep on embarrassing themselves. Gotta love it.

Unless, of course, you're a democrat.

This shows exactly who they are 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 — Thomad 🇺🇸 (@FaithfulThomad) May 26, 2026

Exactly who they are.

LMFAO there is no one more racist than a leftist 💀 — Hasan Piker’s Dog (The Raped) (@Richard_Smegma_) May 26, 2026

Leftists accidentally cheering for ICE. pic.twitter.com/3XRpApYlYs — Pissed off Ex-liberal (@Aice_Dee1313) May 26, 2026

Almost like, non-whites really do all look the same to the left. 🤔 — Bob Shields 🇺🇸 ☀️ 🐊🥓 (@BobShields248) May 26, 2026

Because to the Left, they do all look alike.

And this right here, proves it.

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