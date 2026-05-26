Lefty Protesters CHEER When 2 Brown Men Walk Out of ICE Facility ... There's Just 1 AWKWARD Problem (Vid)

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Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:15 PM on May 26, 2026

Have we mentioned how damn racist the Left is?

Because they are racist. 

BIGLY. HUGELY. ABSOLUTELY. 

This from Nick Sortor about two brown men leaving the ICE facility in New Jersey just cracked us UP.

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Watch this, it's a doozy:

Awww yes, the soft bigotry of low expectations.

Nobody does the soft bigotry of low expectations better than our pals on the Left.

They just keep on embarrassing themselves. Gotta love it.

Unless, of course, you're a democrat.

Exactly who they are.

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Because to the Left, they do all look alike.

And this right here, proves it.

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