Lefty Protesters CHEER When 2 Brown Men Walk Out of ICE Facility ... There's Just 1 AWKWARD Problem (Vid)

Have we mentioned how damn racist the Left is?
Because they are racist.
BIGLY. HUGELY. ABSOLUTELY.
This from Nick Sortor about two brown men leaving the ICE facility in New Jersey just cracked us UP.
Watch this, it's a doozy:
🔥 LMAO! Two brown guys just walked out of ICE’s Newark facility, and leftists started CHEERING— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 26, 2026
… only to find out they WORK THERE 🤣
“THEY WORK HERE, DUMBASSES!”
Other facility staffers can be seen laughing at the rioters from behind the gate 😂😂
Clowns 🤡
Leftist racism!… pic.twitter.com/3HmyotTKl9
Awww yes, the soft bigotry of low expectations.
Nobody does the soft bigotry of low expectations better than our pals on the Left.
May 26, 2026
Lololololololol incredible.— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 26, 2026
They just keep on embarrassing themselves. Gotta love it.
Unless, of course, you're a democrat.
May 26, 2026
This shows exactly who they are 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣— Thomad 🇺🇸 (@FaithfulThomad) May 26, 2026
Exactly who they are.
LMFAO there is no one more racist than a leftist 💀— Hasan Piker’s Dog (The Raped) (@Richard_Smegma_) May 26, 2026
Leftists accidentally cheering for ICE. pic.twitter.com/3XRpApYlYs— Pissed off Ex-liberal (@Aice_Dee1313) May 26, 2026
Recommended
Children pic.twitter.com/mzDqHvYqJw— MikeinMaine (@MikeInMaine69) May 26, 2026
Almost like, non-whites really do all look the same to the left. 🤔— Bob Shields 🇺🇸 ☀️ 🐊🥓 (@BobShields248) May 26, 2026
Because to the Left, they do all look alike.
And this right here, proves it.
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