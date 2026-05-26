Iran's About to Get DOG-WALKED --> Trump Turns Abraham Accords Into Accountability Trap for Gulf States

National security expert Mehek Cooke explains how Trump's push to bring Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan, and others into the landmark peace framework alongside any Iran deal forces regional players to have real 'skin in the game' when it comes to containing Tehran.

Advertisement

No more free rides for neighbors who share Iran's backyard but previously faced zero consequences for looking the other way.

Take a look at this:

Trump just turned the Abraham Accords into an accountability trap for the Gulf states and Iran walked right into it.



Gulf states like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey have never held Iran accountable is due to exposure. They share a neighborhood. They can't sanction, shame, or… pic.twitter.com/Dft8yxcsQH — Mehek Cooke🇺🇸 (@MehekCooke) May 25, 2026

Post continues:

... confront Iran while having zero security architecture binding them to the West or to each other. The Abraham Accords change that math entirely. Once Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey are signatories, they aren't just recognizing Israel they are locking themselves into a collective security posture. A breach of the Iran deal becomes their problem to call out, not just America's or Israel's. You can't sign a normalization framework and then look the other way when your new partner Israel is threatened by a nuclear Iran. The accords create skin in the game. If Iran violates the deal, the Gulf states aren't just silent bystanders anymore. They're co-signatories of the broader peace architecture. The political cost of looking away just went from zero to enormous. That's why markets are surging and oil is dropping. The world is pricing in something it hasn't seen in decades, a Middle East where the neighbors themselves have a structural reason to enforce the peace. Genius.

All of this. ^

And as Cooke said, GENIUS.

============================================================

Related:

YO, Woke Right! It's Not the Jews Making Your Lives Suck, It's YOU (Especially Your Parodies - WATCH)

How DARE They?! FAFO! Sam Stein's OUTRAGE Over ICE Pepper-Spraying Sen. Andy Kim Results in COMEDY GOLD

F**k Right OFF': Joey Jones Tears Jacob Frey a NEW ONE for Using Memorial Day to Celebrate George Floyd

AOC's Former Chief of Staff 'Threatens' a Fellow Democrat for Refusing to Back a Nazi and LOL *POPCORN*

'ABSOLUTE Garbage': Democrats' Attempt at Fixing Their VILE Memorial Day Post Only Makes Things WORSE

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.