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Iran's About to Get DOG-WALKED --> Trump Turns Abraham Accords Into Accountability Trap for Gulf States

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:55 PM on May 26, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

National security expert Mehek Cooke explains how Trump's push to bring Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan, and others into the landmark peace framework alongside any Iran deal forces regional players to have real 'skin in the game' when it comes to containing Tehran.

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No more free rides for neighbors who share Iran's backyard but previously faced zero consequences for looking the other way.

Take a look at this:

Post continues:

... confront Iran while having zero security architecture binding them to the West or to each other.

The Abraham Accords change that math entirely. Once Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey are signatories, they aren't just recognizing Israel they are locking themselves into a collective security posture. A breach of the Iran deal becomes their problem to call out, not just America's or Israel's. You can't sign a normalization framework and then look the other way when your new partner Israel is threatened by a nuclear Iran. The accords create skin in the game.

If Iran violates the deal, the Gulf states aren't just silent bystanders anymore. They're co-signatories of the broader peace architecture. The political cost of looking away just went from zero to enormous.

That's why markets are surging and oil is dropping. The world is pricing in something it hasn't seen in decades, a Middle East where the neighbors themselves have a structural reason to enforce the peace.

Genius.

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All of this. ^

And as Cooke said, GENIUS.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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ABRAHAM ACCORDS DONALD TRUMP IRAN QATAR SAUDI ARABIA TURKEY

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