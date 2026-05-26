'ABSOLUTE Garbage': Democrats' Attempt at Fixing Their VILE Memorial Day Post Only Makes Things WORSE

Democrats just can't help themselves, even on Memorial Day.

After initially trying to score cheap political points by exploiting the deaths of American troops killed in Iran as some kind of Trump-bashing gotcha, the party's official X account quietly yanked the post amid the predictable firestorm of outrage—then dropped a generic, paint-by-numbers 'honor the fallen' message in its place like nothing ever happened.

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It's the same old gross playbook: weaponizing the ultimate sacrifice of our service members for partisan hackery, then hoping everyone forgets the internet never does.

Classy as ever.

Take a look:

This Memorial Day, we remember and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country and defend our freedoms. pic.twitter.com/63quwX85cf — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 25, 2026

What a bunch of a-holes.

This was take two. The Democrats deleted this, no apology. https://t.co/GJR8YnBNsY pic.twitter.com/hl9WhHmORL — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) May 25, 2026

Still no apology, we looked. Honestly, the only thing that would shock us at this point is if they DID apologize because that would mean they actually had a moment of self-reflection, and c'mon, we know that's not happening any time soon.

This Memorial Day is the day that the Democrats pretend to care about the military for something besides DEI. — Tom (@BoreGuru) May 25, 2026

Calling Democrats scumbags is an insult to scumbags.

That first post not go over too well, eh? — G3 Enjoyer 🇻🇦 (@EnjoyerG3) May 26, 2026

Yup. Immortalized on X and on Twitchy as well.

You're welcome, Democrats.

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