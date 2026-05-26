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'ABSOLUTE Garbage': Democrats' Attempt at Fixing Their VILE Memorial Day Post Only Makes Things WORSE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:20 AM on May 26, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

Democrats just can't help themselves, even on Memorial Day. 

After initially trying to score cheap political points by exploiting the deaths of American troops killed in Iran as some kind of Trump-bashing gotcha, the party's official X account quietly yanked the post amid the predictable firestorm of outrage—then dropped a generic, paint-by-numbers 'honor the fallen' message in its place like nothing ever happened. 

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It's the same old gross playbook: weaponizing the ultimate sacrifice of our service members for partisan hackery, then hoping everyone forgets the internet never does. 

Classy as ever.

Take a look:

What a bunch of a-holes.

Still no apology, we looked. Honestly, the only thing that would shock us at this point is if they DID apologize because that would mean they actually had a moment of self-reflection, and c'mon, we know that's not happening any time soon.

Calling Democrats scumbags is an insult to scumbags.

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Yup. Immortalized on X and on Twitchy as well. 

You're welcome, Democrats.

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AOC's Former Chief of Staff 'Threatens' a Fellow Democrat for Refusing to Back a Nazi and LOL *POPCORN* Sam J.
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