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GRRL, BYE: Auto-Pen Justice Who Can't Define a Woman Lectures SCOTUS on 'Impartiality' and LOL-HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:35 AM on May 25, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson—the same one who couldn’t define 'woman' during her confirmation hearings—is now lecturing her colleagues that their recent ruling in a Louisiana voting rights case may have wrecked the Court’s impartiality in political matters. 

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The same woman who has been on The View ...

The same woman who starred in a Broadway show ...

Yeah, the auto-pen justice herself.

Because apparently the real threat to judicial neutrality isn’t a sitting justice publicly trashing the institution she serves on, but a decision that dared to treat the Constitution like it actually means what it says.

From ABC News:

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on Monday for the first time publicly addressed the Supreme Court's controversial recent decision in a Louisiana voting rights dispute and the conservative majority's expedited certification of the ruling, which allowed state Republicans to more quickly implement plans for a new congressional map.

"It can so easily be perceived that the court is doing something political," Jackson said in conversation with U.S. District Court Judge Richard Gergel. "In my view, we have to be really, really careful in this environment when we're dealing with issues that have a political overlay. We have to be scrupulous about sticking to the principles and the rules that we apply in every case and not look as though we're doing something different in this kind of context."

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 Has she seen her own opinions, like, at all? EL OH EL.

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LOUISIANA SUPREME COURT JUSTICE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON

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