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James Woods Shares DAMNING Laundry List of Just How Unhinged, Destructive, and VIOLENT Dems Are and WOW

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:20 AM on May 24, 2026

James Woods should really learn how to express himself; he's so shy. 

Heh. 

Actually, Woods lit up X Sunday morning with a no-holds-barred graphic laying out a damning pattern the mainstream media, Hollywood, and Leftists in general refuse to acknowledge.

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The post connects the dots on a long string of high-profile assassinations, assassination attempts, and acts of domestic mayhem — all tied directly to Democrat politics or leftist ideology.

Take a look at this:

When you look at Democrats that way ... yup.

Woods’ point is crystal clear: these aren't random crimes. It’s a consistent track record of targeting conservatives, Republicans, and anyone who stands in the way of radical progressive goals. 

*cough cough*

This.

In an age when the left loves to scream about ‘threats to democracy’ while ignoring actual bullets fired at Republican presidents and lawmakers, Woods’ post cuts through the gaslighting. It forces readers to confront an uncomfortable truth: the same political movement that claims the moral high ground has produced a body count that spans more than a century. If Democrats want to lecture the country about ‘violence,’ maybe they should start by looking in the mirror.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM HOLLYWOOD JAMES WOODS TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

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