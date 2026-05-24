James Woods Shares DAMNING Laundry List of Just How Unhinged, Destructive, and VIOLENT Dems Are and WOW

James Woods should really learn how to express himself; he's so shy.

Heh.

Actually, Woods lit up X Sunday morning with a no-holds-barred graphic laying out a damning pattern the mainstream media, Hollywood, and Leftists in general refuse to acknowledge.

Advertisement

The post connects the dots on a long string of high-profile assassinations, assassination attempts, and acts of domestic mayhem — all tied directly to Democrat politics or leftist ideology.

Take a look at this:

When you look at Democrats that way ... yup.

Woods’ point is crystal clear: these aren't random crimes. It’s a consistent track record of targeting conservatives, Republicans, and anyone who stands in the way of radical progressive goals.

Ofc they wanna limit our second amendment rights. Makes their plans easier. — Santa Decides (@SantaDecides) May 24, 2026

Indeed…and DEMOCRATS were/are the KKK!!! — Diane H (@rdejherron) May 24, 2026

*cough cough*

It’s hard to understand how anyone can stand behind them. The democrats have shown nothing but contempt for anyone who stands in their way. — Andrea🔥 (@SemperFi0101) May 24, 2026

This.

In an age when the left loves to scream about ‘threats to democracy’ while ignoring actual bullets fired at Republican presidents and lawmakers, Woods’ post cuts through the gaslighting. It forces readers to confront an uncomfortable truth: the same political movement that claims the moral high ground has produced a body count that spans more than a century. If Democrats want to lecture the country about ‘violence,’ maybe they should start by looking in the mirror.

============================================================

Related:

Oh, THE HORROR! Looks Like This Lil Fella's Upset With Trump's WH Comms Director Using Dirty Words (LOL)

Post Takes Trump/Iran Deal Rumors Apart 1 by 1 Sharing What's REALLY Happening and Haters Can't DEEEAL

It's SO ON! DataRepublican Takes a Very RANTY Subpoena-Served Medea Benjamin of CODE PINK to the Cleaners

'NOT Happening': Marco Rubio Shuts PANICANS DOWN in Straight-Fire Fire Update on Trump/Iran Deal (WATCH)

Patty Murray Completely MALFUNCTIONING During Heated Debate with Sean Duffy Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (WATCH)

============================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.