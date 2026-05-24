It's SO ON! DataRepublican Takes a Very RANTY Subpoena-Served Medea Benjamin of CODE...
Sit TF DOWN! Marco Rubio Shuts PANICANS DOWN in Straight-Fire Fire Update on...
Report: Man Who Believed He Was Jesus Sent to Meet Him After He...
Mehdi Hasan Calls John Cleese a 'Racist Unhinged Ignoramus,' Cleese Calls Him a...
VIP
Cenk Uygur’s Muslim Pity Party: When ‘Oppressed’ Muslims Run Half the World
Hakeem Jeffries Disavows Antisemitic Dem Candidate in Texas, But What About Graham Platner...
From Elon’s Baby Mama to Hasan Piker's New Bestie: Ashley St. Clair’s Wildly...
SpaceX Employees Asked Not to Chant Nationalist Dogwhistles on Livestream
VIP
Sheriff Says She’ll Arrest Fake Made-Up Wannabe Law Enforcement: ‘You Don’t Want This...
Brilliant LA Hack: Spray 'Vote Pratt' Over Graffiti and Potholes — Watch Karen...
Graham Platner Notes the Words ‘Gaza’ and Genocide’ Didn’t Appear in DNC’s Autopsy
Rep. Steve Cohen Introduces Six Articles of Impeachment Against Chief Justice John Roberts
Porta-Potty Perv: GOP Ad Torches Dem Senate Candidate Graham Platner With His Own...
Pander Backfires: Protester Pulls Knife on CA Gov Candidate Tom Steyer’s Staff in...

Patty Murray Completely MALFUNCTIONING During Heated Debate with Sean Duffy Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:50 AM on May 24, 2026
meme

A jaw-dropping Senate hearing clip is making its way across X, and once you see it, like a potato chip, you won't be able to watch it just once. Ok, fine, the potatcho chip thing doesn't work because you won't eat the chip, but still... You get the point.

Advertisement

You can't watch this just once.

See? It almost works. Almost.

Sean Duffy faced off with Sen. Patty Murray during what was supposed to be a routine questioning. Instead of dodging, Duffy went on offense—and Murray looked like she’d been hit by a freight train. Wait, she always looks like that, but she looks even MORE like that after this exchange.

WATCH:

He. Was. DONE.

The contrast couldn’t be starker. On one side, a Trump cabinet official who came prepared with receipts and zero patience for hypocrisy. On the other, a 30-plus-year incumbent who looked stunned that someone finally treated her like the rest of America gets treated.

Recommended

It's SO ON! DataRepublican Takes a Very RANTY Subpoena-Served Medea Benjamin of CODE PINK to the Cleaners
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yup. Don't get defensive, go on the offensive. They have NO idea what to do at that point.

============================================================

Related:

WELP, Here's the DNC Autopsy and WOW... We KNEW It Would be Bad, but Holy Mother of All COLLAPSES Batman

*POPCORN* WATCH Candace Owens MELT DOWN After Getting Fact-NUKED by Guest Who Brought RECEIPTS (VID)

Bridget Phetasy SCHOOLS Taylor Lorenz in BRUTAL Crash-Course Back and Forth About ADULTING and LMAO

We Can Neither Confirm Nor DENY if Hunter Biden X Account Is Real, but the REPLIES to it Are GOLD, JERRY

RUH-ROH! Abigail Spanberger's Veto List Keeps Getting LONGER, and Her Supporters Are Starting to FREAK OUT

============================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY PATTY MURRAY SEAN DUFFY SENATE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It's SO ON! DataRepublican Takes a Very RANTY Subpoena-Served Medea Benjamin of CODE PINK to the Cleaners
Sam J.
Sit TF DOWN! Marco Rubio Shuts PANICANS DOWN in Straight-Fire Fire Update on Trump/Iran Deal (WATCH)
Sam J.
Mehdi Hasan Calls John Cleese a 'Racist Unhinged Ignoramus,' Cleese Calls Him a Psycho
Brett T.
SpaceX Employees Asked Not to Chant Nationalist Dogwhistles on Livestream
Brett T.
Report: Man Who Believed He Was Jesus Sent to Meet Him After He Opened Fire Near the White House
Eric V.
Brilliant LA Hack: Spray 'Vote Pratt' Over Graffiti and Potholes — Watch Karen Bass Finally Act
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

It's SO ON! DataRepublican Takes a Very RANTY Subpoena-Served Medea Benjamin of CODE PINK to the Cleaners Sam J.
Advertisement