Patty Murray Completely MALFUNCTIONING During Heated Debate with Sean Duffy Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (WATCH)

A jaw-dropping Senate hearing clip is making its way across X, and once you see it, like a potato chip, you won't be able to watch it just once. Ok, fine, the potatcho chip thing doesn't work because you won't eat the chip, but still... You get the point.

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You can't watch this just once.

See? It almost works. Almost.

Sean Duffy faced off with Sen. Patty Murray during what was supposed to be a routine questioning. Instead of dodging, Duffy went on offense—and Murray looked like she’d been hit by a freight train. Wait, she always looks like that, but she looks even MORE like that after this exchange.

WATCH:

I just enjoyed this exchange so much. I paused it and went and got some popcorn. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/RomgrzckIM — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) May 20, 2026

He. Was. DONE.

The contrast couldn’t be starker. On one side, a Trump cabinet official who came prepared with receipts and zero patience for hypocrisy. On the other, a 30-plus-year incumbent who looked stunned that someone finally treated her like the rest of America gets treated.

Patty Murray drinks water from the septic tank . — Wyatt (@Wyatt711846) May 20, 2026

They honestly are so stupid, I don't know how these administrators don't lose patience. It's not just her, all of these democrats come across ignorant and miserable. — Carolina Millie🇺🇸 (@ArtoftheMil) May 21, 2026

Sean Duffy showed exactly how to handle a Democrat.

Watch and learn, kids. — Garry Forbes (@garryforbes) May 20, 2026

Yup. Don't get defensive, go on the offensive. They have NO idea what to do at that point.

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