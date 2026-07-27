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Megyn Kelly Embraces Her Delusions of Grandeur in Lashing Out Against Ben Shapiro

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:30 PM on July 27, 2026
Twitchy


Media feuds on Twitter can be a lot of fun, though never usually of lasting significance. Over the weekend, Piers Morgan decided that he wanted to start some beef with Ben Shapiro over Israel, and that was a REALLY bad idea

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Shapiro basically took Morgan behind the woodshed after the British host whined that Shapiro didn't believe in free speech because he would not give him a ratings boost by coming on his show. 

It was all very entertaining, but both men seem to have moved on. Shapiro to talk about important issues and Morgan to do ... whatever it is that Morgan does. 

Speaking of people desperate for clicks, though, former alleged conservative and current Tucker Carlson bestie, Megyn Kelly, just couldn't let the brief spat go. 

Kelly must suffer from a severe case of Main Character Syndrome (in addition to whatever is causing her to waste away before viewers' eyes). It wasn't enough for her to criticize Shapiro for trouncing Morgan. She also delusionally claimed that she is the one who 'made' Shapiro back when she was on Fox News. 

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... had to go. Clearly, even though he helped build Candace, she had to go. Then I had to go even though I’ve had a 15 year friendship with the guy.”  

“How many people must be culled from the conservative movement in order to make Ben [Shapiro] happy? This is ridiculous."

Wait a second. Piers Morgan, the vehement gun grabber and hater of free speech that he doesn't like, is now part of 'the conservative movement'? 

Umm ... when did that happen? 

LOL. 

Have we mentioned that we love Carol Roth? 

Morgan has never been a conservative. Like Bill Maher, he is a committed liberal who occasionally gets a few things right. 

Not a conservative in that whole lot. 

Not anymore, at least, if any of them ever truly were. 

... Candace goes after Erika Kirk, Megyn doesn’t say s*** because she’s not the mother of the internet. 

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It was an embarrassing moment for Kelly, for sure (she has had many of those recently), but not NEARLY as embarrassing as her trying to take credit for Shapiro's rise on the right. 

She also likely didn't book Shapiro herself, given her ignorance of his fame and profession at the time. The Kelly File had an entire team of bookers and producers, who likely told Kelly about his appearance without any input from her.

At this point, we wouldn't be surprised if Kelly claimed she 'made' Breitbart as well. 

There is a serious question whether the media personalities in what is colloquially known as 'Podcastistan' (to include Kelly, Owens, Carlson, and several others) are sentient anymore. 

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In fact, the opposite is more likely the case as it pertains to Kelly's current job. 

Don't take AI's word for it. Kelly herself said so. 

Oops! 

Kelly was clearly already a household name before she started her podcast, but she might at least thank Shapiro for helping her exit the mainstream media, where neither the right nor the left wanted her anymore. 

Kelly is also lying about Shapiro 'attacking' Morgan or trying to have him 'expelled from polite society.' 

As we showed in the post above, Shapiro only said (in a hilarious manner) that he would never again be a guest on Morgan's show. And Morgan started the whole feud by attacking Shapiro out of the blue as a 'shameless hypocrite' about Israel.

Like Kelly's, that is another claim that is laughable on its face. No one has to agree with Shapiro about Israel and Iran, but he's been pretty consistent in his position on the war.

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She willingly lit her reputation on fire for more views. That's what happened to her. 

She also embraces most of those mentally ill conspiracy theorists, so, yes. 

There is a LOT of crossover. 

The replies to this clip were filled with people saying that Shapiro inspired them to get involved in politics. 

We couldn't find any testimonials from anyone saying the same about Kelly.

A severe disorder. 

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It's not quite TDS, so maybe another acronym needs to be created. 

Shapiro Derangement Syndrome? Israel Derangement Syndrome?

Or maybe Kelly is just so desperate for attention, she'll make up any lie to get some of the listeners back who have rightfully abandoned her.

Somehow, we don't think it's going to work. 

============================================

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Tags:

BEN SHAPIRO CONSERVATISM FOX NEWS MEGYN KELLY PIERS MORGAN

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