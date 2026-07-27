Megyn Kelly Embraces Her Delusions of Grandeur in Lashing Out Against Ben Shapiro



Media feuds on Twitter can be a lot of fun, though never usually of lasting significance. Over the weekend, Piers Morgan decided that he wanted to start some beef with Ben Shapiro over Israel, and that was a REALLY bad idea.

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Shapiro basically took Morgan behind the woodshed after the British host whined that Shapiro didn't believe in free speech because he would not give him a ratings boost by coming on his show.

Have I called for your censorship? Or your silencing? Or have I just declined to be part of your dumpster fire click bordello? https://t.co/WinMIDNDC1 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 24, 2026

I don't know whether it's a tic or simple retardation, Piers, but defending against charges of being a clickwhore by bragging about how many clicks you get is not debunking the charge. https://t.co/notZefJpvE — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 24, 2026

It was all very entertaining, but both men seem to have moved on. Shapiro to talk about important issues and Morgan to do ... whatever it is that Morgan does.

Speaking of people desperate for clicks, though, former alleged conservative and current Tucker Carlson bestie, Megyn Kelly, just couldn't let the brief spat go.

Kelly must suffer from a severe case of Main Character Syndrome (in addition to whatever is causing her to waste away before viewers' eyes). It wasn't enough for her to criticize Shapiro for trouncing Morgan. She also delusionally claimed that she is the one who 'made' Shapiro back when she was on Fox News.

BREAKING 🚨: Megyn Kelly LIGHTS into Ben Shapiro for attacking Piers Morgan: “It's very sad to me as somebody who's known Ben forever and helped make Ben, 100% he became a star on my show, The Kelly File.”



“Now we have to get rid of Piers Morgan? Obviously, in Ben’s view, Tucker… pic.twitter.com/1YHgzh4paC — Dr Charlie Ward (@DrcharlieWardQ) July 26, 2026

... had to go. Clearly, even though he helped build Candace, she had to go. Then I had to go even though I’ve had a 15 year friendship with the guy.”



“How many people must be culled from the conservative movement in order to make Ben [Shapiro] happy? This is ridiculous."

Wait a second. Piers Morgan, the vehement gun grabber and hater of free speech that he doesn't like, is now part of 'the conservative movement'?

Umm ... when did that happen?

This was the end. Right here. She ended him. Done here. https://t.co/gaMM7HvNaO pic.twitter.com/jofvfTdttH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 27, 2026

LOL.

Have we mentioned that we love Carol Roth?

Morgan has never been a conservative. Like Bill Maher, he is a committed liberal who occasionally gets a few things right.

"How many people must be culled from the conservative movement?"



How about everyone who isn't a conservative, like Piers Morgan, Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Megyn Kelly. — jc73 (@jcochran73) July 27, 2026

Not a conservative in that whole lot.

Not anymore, at least, if any of them ever truly were.

Piers Morgan supports massive gun control and thinks hate speech should be illegal.



How the f*** is he being pushed out of the conservative movement if he’s not a conservative?



Funny how Megyn will defend anyone Shapiro calls out by inserting herself as an insider but when… https://t.co/ysxTgy70Uj — The Misfit Patriot (@misfitpatriot_) July 27, 2026

... Candace goes after Erika Kirk, Megyn doesn’t say s*** because she’s not the mother of the internet.

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It was an embarrassing moment for Kelly, for sure (she has had many of those recently), but not NEARLY as embarrassing as her trying to take credit for Shapiro's rise on the right.

I remember when Ben Shapiro appeared for the first time on Megyn's primetime FNC show ... she had no idea he was an attorney!



Sorry, Megyn, you did NOT make Ben a star. You invited him on your show because @benshapiro was already a star. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightSandy) July 27, 2026

She also likely didn't book Shapiro herself, given her ignorance of his fame and profession at the time. The Kelly File had an entire team of bookers and producers, who likely told Kelly about his appearance without any input from her.

What? Ben was already well known long before Megyn ever had a show on Fox. He was known before Andrew Breitbart hired him.



I’m fine with differences of opinions but no ma’am, we aren’t going to rewrite history here, especially when some of us were there to witness it. https://t.co/1igw6VkyW2 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 27, 2026

At this point, we wouldn't be surprised if Kelly claimed she 'made' Breitbart as well.

No sentient human believes this woman somehow launched Ben Shapiro's career. I've been following Ben's career since before he worked at Breitbart. He has been famous and a huge voice in the movement for literally decades. https://t.co/91oxfUShpx — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 27, 2026

There is a serious question whether the media personalities in what is colloquially known as 'Podcastistan' (to include Kelly, Owens, Carlson, and several others) are sentient anymore.

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Megyn claiming she made Ben a star is just embarrassing for her https://t.co/p0u8kRblFh — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) July 27, 2026

In fact, the opposite is more likely the case as it pertains to Kelly's current job.

Don't take AI's word for it. Kelly herself said so.

Funny because I remember Megyn Kelly telling us Ben Shapiro saved her career a few years back after she trashed President Trump and got fired from Fox and NBC. She credited Ben Shapiro for getting her “loser” ass off the couch. He helped her out of her slump- it’s why she started… https://t.co/NvQLYUWde4 — Ally (@AllyJKiss) July 27, 2026

Oops!

Kelly was clearly already a household name before she started her podcast, but she might at least thank Shapiro for helping her exit the mainstream media, where neither the right nor the left wanted her anymore.

The obsession with people who are smarter then her is tiresome.



Geriatric mean girls already have a show it’s called The View.



Pick a new lane. https://t.co/OGdJKXucL9 — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) July 27, 2026

Kelly is also lying about Shapiro 'attacking' Morgan or trying to have him 'expelled from polite society.'

As we showed in the post above, Shapiro only said (in a hilarious manner) that he would never again be a guest on Morgan's show. And Morgan started the whole feud by attacking Shapiro out of the blue as a 'shameless hypocrite' about Israel.

Like Kelly's, that is another claim that is laughable on its face. No one has to agree with Shapiro about Israel and Iran, but he's been pretty consistent in his position on the war.

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I knew who Ben was before I knew who she was. What the hell happened to her? — DelilahM (@delilahmused) July 27, 2026

She willingly lit her reputation on fire for more views. That's what happened to her.

I’ve met some awful people in the podcast space, but Megyn is without question the most obvious sell-out grifter.



NOTE: That’s a different category than mentally ill conspiracy theorist or secretly converted to Islam podcasters. (Though there is some crossover.) https://t.co/O1t3LDfpBz — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 27, 2026

She also embraces most of those mentally ill conspiracy theorists, so, yes.

There is a LOT of crossover.

@megynkelly hasn't a clue how loathsome she has become.@benshapiro has never tried to cancel her, only pointed out the fact that she has changed dramatically.

As an admirer who used to watch her regularly, I can attest that she is no longer watchable. — Moshe Y Bernstein (玉梦舍) (@MosheYBernstein) July 27, 2026

I read Ben Shapiro in Human Events when I was in high school, long before I knew who Megyn was, so I looked it up: That was about a decade before The Kelly File was even on the air. https://t.co/H7Tx9DNgvp — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) July 27, 2026

The replies to this clip were filled with people saying that Shapiro inspired them to get involved in politics.

We couldn't find any testimonials from anyone saying the same about Kelly.

This is some form of personality disorder. https://t.co/Gv7jo71N3K — William A. Jacobson (@wajacobson) July 27, 2026

A severe disorder.

I generally ignore Megyn but for her to suggest that she made Ben what he is now is insane. INSANE. She had absolutely nothing to do with his success.



There’s something so deranged about her. https://t.co/77eKip7JHN — GAgirl1967 Jesus brings freedom from sin! (@SavvyTamz_57) July 27, 2026

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It's not quite TDS, so maybe another acronym needs to be created.

Shapiro Derangement Syndrome? Israel Derangement Syndrome?

Or maybe Kelly is just so desperate for attention, she'll make up any lie to get some of the listeners back who have rightfully abandoned her.

Somehow, we don't think it's going to work.





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