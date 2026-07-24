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Ben Shapiro Schools Piers Morgan: Free Speech Means I Don't Have to Feed Your Clickbait Show

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on July 24, 2026
AP Photo/Jon Cherry

Earlier today, Piers Morgan quote tweeted an old video of Ben Shapiro talking about war in Iran.

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Ben quickly responded the war in Iran had gone on longer than he expected and he thought the administration had made some wrong moves. He's been vocal about that.

Then, Piers started whining because Ben won't come on his silly show.

Ben explained to Piers free speech also meant he didn't have to speak everywhere he was invited and he has no desire to talk to Piers.

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Obviously, having Ben on Piers' show would get lots of eyes and Ben isn't interested in lining Piers' pockets. 

Ben clarified he's never called for Piers to be censored. He just thinks he's dumb. Fair.

Then, Piers had to show off his ratings like a massive goober.

Ben accurately identified Piers had JUST made his point. 

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Piers is so silly!

Poor Piers has gone full 'Karen'.

Please don't insult the Down's Syndrome community by thinking you are anything like them, Piers. 

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BEN SHAPIRO FREE SPEECH IRAN ISRAEL PIERS MORGAN

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