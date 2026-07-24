Ben Shapiro Schools Piers Morgan: Free Speech Means I Don't Have to Feed Your Clickbait Show

Earlier today, Piers Morgan quote tweeted an old video of Ben Shapiro talking about war in Iran.

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Ben quickly responded the war in Iran had gone on longer than he expected and he thought the administration had made some wrong moves. He's been vocal about that.

I expected the Iran war to be shorter, and have argued consistently that it should be shortened through more concerted action, not foolish MOUs. That's not hypocrisy. Hypocrisy is, for example, when you clutch your pearls when someone calls you Jerry Springer of news, proudly… https://t.co/XUKJXoVoWY — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 24, 2026

Then, Piers started whining because Ben won't come on his silly show.

You won’t come on my show because I started criticising this appalling Israeli govt, run by psychopaths like Ben Gvir & Smotrich - which given your supposed love of free speech is the purest definition of hypocrisy imaginable… https://t.co/wZhX87ttJj — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 24, 2026

Ben explained to Piers free speech also meant he didn't have to speak everywhere he was invited and he has no desire to talk to Piers.

I know you're British, and thus may not understand how free speech works. It's free speech for you to be a poor man's Jerry Springer, and it's also free speech for me to say so and to choose to avoid contributing to your clickwhore program. See? Free speech is fun! https://t.co/uj5CGH7UlF — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 24, 2026

"Free speech means you have to come on my program and make me money!" -- Piers Morgan, Constitution Understander — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 24, 2026

Obviously, having Ben on Piers' show would get lots of eyes and Ben isn't interested in lining Piers' pockets.

No, but free speech should mean you tolerate criticism of a malevolent Govt without throwing your baby toys out of the stroller… https://t.co/aH3tYwcgDl — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 24, 2026

Ben clarified he's never called for Piers to be censored. He just thinks he's dumb. Fair.

Have I called for your censorship? Or your silencing? Or have I just declined to be part of your dumpster fire click bordello? https://t.co/WinMIDNDC1 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 24, 2026

Then, Piers had to show off his ratings like a massive goober.

🤣🤣 Mate, my bordello’s a lot more popular than yours… because you’re a shameless Israeli govt propaganda-spewing twerp. https://t.co/1iqMkyILjT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 24, 2026

Ben accurately identified Piers had JUST made his point.

I don't know whether it's a tic or simple retardation, Piers, but defending against charges of being a clickwhore by bragging about how many clicks you get is not debunking the charge. https://t.co/notZefJpvE — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 24, 2026

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Your repeated use of ‘retard’ and ‘retardation’ as slurs, perfectly sums you up: the nasty little bully who mocks the less fortunate. https://t.co/VxqPfB8eyd — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 24, 2026

Piers is so silly!

If you clutch those pearls any harder, Piers, they'll turn into diamonds https://t.co/VOHqGpPkJE — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 24, 2026

Poor Piers has gone full 'Karen'.

If somehow you think that I'm mocking those with down syndrome by saying that you are acting retarded, let me assure you, I would never insult those with down syndrome by comparing them with you. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 24, 2026

Please don't insult the Down's Syndrome community by thinking you are anything like them, Piers.