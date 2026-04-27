Ben Shapiro DOG-WALKS Hasan Piker in BRUTAL Back and Forth About What an A-Hole He Really Is and LOL

We don't care which side of the aisle you're on. If you're bad to animals, you're a bad person.

We said what we said.

Case in point ... Bernie Sanders (who, as far as we know, is not bad to animals) babbled on about political violence and how it's unacceptable in all forms.

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A functioning democracy relies on the premise that people can express their political views freely without fear of being attacked or assassinated.



Political violence is political cowardice. It is unacceptable in all forms. — Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 26, 2026

And of course, ol' Bernie is right.

Unfortunately, he's only saying this because it's his party that keeps trying to kill people.

Not to mention, as Ben Shapiro points out here, he's hung out with one of the most obscene, nasty, divisive boils on the butt of humanity ever, Hasan Piker. And oh yeah, he's abused his dog on camera ... so you know what that means already.

Seems Piker saw the post and lost his ever-loving mind.

a literal terrorist credited you for his radicalization you f**king loser https://t.co/1RClNcXLg5 — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) April 26, 2026

Sheesh, someone's defensive. What a big tough guy dropping an f-bomb like that!

Also, no, a literal terrorist did not do that.

Shapiro dropped him:

That's a lie. But hey, if you curse a lot, maybe people won't notice that you promote stealing, murder, terrorism, and communism from your multimillion dollar mansion while zapping your dog. https://t.co/H52XP2C4se — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 27, 2026

Zapping his dog.

HORRIBLE HUMAN BEING.

Seems a lot of people on X agree.

Say the f-word more. That will make us forget that you called for "capitalist blood" to "run in the streets." And that you suggested "someone's gotta" assassinate President Trump. And that you called for the assassination of Rick Scott last year. — Megan Basham (@megbasham) April 26, 2026

Right? When bad people curse a lot, it proves they're not bad people, or something. Wait, no.

65 times terrorist Hasan Son of Satan Piker has called for or endorsed political violence, murder and rape. pic.twitter.com/pfASBfFjhb — 🇺🇸 Jake Hilton 🇮🇱 (@TheDemSlayer) April 27, 2026

Sixty-five times. WOW.

You straight up called for murder, so you really should sit this one out ... — Zac Kaizen (@ZacKaizen) April 27, 2026

Truly.

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