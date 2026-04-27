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Ben Shapiro DOG-WALKS Hasan Piker in BRUTAL Back and Forth About What an A-Hole He Really Is and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:55 AM on April 27, 2026
Meme

We don't care which side of the aisle you're on. If you're bad to animals, you're a bad person.

We said what we said.

Case in point ... Bernie Sanders (who, as far as we know, is not bad to animals) babbled on about political violence and how it's unacceptable in all forms.

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And of course, ol' Bernie is right.

Unfortunately, he's only saying this because it's his party that keeps trying to kill people.

Not to mention, as Ben Shapiro points out here, he's hung out with one of the most obscene, nasty, divisive boils on the butt of humanity ever, Hasan Piker. And oh yeah, he's abused his dog on camera ... so you know what that means already.

Seems Piker saw the post and lost his ever-loving mind.

Sheesh, someone's defensive. What a big tough guy dropping an f-bomb like that!

Also, no, a literal terrorist did not do that.

Shapiro dropped him:

Zapping his dog.

HORRIBLE HUMAN BEING. 

Seems a lot of people on X agree.

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Right? When bad people curse a lot, it proves they're not bad people, or something. Wait, no.

Sixty-five times. WOW.

Truly.

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