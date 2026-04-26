CLASSY: You Can Tell How ABSOLUTELY SHOOK Mainstream Media Were After WHCD Shooting, Just WATCH (Video)

The mainstream media has been very busy this morning trying to find a way to either make everyone believe last night's WHCD shooting was either staged or ALL ABOUT THEM. Forget that Allen has admitted that he was there to target the Trump administration...

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Not to mention, they were allegedly caught on video stealing wine bottles.

No, really.

Allegedly, these are members of the press caught stealing wine bottlespic.twitter.com/jUcAadq6YQ — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) April 26, 2026

Could someone need a drink after all of that? Sure. But it's not a great look to lift wine bottles off the tables and take them, especially if you want to paint yourself as some sort of victim.

It's just so ... them, you know?

JFC… my account has a theme this morning,



drunk activists posing as press and journalists - after an assassination attempt. In addition to thieves and alcoholics, 3/4 of them are probably also on off-use prescription medications. They should all be drug tested.



What a… — The Panic (@ThePanic16) April 26, 2026

Pretty tacky.

A member of the media in action: pic.twitter.com/ze9jWdBdMC — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) April 26, 2026

Priorities.

So that's how they come up with the lies in their stories. pic.twitter.com/Gnd6Y9PTxM — The American Why | FJC (@The_FJC) April 26, 2026

Tiroteio no jantar de correspondentes da casa branca, terror e pânico.

Jornalistas: "ovô robá os vinho hehehheh levei vantagi" https://t.co/NzuGpGSMeH — CRACOLANDER UMARELL NATURAL🍃 (@cracolander) April 26, 2026

The selfie is a nice touch.

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Related:

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WTF? Grab Your Tinfoil, Then Check Out a Post That COULD be Connected to the WHCD Shooting... Sent in 2023

Here Are the Most REPUGNANT Posts From the Very WORST People After 4th Assassination Attempt on Trump

'In His OWN Words': Asra Nomani Drops Nearly 10-Year-Old Video of WHCD Shooter Cole Allen and WOW (Watch)

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