Retired Green Beret Unpacks Troubling, Even DAMNING Points About Trump Assassination Attem...
WTF? Grab Your Tinfoil and Then Check Out a Post That COULD be...
Here Are the Most REPUGNANT Posts From the Very WORST People After 4th...
In His OWN Words: Asra Nomani Drops Video of 'Not Just Any Ol...
Wisconsin Brewery Offers Free Beer to Celebrate Trump Assassination, Ignites Nationwide Ba...
Oops! Judge Blocks Bulletproof WH Ballroom Right Before Assassination Attempt Proves Why I...
Trump Niece’s Sick Joke on Assassination Attempt Backfires Spectacularly
NAACP Says SPLC Indictment Is a ‘Chilling Attack on Civil Rights Advocacy’
MSNOW's Ken Dilanian: Code Pink Activist in Ball Gown Escorted Out Moments Before...
REALLY!? Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer Get INSTA-RATIOED Over Their Statements on the...
Alleged White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooter Apprehended and Identified
Hasan Piker Discovers Time Travel to Blame Karoline Leavitt for a Shooting That...
Scoop: Immigrants Can Now Be Denied a Green Card for Being Anti-American Terrorist...
Wolf Blitzer's Close Call at WHCD: CNN Anchor Thrown to Ground, Briefly Convinced...

CLASSY: You Can Tell How ABSOLUTELY SHOOK Mainstream Media Were After WHCD Shooting, Just WATCH (Video)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:05 AM on April 26, 2026
Twitter

The mainstream media has been very busy this morning trying to find a way to either make everyone believe last night's WHCD shooting was either staged or ALL ABOUT THEM. Forget that Allen has admitted that he was there to target the Trump administration...

Advertisement

Not to mention, they were allegedly caught on video stealing wine bottles.

No, really.

Could someone need a drink after all of that? Sure. But it's not a great look to lift wine bottles off the tables and take them, especially if you want to paint yourself as some sort of victim.

It's just so ... them, you know?

Pretty tacky.

Priorities.

Recommended

Retired Green Beret Unpacks Troubling, Even DAMNING Points About Trump Assassination Attempt at WHCD
Sam J.
Advertisement

The selfie is a nice touch.

============================================================

Related:

Retired Green Beret Unpacks Troubling, Even DAMNING Points About Trump Assassination Attempt at WHCD

WTF? Grab Your Tinfoil, Then Check Out a Post That COULD be Connected to the WHCD Shooting... Sent in 2023

Here Are the Most REPUGNANT Posts From the Very WORST People After 4th Assassination Attempt on Trump

'In His OWN Words': Asra Nomani Drops Nearly 10-Year-Old Video of WHCD Shooter Cole Allen and WOW (Watch)

Greg Gutfeld Shreds Jessica Tarlov in VICIOUS Back and Forth About SPLC Funding White Hate Groups (Vid)

============================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Retired Green Beret Unpacks Troubling, Even DAMNING Points About Trump Assassination Attempt at WHCD
Sam J.
Wisconsin Brewery Offers Free Beer to Celebrate Trump Assassination, Ignites Nationwide Backlash
justmindy
Here Are the Most REPUGNANT Posts From the Very WORST People After 4th Assassination Attempt on Trump
Sam J.
WTF? Grab Your Tinfoil and Then Check Out a Post That COULD be Connected to WHCD Shooting... Sent in 2023
Sam J.
In His OWN Words: Asra Nomani Drops Video of 'Not Just Any Ol Would-Be Killer' Cole Allen and WOW (Watch)
Sam J.
REALLY!? Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer Get INSTA-RATIOED Over Their Statements on the WHCD Shooting
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Retired Green Beret Unpacks Troubling, Even DAMNING Points About Trump Assassination Attempt at WHCD Sam J.
Advertisement