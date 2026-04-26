'In His OWN Words': Asra Nomani Drops Nearly 10-Year-Old Video of WHCD Shooter Cole Allen and WOW (Watch)

If you saw this video of the White House Correspondent's Dinner shooter Cole Allen from 2017, it would never have crossed your mind that this young man would at some point become so very broken that he would try to assassinate the President of the United States.

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And yet, here we are.

Watch:

1/ WATCH: Cole Allen in his own words…



The California computer scientist, 31, accused of opening fire at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner isn’t just any would-be killer — he is an elite-trained engineer from Caltech, where students with perfect SAT scores gain admission.… pic.twitter.com/iU1J4I1wJc — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) April 26, 2026

Post continues:

is an elite-trained engineer from Caltech, where students with perfect SAT scores gain admission. And now — in a new @FoxNews Digital Story with my colleague @pmd_reports — I've unearthed a video of him from 2017 speaking publicly about ... yes, creating wheelchair brakes to make life easier for seniors.

Crazy to see just how broken people have become, hearing nothing but hate-filled, violent rhetoric from the Left for a decade. We suppose telling someone like Allen that Trump is trying to kill everyone might have eventually convinced him to do something horrible.

2/ Allen is accused of rushing a Secret Service checkpoint at the Washington Hilton and opening fire on a federal officer.



Authorities say he now faces federal charges:

– Using a firearm during a crime of violence

– Assault on a federal officer pic.twitter.com/Ey30KL5h5L — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) April 26, 2026

We won't even bother to wonder if Democrats, the Left, and the mainstream media will start toning down their rhetoric; we know they won't. Not to mention you can literally go out on X right now and see how awful they're already behaving over this latest assassination attempt.

Number four (if you count the weirdo with a gas can at Mar-a-Lago).

Something has got to change on the Left. Sooner than later.

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