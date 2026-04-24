'TIRED of the SWAMP!' Rep. Brandon Gill DOG-WALKS John Cornyn and His (Spanish) Pro-Amnesty YouTube Ad

Rep. Brandon Gill torched Sen. John Cornyn after a jaw-dropping pro-amnesty campaign ad aimed squarely at Spanish-speaking voters - one that openly pledges his support - was discovered on YouTube.

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Yeah, we made the same face.

The freshman congressman called it a stunning reminder that some Washington insiders seem far more interested in catering to illegal immigrants than standing up for the American citizens they were elected to serve, and he’s using the moment to rally Texans behind Attorney General Ken Paxton in next month’s high-stakes GOP Senate runoff.

It’s hard to believe this is real, but it is.



John Cornyn released an ad in Spanish promising his support for amnesty.



Apparently he forgot that we represent American citizens, not illegal aliens.



This is absolutely disqualifying.



I want my country back, and I’m sick of… pic.twitter.com/d7BBVpI1g2 — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) April 24, 2026

Post continues:

... swampy politicians in Washington who are dying to give it away. One of many reasons for Texans to vote for @KenPaxtonTX in the runoffs next month.

Wow.

Yes, this Senator Cornyn pro-amnesty ad is real.



We found in on YouTube & it was several hours before Cornyn’s team made the video private.



No amnesty! — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 24, 2026

Understandably, the clip spread like wildfire on X before Cornyn’s team apparently scrambled to make it private, but not before conservatives across the Lone Star State took notice.

Luckily, we have people like Scott Presler who aren't about to let Cornyn hide from his very deceitful, anti-Republican stance.

🚨BREAKING🚨



After we published an unearthed video of Senator Cornyn promoting amnesty for illegal aliens,



Cornyn’s team made the video private on YouTube.



You can’t hide from your pro-amnesty record. pic.twitter.com/tWZVr3EWsF — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 24, 2026

What does it matter for Republicans to have a majority when our own elected officials are lying to us about what they represent to get elected? Or re-elected in Cornyn's case.

🚨🚨



The @RNC @GOP spent $100 million to get amnesty-advocate Cornyn reelected.@LeaderJohnThune made Cornyn central to his negotiation in the SAVE America Act: No Cornyn, no SAVE America.



There are NO real Republicans in the leadership anywhere.



As Cornyn goes, they must… — Constance Crane 🇺🇸 (@TrackingFires) April 24, 2026

Just IMAGINE how much better Virginia may have faired if they'd used that $100 million to help the state. Instead, they invested it in a swamp creature promising amnesty to illegals ... in Spanish.

Oh, and adding insult to injury for Virginia:

Did you notice one of the consulting companies receiving huge $ from Senator Cornyn



is based out of Virginia? pic.twitter.com/gG3YVXpk4R — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 24, 2026

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Grrr.

VOTE KEN PAXTON! — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) April 24, 2026

Pissed off yet?

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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