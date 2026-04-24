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'TIRED of the SWAMP!' Rep. Brandon Gill DOG-WALKS John Cornyn and His (Spanish) Pro-Amnesty YouTube Ad

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:25 AM on April 24, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Rep. Brandon Gill torched Sen. John Cornyn after a jaw-dropping pro-amnesty campaign ad aimed squarely at Spanish-speaking voters - one that openly pledges his support - was discovered on YouTube.

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Yeah, we made the same face.

The freshman congressman called it a stunning reminder that some Washington insiders seem far more interested in catering to illegal immigrants than standing up for the American citizens they were elected to serve, and he’s using the moment to rally Texans behind Attorney General Ken Paxton in next month’s high-stakes GOP Senate runoff. 

Post continues:

... swampy politicians in Washington who are dying to give it away.

One of many reasons for Texans to vote for @KenPaxtonTX in the runoffs next month.

Wow.

Understandably, the clip spread like wildfire on X before Cornyn’s team apparently scrambled to make it private, but not before conservatives across the Lone Star State took notice.

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Luckily, we have people like Scott Presler who aren't about to let Cornyn hide from his very deceitful, anti-Republican stance.

What does it matter for Republicans to have a majority when our own elected officials are lying to us about what they represent to get elected? Or re-elected in Cornyn's case.

Just IMAGINE how much better Virginia may have faired if they'd used that $100 million to help the state. Instead, they invested it in a swamp creature promising amnesty to illegals ... in Spanish.

Oh, and adding insult to injury for Virginia:

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Grrr.

Pissed off yet?

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOHN CORNYN KEN PAXTON TEXAS

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