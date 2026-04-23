Virginia Dem State Senator Says He Knows All About Rural America Because He...
Good Luck With That: Tiny NY Dem Candidate Beth Davidson Threatens to Physically...
Gaslight Fail: Neera Denies Hasan Piker’s Influence While AOC, Omar, Bush, and Crooked...
DeSantis Just Made Sure Hakeem Jeffries Will Never Try That Stunt Again
VIP
Abigail Spanberger Has Some 'Splainin' to do About Her Energy Czar's Possible Connection...
Faith, Freedom and Education: A Lesson from America’s Founders
BOO-EFF'N-HOO! Liz Warren CRYING on X About Mean Trump Making Senators Work Late...
Tom Homan Compares Penalties for Illegally Entering the US to Those Caught Trespassing...
VIP
DNC TV! It's a Total Mystery Why Late Night 'Comedy' Show Ratings Have...
Elizabeth Warren FLIPS Over CNBC Host's Reminder That She's Taken Trump's Position on...
You KNOW It's Bad for Abigail Spanberger When Even Wolf Blitzer Doesn't Buy...
BAHA! CA Dems' EPIC FAIL During Debate --> WATCH 'Em Flop on 'Truck...
VIP
VA Election Guy Lectures Virginians About Coming TOGETHER Because Polarization Is Bad and...
'Nice Try'! Paul Mauro Dismantles USA Today's Ridiculous (and Ratioed) Post Comparing FBI...

Someone's NERVOUS: Hakeem Jeffries Threatens VA's Supreme Court to Uphold Gerrymandering OR ELSE (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on April 23, 2026
Twitchy

Would you look at that? Hakeem Jeffries is big mad that the Virginia Supreme Court may overturn all of his efforts spent in Virginia trying to steal ... sorry ... buy four more seats for House Democrats so he can be Speaker of the House.

Advertisement

Again, this has never been about Virginia and what is best for Virginia, it's always been about what Democrats want.

And it's gross, right?

Watch how angry Jeffries is about the idea that a court may actually rule in favor of the state constitution instead of the Democratic Party:

Settle down, Temu Obama.

Recommended

DataRepublican Shares Data-Filled Post Showing DAMNING Irregularities in VA Gerrymandering ; UPDATE
Sam J.
Advertisement

It certainly looks more and more that way.

He means 'us' as in Democrats. Jeffries doesn't give a single damn about Virginia.

============================================================

Related:

BOO-EFF'N-HOO! Liz Warren CRYING on X About Mean Trump Making Senators Work Late Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

You KNOW It's Bad for Abigail Spanberger When Even Wolf Blitzer Doesn't Buy Her 'Moderate' Spin - WATCH

BAHA! CA Dems' EPIC FAIL During Debate --> WATCH 'Em Flop on 'Truck Drivers Speaking English' Question

VA Election Guy Lectures Virginians About Coming TOGETHER Because Polarization Is Bad and OH HELL NO

WHOA: DataRepublican Shares Data-Filled Post Showing DAMNING Irregularities in VA Gerrymandering Election

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER GERRYMANDERING HAKEEM JEFFRIES SUPREME COURT VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DataRepublican Shares Data-Filled Post Showing DAMNING Irregularities in VA Gerrymandering ; UPDATE
Sam J.
Virginia Dem State Senator Says He Knows All About Rural America Because He Watched Dukes of Hazzard
Sam J.
Good Luck With That: Tiny NY Dem Candidate Beth Davidson Threatens to Physically Stop ICE Agents
justmindy
Gaslight Fail: Neera Denies Hasan Piker’s Influence While AOC, Omar, Bush, and Crooked Media Platform Him
justmindy
BOO-EFF'N-HOO! Liz Warren CRYING on X About Mean Trump Making Senators Work Late Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.
Tom Homan Compares Penalties for Illegally Entering the US to Those Caught Trespassing in The Vatican
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

DataRepublican Shares Data-Filled Post Showing DAMNING Irregularities in VA Gerrymandering ; UPDATE Sam J.
Advertisement