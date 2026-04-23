Someone's NERVOUS: Hakeem Jeffries Threatens VA's Supreme Court to Uphold Gerrymandering OR ELSE (Watch)

Would you look at that? Hakeem Jeffries is big mad that the Virginia Supreme Court may overturn all of his efforts spent in Virginia trying to steal ... sorry ... buy four more seats for House Democrats so he can be Speaker of the House.
Again, this has never been about Virginia and what is best for Virginia, it's always been about what Democrats want.
And it's gross, right?
Watch how angry Jeffries is about the idea that a court may actually rule in favor of the state constitution instead of the Democratic Party:
Hakeem Jeffries to Virginia Supreme Court: Uphold Spanbergers map 'or else.'— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 22, 2026
It's like he's trying to scare them into bending the knee.
They're relying on the leftwing judiciary to hand them a victory. Nothing more. If that doesn't happen, they're FCKED. pic.twitter.com/Yq3HVteK39
Settle down, Temu Obama.
he wants power so badly so he can investigate and wreck Trump and the country. That is all he wants to do.— Michelle (@Bella6Michelle) April 22, 2026
He wants to remove a sittting President and throw his administration into prison or expel them from their seats.
As usual, moron .@RepJeffries is wrong about everything.— Bonk (@BonkPolitics) April 23, 2026
1. The law is absolutely NOT with Dems in VA. They broke every law to get this done
2. The facts are 45-48% of the state is disenfranchised by this
3. The election was fraught with fraud and still was basically a 50/50 tie
Recommended
Democrats are nothing but thugs.— Danny Campbell (@DanCampbel8577) April 22, 2026
It certainly looks more and more that way.
He kept saying ‘us’. Is he a Virginian? Who is this ‘us’ he keeps talking about?— PeteM1961 (@PeterMM61) April 22, 2026
He means 'us' as in Democrats. Jeffries doesn't give a single damn about Virginia.
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