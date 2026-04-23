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BOO-EFF'N-HOO! Liz Warren CRYING on X About Mean Trump Making Senators Work Late Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:50 PM on April 23, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Elizabeth Warren is once again proving that when it comes to keeping America safe, Democrats would rather cry on X because they had to work late. 

No really. 

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While the rest of the country deals with the very real consequences of years of open-border chaos - including record fentanyl deaths, skyrocketing crime, and overwhelmed communities - Warren took to X to blast Senate Republicans for daring to push a $70 billion funding boost for ICE and CBP. 

And oh yeah, she had to work late. BOO HOO.

Because nothing says 'priorities' like treating border security as an afterthought; it’s peak Warren.

AWWWWW, POOR BABY.

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But she's TIRED, and it's not FAAAIR.

Because that is who they are. They hate Trump so much, and since Trump is in charge of the country right now, they hate it and want it to fail. 

Pathetic, right?

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