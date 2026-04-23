BOO-EFF'N-HOO! Liz Warren CRYING on X About Mean Trump Making Senators Work Late Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Elizabeth Warren is once again proving that when it comes to keeping America safe, Democrats would rather cry on X because they had to work late.

No really.

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While the rest of the country deals with the very real consequences of years of open-border chaos - including record fentanyl deaths, skyrocketing crime, and overwhelmed communities - Warren took to X to blast Senate Republicans for daring to push a $70 billion funding boost for ICE and CBP.

And oh yeah, she had to work late. BOO HOO.

Because nothing says 'priorities' like treating border security as an afterthought; it’s peak Warren.

Right now, in the middle of Trump's war with Iran, Senate Republicans are keeping us here all night to vote on the most pressing issue they can think of:



Giving $70 BILLION more to ICE and CBP.



I'm going to fight them every step of the way. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 23, 2026

AWWWWW, POOR BABY.

Well Liz, I'm just spitballing here but it might have something to do with your party letting tens of millions of people into the country illegally.



So…sorry you have to work late, maybe next time don't sponsor an invasion of our country. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) April 23, 2026

You created the mess… you need to stay and clean it up.



Must be rough… too bad it’s not like claiming a false heritage so you can game the system, eh? — 🔫 Entropy’s Beard ⚓️ (@TheBeardFiles) April 23, 2026

But she's TIRED, and it's not FAAAIR.

Practically every post I see from you - and every other Democrat, for that matter - is a variation of "I hate America and will do everything in my power to ruin it." — Death'sGuineaPig_ (@tuxedosamoa) April 23, 2026

Because that is who they are. They hate Trump so much, and since Trump is in charge of the country right now, they hate it and want it to fail.

Pathetic, right?

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