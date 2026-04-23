BAHA! CA Dems' EPIC FAIL During Debate --> WATCH 'Em Flop on 'Truck Drivers Speaking English' Question

If you're like this editor, you may not have actually remembered there was a debate last night between candidates who want to run for governor in California. In our defense, we are in Virginia and were a bit distracted and disgusted with our own state to pay attention to other disgusting Democrats.

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That being said, when they asked the candidates (both Republican and Democrat) whether truck drivers should be required to speak English before getting a CDL, that was the moment when the Democrats really began to shine.

And we do not mean shine in a good way.

But you knew that, didn't you?

Look at how Tom Steyer answered:

MODERATOR: “Should language proficiency for truck drivers be strictly enforced?”



TOM STEYER: “Racial profiling is illegal.” pic.twitter.com/UWNmNvDswI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 23, 2026

No one mentioned race, Tom. They just asked if someone who wants to drive very large vehicles in the United States of America going REALLY FAST should be able to speak, read, and understand English.

This is not rocket science.

Katie Porter wasn't any better:

Radical Democrat CA Governor Candidate Katie Porter says that she won't protect Americans by requiring people to learn English to get a CDL, and instead insists that people need "protection" from President Trump.pic.twitter.com/unc1p2n2uk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 23, 2026

Of course, she pivoted to Trump. That's all any Democrat has right now. Heck, look at Virginia. Their entire gerrymandering push was based on STOPPING TRUMP, and had nothing to do with making life better or more affordable for people in Virginia.

Democrats don't care about people.

They care about power.

Clearly.

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Related:

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WHOA: DataRepublican Shares Data-Filled Post Showing DAMNING Irregularities in VA Gerrymandering Election

Guy Benson Has Had ENOUGH, Shuts DOWN Every Single Lefty Toad INSISTING Dems Tried to Ban Gerrymandering

THIS! Scott Jennings Goes OFF on Spanberger's Gerrymandering, Leaves CNN's Kasie Hunt Speechless (WATCH)

Savannah Hernandez Calls CREEP Brian Shapiro OUT for Harassing Her in DMs and He Just FREAKS (PICS)

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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