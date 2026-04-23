THIS! Scott Jennings Goes OFF on Spanberger's Gerrymandering, Leaves CNN's Kasie Hunt Speechless (WATCH)

On Tuesday of this week, Americans watched as rural Virginians fought back against the Democrats' power grab in the state, only to see Fairfax County come in at the last minute and magically grant the Yes movement just enough votes to blow out the rest of the state.

Advertisement

Forget that every other county in the state shifted Red (voted no) that day, one county managed to give Democrats 90% control of a state where 49% voted against them.

Oh, and did we mention the new districts are all connected through Fairfax County, so basically, they get all of the new districts? Seems convenient.

Yeah.

And this, ladies and gents, is why our founding fathers opposed a true democracy. Roughly 80K people (most of whom work in DC and only live in northern Virginia because it's only slightly less crappy than D.C. itself) just robbed millions of their neighbors of representation. Wild, right? There is no WAY some wealthy Democrat in Fairfax County can represent a farmer in southwest Virginia ...

It's all so dirty, corrupt, and ugly.

Democrats are villains.

Scott Jennings just went OFF (understandably):

KASIE HUNT: No one has said the Republican Party is illegal in Virginia.



SCOTT JENNINGS: I mean, go from 6 to 5 to 10 to 1, and you've got 5 of the 10 that are going to live within 10 miles of each other in Northern Virginia.



What Virginia has done is unprecedented. pic.twitter.com/RTHlyG3Ynl — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) April 23, 2026

Jennings continues to be the very best thing about CNN, and it's not even close.

Scott Jennings is the only decent part of CNN. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) April 23, 2026

Hey, that's what we said.

At this point, a Tazewell County judge has blocked the election results from being certified, and, of course, Virginia's own Two-Bullets-to-the-Head Jay Jones has appealed. Luckily for Virginia, Jones isn't much of an attorney, so hopefully this entire mess will be stricken down.

We shall see.

============================================================

Related:

Savannah Hernandez Calls CREEP Brian Shapiro OUT for Harassing Her in DMs and He Just FREAKS (PICS)

Chuck Schumer Using Atlantic's Hit Piece to Attack Kash Patel Shows There's Something Much DARKER at Play

HUME-ILIATED: Brit Hume Unloads on VA Dems and Their 'Egregious Gerrymander' Push As Only HE Can (Watch)

Maury Povich's Reaction to Joy Reid Claiming Democrats Play by the Rules Is Hilarious PERFECTION (Watch)

DESPICABLE Fairfax Teachers Prove They'll Do ANYTHING to Con Virginians Into Voting Yes on Gerrymandering

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.