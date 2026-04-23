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THIS! Scott Jennings Goes OFF on Spanberger's Gerrymandering, Leaves CNN's Kasie Hunt Speechless (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:50 AM on April 23, 2026
MEME Artist Angie

On Tuesday of this week, Americans watched as rural Virginians fought back against the Democrats' power grab in the state, only to see Fairfax County come in at the last minute and magically grant the Yes movement just enough votes to blow out the rest of the state.

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Forget that every other county in the state shifted Red (voted no) that day, one county managed to give Democrats 90% control of a state where 49% voted against them.

Oh, and did we mention the new districts are all connected through Fairfax County, so basically, they get all of the new districts? Seems convenient.

Yeah.

And this, ladies and gents, is why our founding fathers opposed a true democracy. Roughly 80K people (most of whom work in DC and only live in northern Virginia because it's only slightly less crappy than D.C. itself) just robbed millions of their neighbors of representation. Wild, right? There is no WAY some wealthy Democrat in Fairfax County can represent a farmer in southwest Virginia ... 

It's all so dirty, corrupt, and ugly.

Democrats are villains.

Scott Jennings just went OFF (understandably):

Jennings continues to be the very best thing about CNN, and it's not even close.

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Hey, that's what we said.

At this point, a Tazewell County judge has blocked the election results from being certified, and, of course, Virginia's own Two-Bullets-to-the-Head Jay Jones has appealed. Luckily for Virginia, Jones isn't much of an attorney, so hopefully this entire mess will be stricken down.

We shall see.

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