UK Police Release DAMNING Bodycam Footage of Themselves Handcuffing a Stabbed Henry Nowak

This editor has written a couple of VIP posts about this case from the United Kingdom, which Elon Musk and others are likening to Britain's version of George Floyd. It's a tremendous scandal in England, and mobs are forming outside the police station on Tuesday after bodycam footage was finally released.

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To catch up those who aren't VIP members: On May 28, 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa was found guilty of murdering 18-year-old Henry Nowak. Digwa, a Sikh, stabbed Nowak multiple times with an eight-inch ceremonial blade called a kirpan that he was carrying openly. When police arrived, Digwa told them he had been racially abused, so the cops put Nowak, who is white, in handcuffs even as he told the police he couldn't breathe and that he's been stabbed. There were reports that one officer told him, "I don't think you have, mate." Nowak bled to death internally while handcuffed and on the ground. In short, they were more concerned with Digwa's claim that he'd been racially abused than Nowak's telling them he'd been stabbed.

Digwa's mother was also arrested and convicted for hiding the weapon from the police.

People across Britain have been demanding the release of the bodycam footage, and it's damning for the police.

🇬🇧 Bodycam footage has been released showing Henry Nowak begging for an ambulance before being handcuffed behind his back.



Nowak: "I've been stabbed"



Officer: "I don't think you have mate"



Follow: @europa pic.twitter.com/WqYV760Y14 — Europa.com (@europa) June 1, 2026

Send the video to everyone you know showing how heinously Nowak was treated by the police in his dying moments and how the police cravenly kowtowed to his murderer.



Legacy mainstream media, same ones who wrote about George Floyd millions of times, are dead silent about Nowak. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2026

🚨NEW: Hampshire police have deleted a post where they claimed their officers were misled at the scene following the release of the bodycam footage pic.twitter.com/yDpH4nZs85 — GB Politics (@GBPolitcs) June 2, 2026

Useless Labour Party Prime Minister Kier Starmer released a statement saying the bodycam footage was "harrowing."

Henry Nowak was kind, thoughtful and much-loved. His life was stolen from him, leaving his family and loved ones devastated.



The bodycam footage is harrowing. It’s absolutely right that the IOPC is looking at this. There are serious questions for the police to answer. pic.twitter.com/0KVvnR6nK7 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 2, 2026

This is the society that you wanted and you created. Innocent people getting hurt so that "racism" is avoided at all costs. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 2, 2026

What should happen to those responsible, up to and including yourself? pic.twitter.com/aVJuAlsrJq — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) June 2, 2026

So are the UK authorities even going to punish the officers who mocked and handcuffed a dying victim so they could take a statement on "racism" from a murderer?



Did they even get suspended? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 2, 2026

Reportedly, one officer has resigned:

🚨 BREAKING: A police officer involved in the arrest of Henry Nowak has resigned — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 2, 2026

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Hampshire Police said: "Three of the officers are still serving, one officer has resigned.



"As the IOPC has confirmed, they are all being treated as witnesses, so not subject to any current restrictions" — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 2, 2026

He should be resigning to prison. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 2, 2026

I don’t think you’re sorry enough, mate. pic.twitter.com/ZO4cxzVus9 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 2, 2026

Starmer took a knee for George Floyd. We didn't notice him take a knee is his video today.

You know what makes me feel sick? The fact you're only commenting now because you've been forced to.



You *TOOK THE KNEE* 15 days after a career criminal died in America.



You couldn't care less about white Brits.

You're a disgrace.



RESIGN!

You utterly vile man. pic.twitter.com/Df5qzZ7WJf — Lee Harris (@LeeHarris) June 2, 2026

No one wants your fake condolences.



You knelt for a career criminal but had to be forced to make a statement on Henry.



You're a filthy traitor and should resign. — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) June 2, 2026

How does this make any sense? pic.twitter.com/dmCOszklaE — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) June 2, 2026

As we've reported, U.K. police are so concerned with knife crime that they've posted photos of cutlery they've confiscated from antique shops, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan has set up knife disposal bins around the city so people can turn in their sharp objects. But this was a ceremonial religious blade.

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You intend to do nothing.



As usual.



“Let’s get tough on knife crime”.



“No, not you, your knives are spiritual”. — Cassis (@cassisnouveau) June 2, 2026

When are you getting on your knees. Just like you did for George Floyd.



The police cared more about not looking racist than saving a boy’s life. — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) June 2, 2026

This was a direct result of decades of British policy, you and every other member of the ruling class have decades of blood on your hands. You betrayed your citizenry and I pray for a reckoning you shameful little weasel — Fred (@Grand_handsomer) June 2, 2026

This image needs to be seared into everyone’s heads. This can not go unpunished. pic.twitter.com/P06vLz19N4 — Woke Societies (@wokesocieties) June 2, 2026

Cops casually handcuffed the young white man who was bleeding out on the sidewalk because the Sikh claimed he'd pulled off his turban.

The cops thought he was drunk, didn’t see any blood. The filthy Punjab family knew he’d been stabbed. They didn’t call an ambulance, lied to the police and hid the murder weapon. They should all got to prison as accomplices to murder. — speedjudder (@speedjudder) June 1, 2026

🚨 NEW: The Attorney General’s office is considering reviewing the 21 year minimum life sentence given to Vickrum Digwa under the unduly lenient sentence scheme — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 2, 2026

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Yes, but what about the cops who let Nowak die? They were just following their anti-racist training.

These cops are fucking stupid - Assuming he's wasted after he said he was stabbed "His pupils aren't even reacting" - they need to be fired and charged with negligent homicide. https://t.co/TU5iFYEBQJ — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 2, 2026

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