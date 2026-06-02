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UK Police Release DAMNING Bodycam Footage of Themselves Handcuffing a Stabbed Henry Nowak

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on June 02, 2026
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This editor has written a couple of VIP posts about this case from the United Kingdom, which Elon Musk and others are likening to Britain's version of George Floyd. It's a tremendous scandal in England, and mobs are forming outside the police station on Tuesday after bodycam footage was finally released.

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To catch up those who aren't VIP members: On May 28, 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa was found guilty of murdering 18-year-old Henry Nowak. Digwa, a Sikh, stabbed Nowak multiple times with an eight-inch ceremonial blade called a kirpan that he was carrying openly. When police arrived, Digwa told them he had been racially abused, so the cops put Nowak, who is white, in handcuffs even as he told the police he couldn't breathe and that he's been stabbed. There were reports that one officer told him, "I don't think you have, mate." Nowak bled to death internally while handcuffed and on the ground. In short, they were more concerned with Digwa's claim that he'd been racially abused than Nowak's telling them he'd been stabbed.

Digwa's mother was also arrested and convicted for hiding the weapon from the police.

People across Britain have been demanding the release of the bodycam footage, and it's damning for the police.

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Useless Labour Party Prime Minister Kier Starmer released a statement saying the bodycam footage was "harrowing."

Reportedly, one officer has resigned:

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Starmer took a knee for George Floyd. We didn't notice him take a knee is his video today.

As we've reported, U.K. police are so concerned with knife crime that they've posted photos of cutlery they've confiscated from antique shops, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan has set up knife disposal bins around the city so people can turn in their sharp objects. But this was a ceremonial religious blade.

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Cops casually handcuffed the young white man who was bleeding out on the sidewalk because the Sikh claimed he'd pulled off his turban. 

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Yes, but what about the cops who let Nowak die? They were just following their anti-racist training.

***

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