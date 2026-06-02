Senate Candidate Alexander Vindman’s Aides Shield Him From Questions About Graham Platner

Chow thief Andrew Vindman is running for Senate in Florida, but don't try to ask him if he, as a Jewish American, thinks Graham Platner should drop out of the Maine Senate race. What are you trying to do, stir things up? Vindman decides to leave it up to the electorate to decide if a Nazi tattoo is disqualifying. Does he think it's disqualifying? Watch how quickly his aides get between him and the journalist.

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#FLSEN news:@AVindman flat-footed when asked if candidates with Nazi tattoos should drop out of their races



Vindman’s aides immediately try and block him off



Evidence Graham Platner is becoming a problem for Democrats beyond #MESEN pic.twitter.com/dEnTS2z2U1 — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) June 2, 2026

Of course, he doesn't think Platner should drop out. He's rooting for him all the way, as are all Democrats, except for two that we know of.

An underestimated feature of the Democratic Party's unpopularity is how they absolutely cannot answer hostile questions because of a mainstream media who will not test them with hostile questions.



4 aides swoop in here to protect the candidate, and he let's them. https://t.co/o2BlaoLe0f — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 2, 2026

How is this chow-thief even a consideration in Florida? — JWF (@JammieWF) June 2, 2026

Every Democrat should have to answer whether or not they support Graham Platner. — Chairman Joe Gruters (@ChairmanGruters) June 2, 2026

“What are you after exactly?”



An answer, asshole. — Red Wigglers (@CadillacOfWorms) June 2, 2026

Imagine how low your self esteem has to be to sign on as a Vindman staffer. — Dominic Vobiscum 🌲 (@DomVobis) June 2, 2026

So basically Vindman is saying that "I am fine with a Nazi tattoo if the Democratic voters are fine with it."



He is probably fine with the homophobia and racism, as well as wishing a real veteran had been killed, so long as Democratic voters are fine with it all. — Capital Girl (@CapitalGirl2020) June 2, 2026

He asked him HIS opinion and he tried to side step it then ran. Platner is an anchor around their necks and they still grift on the party’s behalf. — Vinny the Cat 🇺🇸 (@VinnytheCat3) June 2, 2026

This guy is a severe douche nozzle. @AVindman you can't tell the truth about anything. — HoosierTransplant (@WaltThomas1961) June 2, 2026

The Democrats are really putting up some winners this midterm.

Cowardly leftist. Fact is he doesn’t care and doesn’t want to say that. — Trolius Maximus (@TroliusMaximus) June 2, 2026

Looks like that question got Vindman excited. — Jax Verza (@Orso_Dino) June 2, 2026

If I were a school principal, I'd send a letter home that Alex needs to wear a bra. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) June 2, 2026

Vindman should be in jail. — Tater (@bensgonepostal) June 2, 2026

Not only is he not in jail, but he's also running for Senate. Fortunately, he's doing it in Florida. Please go away.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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