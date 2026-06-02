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Senate Candidate Alexander Vindman’s Aides Shield Him From Questions About Graham Platner

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on June 02, 2026
Meme

Chow thief Andrew Vindman is running for Senate in Florida, but don't try to ask him if he, as a Jewish American, thinks Graham Platner should drop out of the Maine Senate race. What are you trying to do, stir things up? Vindman decides to leave it up to the electorate to decide if a Nazi tattoo is disqualifying. Does he think it's disqualifying? Watch how quickly his aides get between him and the journalist.

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Of course, he doesn't think Platner should drop out. He's rooting for him all the way, as are all Democrats, except for two that we know of.

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Sam J.
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The Democrats are really putting up some winners this midterm.

Not only is he not in jail, but he's also running for Senate. Fortunately, he's doing it in Florida. Please go away.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY FLORIDA SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

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