Agitators in Madison Use Boards With Nails to Defend Their BLM Encampment, and the City Is Helping

Hey, remember back in 2020 when the City of Seattle ceded control of six city blocks to Antifa, who called it CHAZ—the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone—and put up barriers with signs indicating you were leaving the United States by entering. They ended up changing the name to CHOP—the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest—until the city eventually tore it down after too many people were shot by CHOP sentries.

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Well, now Madison, Wisconsin, has CRAZ: the Corey Ruiz Autonomous Zone. In case you missed it, Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and other communists are trying to make Ruiz the next George Floyd. Ruiz was shot and killed by Madison police after he pulled a knife and stabbed an officer while being apprehended. As we've reported, activists have set up bicycle barricades around the intersection of Williamson Street (Willy Street) and South Baldwin Street, where Ruiz, a career criminal with a long rap sheet, was shot.

Laura Schulte, a reporter with The Journal Sentinel, has been on the scene and notes that agitators have now placed boards with nails in them around the intersection where a memorial site has been set up. Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong set down a candle herself the night of Ruiz's shooting, declaring it an "execution."

The intersection of Baldwin and Willy Streets is still blocked off today, in what I’ve heard referred to as the “Corey Ruiz Autonomous Zone.” pic.twitter.com/3F97elX5oj — Laura Schulte (@SchulteLaura) July 28, 2026

I don’t usually enter the encampment this direction, but there are lots of boards with nails here to keep people out pic.twitter.com/shoLPfWxeY — Laura Schulte (@SchulteLaura) July 29, 2026

The posterboard sign reads, "Protests can be inconvenient. Murder is worse."

Absolutely appalling we just accept this as normal. Madison, and any other major woke city, is such a fundamentally different type of place than elsewhere in the United States.



Like sure your house may be surrounded and taken over by an occupied zone, one that includes nailed… https://t.co/ISe5Evp3vJ — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) July 29, 2026

The post continues:

… borders. How anyone sane can put up with this is beyond me.

Worse yet, Schulte reports that the city itself, which is as woke as it gets, has lent its assistance in setting up barriers.

New as of yesterday afternoon, the city has placed a few trucks to help shield the intersection. pic.twitter.com/VtYRgjhPKY — Laura Schulte (@SchulteLaura) July 28, 2026

It’s absolute insanity that the City of Madison is helping make this street shutdown permanent. https://t.co/6OpZjKO6Nw — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) July 28, 2026

The "encampment," now beginning its second week, wasn't too busy when Schulte stopped by with a videocamera:

Good morning from Madison, where an encampment at Willy and Baldwin Sts is in its 7th day. pic.twitter.com/iR4kVl1hCQ — Laura Schulte (@SchulteLaura) July 29, 2026

Day 7, and the CRAZ (Corey Ruiz Autonomous Zone) is still going strong! (That's probably because Madison taxpayers are helping with barricades, blocking traffic and trash pick up.)



One does wonder, though...since Hong just tried to distance herself from her ground troops here… https://t.co/qxd2gBRsXX — Vicki McKenna (@VickiMcKenna) July 29, 2026

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… in the debate last night...are they becoming her liability? So will they be able to sustain it if they are no longer USEFUL idiots, but just plain old regular idiots? 🤔 @wisconsin_now

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Please don't be too surprised when we tell you that Hong, the favorite, is a Democratic Socialist.

Here's an aerial view of the intersection showing the memorial:

Where is @GovEvers ?

Where is @MayorOfMadison ?

Nearly a week of barricades on Williamson Street.

Businesses hurt. Residents trapped. Emergency vehicles blocked.

Lots of talk about “transparency.”

Almost nothing about opening the roads.

Do your jobs. Open the streets.… pic.twitter.com/r1TJtTFXnO — mandala (@mandala_mandy) July 28, 2026

Short thread on the legality of the Madison Protests. The City has confirmed that two streets will be closed "until further notice." The City is actually blocking the streets apparently to aid the protesters (not to protect them). Photo: @SchulteLaura pic.twitter.com/spT55FoZOW — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) July 29, 2026

First, Madison City Ordinance prohibits obstructing streets pic.twitter.com/dNYRULz1W0 — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) July 29, 2026

Second, state law prohibits blocking roadways and highways. Certain conduct is a misdemeanor pic.twitter.com/P8XtVFfKks — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) July 29, 2026

State law, maybe, but this is the Corey Ruiz Autonomous Zone, where state law does not apply.

Third, some protesters were caught on camera stating that they were targeting white-owned businesses. Link below. It is a federal crime to shut down a bar or restaurant because of the owner's race. 18 USC 245. No word from the Trump Admin on this.https://t.co/nHpxNecJU5 pic.twitter.com/RNYwcUp24P — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) July 29, 2026

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We showed you video on Tuesday night of the mob blocking the entrance to a "racist bar."

Fourth, victims of racial violence or intimidation by the protesters can sue under both 42 USC 1982 and 1985, which have been used to obtain damages against racially motivated protesters/vandals. pic.twitter.com/aD95xBXEUX — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) July 29, 2026

Fifth, the Constitutional right to travel is an ancient right, deeply rooted in history. The Sixth Circuit found that a City can violate this right by obstructing the free movement of people. Is Madison violating the US Constitution? Someone may need to sue. pic.twitter.com/zkTa7OoneU — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) July 29, 2026

Kenosha did the same thing. pic.twitter.com/jIEMjaXy3K — Saul T. Whitman (@Homegrown651) July 29, 2026

Screw all the people that live on those streets right? 🤡 — Gunner90 (@gunner947947) July 29, 2026

They're racist if they object.

Sadly Evers and the mayor of the "People's Republic of Madison" are both liberal hacks who probably address each other as "comrades" along with Commie Hong. They love this shit! — JBoozeBrewCity (@JB_Boozer) July 28, 2026

Wisconsin has cucks for leaders. Recall them all. — Jen Bicker (@SportsNut2757) July 28, 2026

This is what Madison voted for. Now enjoy it — Satoshi Moshi (@istandwithboose) July 28, 2026

I hope the residents of Madison remember come election time but we know they won't. Liberal fools living in a prison with glass walls and no rule of law. — Mad Mel's Crusade (@TitusPullo1125) July 29, 2026

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It blows our minds that the city is actually assisting in the creation of this so-called "autonomous zone."

P.S. Ruiz stabbed a cop.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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