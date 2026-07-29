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Agitators in Madison Use Boards With Nails to Defend Their BLM Encampment, and the City Is Helping

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on July 29, 2026
Laura Schulte

Hey, remember back in 2020 when the City of Seattle ceded control of six city blocks to Antifa, who called it CHAZ—the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone—and put up barriers with signs indicating you were leaving the United States by entering. They ended up changing the name to CHOP—the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest—until the city eventually tore it down after too many people were shot by CHOP sentries.

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Well, now Madison, Wisconsin, has CRAZ: the Corey Ruiz Autonomous Zone. In case you missed it, Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and other communists are trying to make Ruiz the next George Floyd. Ruiz was shot and killed by Madison police after he pulled a knife and stabbed an officer while being apprehended. As we've reported, activists have set up bicycle barricades around the intersection of Williamson Street (Willy Street) and South Baldwin Street, where Ruiz, a career criminal with a long rap sheet, was shot.

Laura Schulte, a reporter with The Journal Sentinel, has been on the scene and notes that agitators have now placed boards with nails in them around the intersection where a memorial site has been set up. Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong set down a candle herself the night of Ruiz's shooting, declaring it an "execution."

The posterboard sign reads, "Protests can be inconvenient. Murder is worse."

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The post continues:

… borders. How anyone sane can put up with this is beyond me.

Worse yet, Schulte reports that the city itself, which is as woke as it gets, has lent its assistance in setting up barriers.

The "encampment," now beginning its second week, wasn't too busy when Schulte stopped by with a videocamera:

The post continues:

… in the debate last night...are they becoming her liability? So will they be able to sustain it if they are no longer USEFUL idiots, but just plain old regular idiots? 🤔 @wisconsin_now

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Please don't be too surprised when we tell you that Hong, the favorite, is a Democratic Socialist.

Here's an aerial view of the intersection showing the memorial:

State law, maybe, but this is the Corey Ruiz Autonomous Zone, where state law does not apply.

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We showed you video on Tuesday night of the mob blocking the entrance to a "racist bar."

They're racist if they object.

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It blows our minds that the city is actually assisting in the creation of this so-called "autonomous zone."

P.S. Ruiz stabbed a cop.

***

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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