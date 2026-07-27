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Black Lives Matter Mob in Madison Blocks Entrance to 'Racist Bar'

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on July 27, 2026
Mercado Media

It'll be a week tomorrow since Madison, Wisconsin police shot and killed career criminal Corey Ruiz, who, while fleeing from the police on his bicycle, pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the officers. We've since read hot takes like, if someone is coming at you with a knife, shoot the knife out of their hand—don't shoot them in the head. It's like President Joe Biden advising police departments to train their officers to shoot suspects in the leg.

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As we reported, Black Lives Matter protests have come back in force, with people setting up barricades on streets with their bicycles and surrounding people in the cars. Police have essentially ceded control of the streets to the mob.

Here's video of a man trying to get into what one protester calls a "racist bar." We're not sure what makes the bar racist other than remaining open for business.

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The thing is, Madison is as woke as it gets. These people are protesting each other. 

Shutting down businesses is somehow getting "justice for Corey."

They should have turned the screws on Ruiz and kept him in prison.

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Again, we have no idea why this particular bar is off limits. Protesters have already forced the cancellation of concerts and the grand opening of an open market.

***

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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BLACK LIVES MATTER CRIME LAW AND ORDER RIOTS WISCONSIN

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