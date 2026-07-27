Black Lives Matter Mob in Madison Blocks Entrance to 'Racist Bar'

It'll be a week tomorrow since Madison, Wisconsin police shot and killed career criminal Corey Ruiz, who, while fleeing from the police on his bicycle, pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the officers. We've since read hot takes like, if someone is coming at you with a knife, shoot the knife out of their hand—don't shoot them in the head. It's like President Joe Biden advising police departments to train their officers to shoot suspects in the leg.

Advertisement

As we reported, Black Lives Matter protests have come back in force, with people setting up barricades on streets with their bicycles and surrounding people in the cars. Police have essentially ceded control of the streets to the mob.

Here's video of a man trying to get into what one protester calls a "racist bar." We're not sure what makes the bar racist other than remaining open for business.

VIDEO THREAD: Protesters demanding the arrest of the officer who shot Corey Ruiz tried a new tactic in Madison, Wisconsin Saturday night: blocking access to bars and restaurants.



“Justice for Corey!” they chanted as they denied access to the front door for would-be customers.… pic.twitter.com/m7MZuZrv6L — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 26, 2026

2) "Hey hey, these killer cops have got to go!" chanted protesters as they turned away customers from bars in Madison, Wisconsin. "Whose streets? Our streets! Justice for Corey!" pic.twitter.com/a9XEZEsHQT — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 26, 2026

3) Protesters linked arms to prevent customers from entering Madison, Wisconsin businesses.



"You look just like him," a Corey Ruiz protester remarked to a man who apparently wanted to enter a bar. pic.twitter.com/mVOrJIOpWd — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 26, 2026

I love how you cut out the part where the woman puts the loud speaker directly in the dudes face and starts screaming. Incredibly Disingenuous. These people are bums and destroying the community pic.twitter.com/wd49myR3mL — The Bop (@BopDoji46659) July 27, 2026

The thing is, Madison is as woke as it gets. These people are protesting each other.

Didn’t we just have a young white woman arrested for disturbing the peace by saying a magic word? — Nunya (@imtweetn) July 26, 2026

This seems to be extortion. They're targeting the business owners in reality not the patrons. — David Ravanelli (@RavanelliD66) July 26, 2026

Not protesters they're anarchists stop giving them legitimacy — Pft (@plantobs1) July 27, 2026

Shutting down businesses is somehow getting "justice for Corey."

They’re turning the screws on the wrong people — Chris Miller (@hchrismiller) July 26, 2026

They should have turned the screws on Ruiz and kept him in prison.

If they are trying to get people on their side, this seems like a bad way to do it. — The Marginalized Middle- not D or R (@NADNAR_org) July 27, 2026

Corey got justice. That ship has sailed. — James McCabe (@JamesMcCab45118) July 27, 2026

Advertisement

They're criminals not protesters. Blocking access to a business is illegal. They can be charged with:



* Disorderly Conduct under Minnesota Statute § 609.72

* Assault or Battery: If the act of blocking involves physical pushing, shoving, or threatening bodily harm — NeoUnrealist (@NeoUnrealist) July 27, 2026

No one would block me from going where I wanted to go ... — Biff Malibu 🇺🇸😵‍💫🇺🇸 (@mh5150) July 26, 2026

Again, we have no idea why this particular bar is off limits. Protesters have already forced the cancellation of concerts and the grand opening of an open market.

***

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.