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BLM Is Back in Force: Activists Harass Sidewalk Diners in Madison, WI, Surround Cars

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on July 25, 2026
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

As Twitchy reported on Thursday, a performance scheduled for Wednesday night by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra at the Capitol Square in Madison, Wisconsin, was canceled after protesters occupied the stage after police shot and killed career criminal Corey Ruiz. Someone alerted the police that Ruiz was checking cars to see if they were unlocked, and after a short pursuit through some backyards on a bicycle, Ruiz allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed a female officer before he was shot and killed. Full Black Lives Matter protests have broken out and have continued into the weekend. As we reported, Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong was at the scene of the shooting on Wednesday night, was handed a bullhorn, and declared the shooting an "execution."

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This editor wishes he'd invested in bullhorns in 2019, because today every self-declared activist has one. Here's a protester harassing people dining on the sidewalk in Madison, along with footage of (mostly white) protesters blocking the road and a woman who apparently doesn't know how to use a bullhorn. (Language warning)

Here's the same guy who was harassing the diners telling a "fat pig" to get back in her car, which has been blocked.

Watch this pathetic scene of a white woman begging to be let through a bicycle blockage so she can go home and park, and then come right back and join the protest, because she 100 percent supports what they're doing (except for blocking her car).

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Keep in mind that Madison is a deep-blue city that voted 83 percent for Kamala Harris. They will elect Hong as governor.

Did you see the one white-haired oldster stand up and applaud the guy with the bullhorn harassing him?

Yes, exactly.

How dare this woman drive on the street! Those reverse lights were a beautiful thing.

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We'll have more on the situation in Madison in future posts.

***

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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