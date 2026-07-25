BLM Is Back in Force: Activists Harass Sidewalk Diners in Madison, WI, Surround Cars

As Twitchy reported on Thursday, a performance scheduled for Wednesday night by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra at the Capitol Square in Madison, Wisconsin, was canceled after protesters occupied the stage after police shot and killed career criminal Corey Ruiz. Someone alerted the police that Ruiz was checking cars to see if they were unlocked, and after a short pursuit through some backyards on a bicycle, Ruiz allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed a female officer before he was shot and killed. Full Black Lives Matter protests have broken out and have continued into the weekend. As we reported, Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong was at the scene of the shooting on Wednesday night, was handed a bullhorn, and declared the shooting an "execution."

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This editor wishes he'd invested in bullhorns in 2019, because today every self-declared activist has one. Here's a protester harassing people dining on the sidewalk in Madison, along with footage of (mostly white) protesters blocking the road and a woman who apparently doesn't know how to use a bullhorn. (Language warning)

WATCH: "Fk pig!" One anti-police protester confronts diners in Madison Wisconsin, as hundreds march after Corey Ruiz was shot and killed by Madison police



Video by @noturtlesoup17 | Licensing @FreedomNTV [email protected] pic.twitter.com/2pXqBN1PJm — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) July 25, 2026

Here's the same guy who was harassing the diners telling a "fat pig" to get back in her car, which has been blocked.

NOW: "Get back in your FKN Car" Madison WI Protesters Confront Multiple Drivers as they Shut Down Streets for Corey Ruiz pic.twitter.com/j7SILwviP6 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) July 25, 2026

Watch this pathetic scene of a white woman begging to be let through a bicycle blockage so she can go home and park, and then come right back and join the protest, because she 100 percent supports what they're doing (except for blocking her car).

NOW: "I wanna be part of this" a woman says to protesters as they surround her car during march for Corey Ruiz, who was shot and killed by Madison police



Video by @noturtlesoup17 | Licensing @FreedomNTV [email protected] pic.twitter.com/zMO1Rv6FKk — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) July 25, 2026

This is @FrancescaHongWI’s promise for Wausau, Kenosha, and Appleton.



Elect her if you want 4 years of this. pic.twitter.com/35P5daRdeT — Eric Bott (@EricJBott) July 25, 2026

Keep in mind that Madison is a deep-blue city that voted 83 percent for Kamala Harris. They will elect Hong as governor.

I wonder how many of those al fresco diners voted for the Democrat party? — Albert Latham (@albert1776) July 25, 2026

Did you see the one white-haired oldster stand up and applaud the guy with the bullhorn harassing him?

Another broken story as usual. Career criminal that is being treated like a hero. Tired ass story.. — Damn Good Dawgs 🔴⚫ (@RussellParris18) July 25, 2026

Guy stabbed a police officer and tried to take a taser



He was a thug and a criminal



That’s who these “activists” are defending ? — 🇺🇸Proud American🇮🇹 (@GioMAGA2024) July 25, 2026

Yes, exactly.

So glad this is happening to the liberals that enabled this. — ⚡🦅⚔️ (@GloriousMight) July 25, 2026

Nothing like electing this and then it happens to you. They don’t even know what they’re fighting for anymore since they’re fighting each other. — ドープ (@unpopanon) July 25, 2026

I guarantee those people vote Democrat and will continue to — Golden Age of USA Starts NOW! (@wiredpilled1) July 25, 2026

The people engaging them probably voted for this shit — Princess Consuela banana hammock (@DunlapJehnna) July 25, 2026

How dare this woman drive on the street! Those reverse lights were a beautiful thing.

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🚨MADISON MELTDOWN



Hundreds of anti-police protesters just took over the streets for Corey Ruiz, the knife-wielding career criminal shot after he stabbed a cop.



Driver refuses to stop for the march?

Protester starts smashing car windows.



Arrest them all pic.twitter.com/SIVtz7BwhE — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 25, 2026

We'll have more on the situation in Madison in future posts.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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