Black Lives Matter Protests Break Out in WI Where Man Who Stabbed Cop Was ‘Executed’ by Police

We have another Black Lives Matter martyr in Madison, Wisconsin, and politicians and protesters alike are doing their best to revive 2020. Diana Gutiérrez, an evening news anchor for WISN 12 News, notes that none of the officers involved in the shooting of Corey Ruiz, who police say attacked them with a knife after a short pursuit.

Advertisement

A man is dead after being shot by police in Madison.

None of the officers were wearing body cameras. pic.twitter.com/OkqDWlTrVC — Diana Gutiérrez (@DGutierreztv) July 23, 2026

Because the Leftist Democrats in the city council repeatedly blocked body cams. https://t.co/oQX3o1L7so — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 23, 2026

Why did your city council block them? — JWF (@JammieWF) July 23, 2026

No body cameras because the the common council refuses to approve them due to "privacy issues". Do your homework Diana. — Blue Centurion (@Blue_Centurion) July 23, 2026

According to The Cap Times:

Madison officers were dispatched to the Marquette neighborhood around 1 p.m. Wednesday following a report that a man was checking parked cars. The man fled on a bicycle through some backyards, and officers intercepted the man again on Willy Street, Patterson said. A physical struggle ensued in officers’ attempt to detain the man in the middle of the intersection. Officers reported the man pulled out a knife as they attempted to arrest him. An officer was injured by the knife while attempting to arrest the man, according to Patterson.

Here's an abbreviated version of the coverage by The Wisconsin Examiner:

Headline: cops kill man "in broad daylight", in front of "witnesses"



1st para: residents in "shock and anger"



2nd para: "historical trauma" from "officer-involved shootings"



Later on: man was "checking parked vehicles"



Finally: he stabbed a cop. Oh.https://t.co/ZbHvT7jZRV — Bachman (@ElonBachman) July 23, 2026

Guy has two pages of results in the Wisconsin court records search. At least 34 incidents. — Three feet to infinity (@hyperfocal) July 23, 2026

Here's The Journal Sentinel's Laura Schulte:

I’m on Willy St in Madison where earlier today police shot and killed a man after receiving a call of someone checking cars in the area. The crowd is chanting, and tempers are running high pic.twitter.com/NhAo6DYCUu — Laura Schulte (@SchulteLaura) July 22, 2026

You mean they shot and killed a man who stabbed a cop? — Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) July 23, 2026

Reports say the guy resisted arrest, pulled a knife and tried to stab a cop. It’s omitting stuff like this, combined with the mob that turns out to support these criminal thugs, that is radicalizing so many people against those you are standing up for. — WiscoVet (@jj_wisco_vet) July 22, 2026

A performance scheduled for Wednesday night by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra at the Capitol Square was canceled after protesters occupied the stage.

Protestors have taken the mic and stopped the concert. One man said “bitch we are the concert” pic.twitter.com/QXblYdZMPF — Laura Schulte (@SchulteLaura) July 23, 2026

Mob of angry protesters crashed a concert in Madison, Wisconsin, demanding "justice" for Corey Ruiz, a black man who was shot and killed by police after he allegedly pulled a knife during an arrest.



They essentially held the attendees hostage while hijacking the stage. The event… pic.twitter.com/J2GALWl4ob — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 23, 2026

Advertisement

The post continues:

… was then canceled. "No Justice, No Peace... In order for this [the concert] to happen, because we will stay here, and there won't be anything."

If you vote for Dems in Wisconsin this fall, this is your future. Beautiful event taken over by protestors. All egged on by Dem politicians before they could even get video of showing the perp with a knife. pic.twitter.com/VGCtsstUjQ — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) July 23, 2026

Gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong was at the scene of the shooting, where an impromptu memorial was set up, with a candle and a bullhorn:

.@FrancescaHongWI is on Willy St holding a candle alongside those gathered pic.twitter.com/qEvs944VP8 — Laura Schulte (@SchulteLaura) July 23, 2026

A man pulled out a knife and stabbed a cop.



The cop than shot him in self-defense.



The likely Democrat nominee for Wisconsin Gov calls it an "execution." pic.twitter.com/wH5QGuogP8 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 23, 2026

The sad thing is that leading Democratic politicians ROUTINELY say crazy things like this every day. It's like you have to be a dangerous idiot to win a Democratic primary in America now. — Dave Rogers (@iahphx) July 23, 2026

Juliana Bennett, an assembly candidate and member of the Democratic Socialists of America - Madison, also called for justice for the guy who stabbed a cop.

Advertisement

We protect us. Justice for Corey. pic.twitter.com/1MG7VjwdRi — Juliana Bennett for the People (@JuForthePeople) July 23, 2026

What about justice for those Corey had strangled according to his criminal record over the last 2 decades?



Also don't stab police and comply. — Gunner90 (@gunner947947) July 23, 2026

Has the Black Lives Matter crowd finally found its next George Floyd? Should we prepare for another "summer of love" in Madison?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.