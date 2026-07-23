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Black Lives Matter Protests Break Out in WI Where Man Who Stabbed Cop Was ‘Executed’ by Police

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on July 23, 2026
Twitter

We have another Black Lives Matter martyr in Madison, Wisconsin, and politicians and protesters alike are doing their best to revive 2020. Diana Gutiérrez, an evening news anchor for WISN 12 News, notes that none of the officers involved in the shooting of Corey Ruiz, who police say attacked them with a knife after a short pursuit.

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According to The Cap Times:

Madison officers were dispatched to the Marquette neighborhood around 1 p.m. Wednesday following a report that a man was checking parked cars. The man fled on a bicycle through some backyards, and officers intercepted the man again on Willy Street, Patterson said.

A physical struggle ensued in officers’ attempt to detain the man in the middle of the intersection. Officers reported the man pulled out a knife as they attempted to arrest him. An officer was injured by the knife while attempting to arrest the man, according to Patterson.

Here's an abbreviated version of the coverage by The Wisconsin Examiner:

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Here's The Journal Sentinel's Laura Schulte:

A performance scheduled for Wednesday night by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra at the Capitol Square was canceled after protesters occupied the stage.

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The post continues:

… was then canceled.

"No Justice, No Peace... In order for this [the concert] to happen, because we will stay here, and there won't be anything."

Gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong was at the scene of the shooting, where an impromptu memorial was set up, with a candle and a bullhorn:

Juliana Bennett, an assembly candidate and member of the Democratic Socialists of America - Madison, also called for justice for the guy who stabbed a cop.

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Has the Black Lives Matter crowd finally found its next George Floyd? Should we prepare for another "summer of love" in Madison?

***

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