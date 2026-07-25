Sister of Man Shot by Cop Says His Long Criminal History Tells a Tale of Trauma, Pain, and Struggle

As Twitchy reported on Thursday, Black Lives Matter sprang back to life in a big way in Madison, Wisconsin, on Wednesday night, after, according to Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong, police "executed" career criminal Corey Ruiz, who was shot by police after stabbing an officer with a fixed-blade knife. Protests have continued into the weekend, with protesters setting up blockades with their bicycles, surrounding drivers, and harassing people having lunch on the sidewalk.

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Ruiz's sister took to the microphones with the family's lawyer, Benjamin Crump (surprise, surprise!) and said that her brother's lengthy criminal record told a tale of trauma, pain, and struggle.

Corey Ruiz's sister addresses his lengthy criminal history after he was shot and killed by Madison police during a struggle while armed with a knife:



"His criminal record tells a tale of trauma, of pain, of struggle. It does not define who my brother was...I need somebody to… pic.twitter.com/zMmhkKjHf8 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 24, 2026

The post continues:

… help me understand why they felt it was ok to execute my brother based on no facts at all."

Aside from the fact that he attacked cops with a knife.

Typical black cultural dysfunction. If the family knew he needed mental health treatment, why didn’t they step in to get him those services? When will the media ask them this? Stop with the fake tears. When will the media ask them this question? This is a money grab now. https://t.co/fQkLgPR6Ol — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) July 24, 2026

They also brought out Ruiz's daughter to make a statement:

DAUGHTER OF COREY RUIZ: "Never in a million years did I think I would see my father on a shirt, a pin, a necklace, on social media, saying he was shot and killed by a police officer. How can I call you knowing you shot my father? How are you gonna have 4 policemen on one Black… pic.twitter.com/sNMPrh7bpA — Andrew Mercado (@AndrewMercado) July 24, 2026

"… man?"

People are saying he was a criminal. Yes, yes, he was.

Given inconsistent reporting on Corey Ruiz's criminal record, I took a close look at the court files myself. The justice system repeatedly failed to keep him incarcerated despite a long pattern of resisting officers — the same conduct that ultimately led to his death. A thread: — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) July 24, 2026

Ruiz was first charged in April 2007 at age 19 (Disorderly Conduct). The criminal cases in the Dane County files span 17 years — from 2007 through 2024. Across the 25 individual Dane County criminal cases, he was charged with 86 separate crimes. — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) July 24, 2026

His most common charge was resisting arrest. Similar charges (such as bail jumping, threats to judges, & escape) show a profound disrespect for law enforcement...

❌Resisting or Obstructing an Officer: 11 times

❌Disorderly Conduct: 10 times

❌Bail Jumping: 12 times

❌Battery: 7… — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) July 24, 2026

The post continues:

… times ❌Theft / Retail Theft: 7 times ❌Possession of cocaine or THC: 6 times ❌Strangulation and Suffocation: 3 times ❌Vehicle theft: 3 times

The full list of charged crimes over 17 years is sadly impressive:

· Disorderly Conduct (2007)

· Resisting or Obstructing an Officer (2008)

· Possession of Cocaine (2008)

· False Imprisonment (2009)

· Strangulation and Suffocation (2009)

· Battery (2009)

· Bail Jumping (2009)

·… — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) July 24, 2026

The post continues:

… · Robbery with Use of Force (2009) · Burglary – Building or Dwelling (2009) · Intimidate Victim / Dissuade Reporting (2009) · Criminal Damage to Property (2009) · Possession of THC (2009) · Theft – Movable Property (2013) · Theft – False Representation (2013) · Possession with Intent – THC (2014) · 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety (2015) · Use of Oleoresin Device (2015) · Felon in Possession of Oleoresin Device (2015) · Retail Theft (2015) · Aggravated Battery (2015) · Attempt Invade Privacy (2017) · Take and Drive Vehicle Without Consent (2017) · Criminal Trespass to Dwelling (2020) · Escape – Criminal Arrest (2021) · Resist Officer – Substantial Bodily Harm / Soft Tissue Injury (2021) · Battery or Threat to Judge, Prosecutor, or Law Enforcement Officer (2021)

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Despite the volume of charges, the sentences of confinement shown in the files were relatively short for many years:

✅2008: 10 days local jail

✅2009: 4 months local jail (plus later conditional jail time of 6 months and 90 days while on probation)

✅2011–2015: multiple 30-day… — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) July 24, 2026

The post continues:

… local jail terms (often “deemed served”) ✅2014: (after probation revocation): 1 year local jail (deemed served) ✅2017: 12 months local jail (deemed served) and 9 months local jail (deemed served) ✅2021 (Resist Officer causing substantial bodily harm): 2 years 6 months state prison + 3 years extended supervision ✅2021 (Battery or Threat to Law Enforcement Officer): 13 months state prison + 24 months extended supervision Many earlier felony convictions resulted in probation with sentence withheld rather than immediate long prison terms.

And yes, it was true that FIVE times the court listed him as "Caucasian," which raises issues about counting crimes. pic.twitter.com/s0C44pzkg8 — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) July 24, 2026

The trends I see in all this are (1) a career-long pattern of resisting officers, (2) serious early violence (including multiple strangulations and robberies) treated lightly w/ probation, (3) heavy use of “dismissed but read in” and probation instead of prison, (4) frequent jail… — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) July 24, 2026

The post continues:

… sentences marked “deemed served,” (5) repeated new charges while already under supervision, (6) and the longer prison terms only arriving late in the record. In 2017, for example, then-Judge Jill Karofsky imposed 12 months and 9 months local jail (both deemed served) on a felony vehicle theft case and multiple, violent battery counts. He was released to commit much more serious crimes in 2020/2021.

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The main purpose of our criminal justice systems should be to keep dangerous people off the streets. And it was no surprise - unfortunately - that this Ruiz story ended up like this. I'd bet there are numerous officers and jailers who are not surprised he was shot to death after… — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) July 24, 2026

The post continues:

… yet another dangerous interaction with police. He should have been in prison and away from the public

And this is the guy they're trying to make the next Saint George Floyd.

His sister just needs somebody to help her understand.

I dunno, but maybe the fact that he was wielding a knife and had stabbed a cop had something to do with it.



He played a stupid game. He won a stupid prize. — Doug Quixote-sama (@DeTroyes1) July 25, 2026

Well… he stabbed a cop. Hope this helps her. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 24, 2026

"no facts at all" — JWF (@JammieWF) July 25, 2026

He. Was. A. Violent. Armed. Criminal. They seem to think it’s okay to be armed and violent and commit crime after crime with impunity. WE, as law-abiding citizens have a right to be protected against that type of person. And we have a police force to enforce that. — RedHawkMT (@RedhawkMT) July 25, 2026

I see the Ben Crump circus hit town. #grifter — Mike O'Mac 🇺🇸 (@Mike_OMac) July 24, 2026

These people completely reject any notion of accountability. — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@MrLeadslinger) July 25, 2026

His family is obviously aware of his criminal history, enough so that both his sister and daughter brought it up. Couldn't his family have intervened in his life and, you know, told him to stop committing crimes?

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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