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Sister of Man Shot by Cop Says His Long Criminal History Tells a Tale of Trauma, Pain, and Struggle

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on July 25, 2026
WISN

As Twitchy reported on Thursday, Black Lives Matter sprang back to life in a big way in Madison, Wisconsin, on Wednesday night, after, according to Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong, police "executed" career criminal Corey Ruiz, who was shot by police after stabbing an officer with a fixed-blade knife. Protests have continued into the weekend, with protesters setting up blockades with their bicycles, surrounding drivers, and harassing people having lunch on the sidewalk.

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Ruiz's sister took to the microphones with the family's lawyer, Benjamin Crump (surprise, surprise!) and said that her brother's lengthy criminal record told a tale of trauma, pain, and struggle.

The post continues:

… help me understand why they felt it was ok to execute my brother based on no facts at all."

Aside from the fact that he attacked cops with a knife.

They also brought out Ruiz's daughter to make a statement:

"… man?"

People are saying he was a criminal. Yes, yes, he was.

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The post continues:

… times

❌Theft / Retail Theft: 7 times

❌Possession of cocaine or THC: 6 times

❌Strangulation and Suffocation: 3 times

❌Vehicle theft: 3 times

The post continues:

… · Robbery with Use of Force (2009)

· Burglary – Building or Dwelling (2009)

· Intimidate Victim / Dissuade Reporting (2009)

· Criminal Damage to Property (2009)

· Possession of THC (2009)

· Theft – Movable Property (2013)

· Theft – False Representation (2013)

· Possession with Intent – THC (2014)

· 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety (2015)

· Use of Oleoresin Device (2015)

· Felon in Possession of Oleoresin Device (2015)

· Retail Theft (2015)

· Aggravated Battery (2015)

· Attempt Invade Privacy (2017)

· Take and Drive Vehicle Without Consent (2017)

· Criminal Trespass to Dwelling (2020)

· Escape – Criminal Arrest (2021)

· Resist Officer – Substantial Bodily Harm / Soft Tissue Injury (2021)

· Battery or Threat to Judge, Prosecutor, or Law Enforcement Officer (2021)

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The post continues:

… local jail terms (often “deemed served”)

✅2014: (after probation revocation): 1 year local jail (deemed served)

✅2017: 12 months local jail (deemed served) and 9 months local jail (deemed served)

✅2021 (Resist Officer causing substantial bodily harm): 2 years 6 months state prison + 3 years extended supervision

✅2021 (Battery or Threat to Law Enforcement Officer): 13 months state prison + 24 months extended supervision

Many earlier felony convictions resulted in probation with sentence withheld rather than immediate long prison terms.

The post continues:

… sentences marked “deemed served,” (5) repeated new charges while already under supervision, (6) and the longer prison terms only arriving late in the record.

In 2017, for example, then-Judge Jill Karofsky imposed 12 months and 9 months local jail (both deemed served) on a felony vehicle theft case and multiple, violent battery counts. He was released to commit much more serious crimes in 2020/2021.

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The post continues:

… yet another dangerous interaction with police. He should have been in prison and away from the public

And this is the guy they're trying to make the next Saint George Floyd.

His sister just needs somebody to help her understand.

His family is obviously aware of his criminal history, enough so that both his sister and daughter brought it up. Couldn't his family have intervened in his life and, you know, told him to stop committing crimes?

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***

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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