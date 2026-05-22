Leading WI Democrat Gov Candidate Francesca Hong: Thinks Wisconsin is Stolen Land and Wants No Police

Francesca Hong is a leading Democrat candidate for Governor in Wisconsin. It feels like every day there is a new crazy Democrat to introduce.

Today will be no exception.

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CNN: Francesca Hong, a leading Democrat in the Wisconsin governor’s race, called for abolishing the police.



Hong, a 37-year-old state representative and democratic socialist, wrote on Twitter in 2020 she supported “defunding the police as a first step towards abolishing the… — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) May 22, 2026

First of all, she's a Socialist, which means she is trying to make being a Communist look pretty. Let's be honest.

Secondly, she thinks the police should be abolished. That's a very mainstream and normal stance to take. NOT!

CNN, always running cover for Democrats, gave her the chance to walk it back. She stuck with her crazy. That's her crazy and she is sticking with it!

CNN: While Hong appears to have maintained previous posts calling to defund or abolish the police, she has deleted other posts.



Her Twitter bio, which for years placed her locationas “Occupied Ho-Chunk Land” - a Native American people whose historic territory included parts of… https://t.co/FvCuuxnBRS pic.twitter.com/tAHWzaqFWW — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) May 22, 2026

Also, she seems to believe Wisconsin is stolen land, so it's odd she would want to be the Governor of a criminal enterprise. She did change that in her bio. That was the bridge she felt was too far for Wisconsin voters. Sigh.

Asked directly if she still supported abolishing police, Francesca Hong said in a statement:



“While I envision a world where public safety is not synonymous with law enforcement, I recognize that this paradigm shift is a very long term vision and my focus is building systems of… https://t.co/FvCuuxnBRS pic.twitter.com/D2k2pTnNfg — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) May 22, 2026

She was given one more shot to disavow the 'defund the police' statement and she went full John Lennon 'Imagine' and said 'she dreams of a day police won't be needed'. Ok, weirdo.

Systems of Care, very Orwellian imo. — David West (@DavidWest375817) May 22, 2026

That's a very fair characterization.

Everytime you think, “this must be the craziest Democrat running for office this year.”



There’s always another https://t.co/JiXqUe5vK5 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) May 22, 2026

To be fair, so far, she hasn't released a statement declaring she hates 'The Joos'. Give her a minute, probably.

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Im gonna be honest here, this is really bad. I was willing to give her the benefit of the doubt seeing as these statements were from 6 years ago, but she wasn’t even willing to disavow them now. I cannot in any good faith back her for governor. Im left wing but this is too much… https://t.co/ZdqxOeoJ9b — aezzie !! ♂ (@AezzieUwU) May 22, 2026

Some Left wingers are trying to be sensible. Unfortunately, they are in the minority.

These hit pieces reek of desperation. The mainstream media has never been more out of touch with the American working class. https://t.co/ktSL6BWnCr — Madison DSA (@DSAMadison) May 22, 2026

Please run with this. The Republican Party is begging you to run with this.

Vance and Rubio should start measuring the drapes if this is who Democrats are running for governor in swing states. https://t.co/GpkbG4hBYn — J.C. Polanco, Esq. (@JCPolancoNYC) May 22, 2026

Your lips to God's ears.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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