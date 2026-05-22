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Leading WI Democrat Gov Candidate Francesca Hong: Thinks Wisconsin is Stolen Land and Wants No Police

justmindy
justmindy | 10:10 AM on May 22, 2026
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Francesca Hong is a leading Democrat candidate for Governor in Wisconsin. It feels like every day there is a new crazy Democrat to introduce.

Today will be no exception.

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First of all, she's a Socialist, which means she is trying to make being a Communist look pretty. Let's be honest. 

Secondly, she thinks the police should be abolished. That's a very mainstream and normal stance to take. NOT!

CNN, always running cover for Democrats, gave her the chance to walk it back. She stuck with her crazy. That's her crazy and she is sticking with it!

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Also, she seems to believe Wisconsin is stolen land, so it's odd she would want to be the Governor of a criminal enterprise. She did change that in her bio. That was the bridge she felt was too far for Wisconsin voters. Sigh.

She was given one more shot to disavow the 'defund the police' statement and she went full John Lennon 'Imagine' and said 'she dreams of a day police won't be needed'. Ok, weirdo.

That's a very fair characterization.

To be fair, so far, she hasn't released a statement declaring she hates 'The Joos'. Give her a minute, probably.

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Some Left wingers are trying to be sensible. Unfortunately, they are in the minority.

Please run with this. The Republican Party is begging you to run with this.

Your lips to God's ears.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY SOCIALISM WISCONSIN

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