Denial Ain't Just a River In Egypt: Abi Spanberger Refuses to Accept Her Awful Approval Rating



As far as honeymoons go, Abigail Spanberger is having the worst one since Grace married into the Le Domas family in the 2019 horror movie Ready or Not.

As Twitchy has reported, her approval rating just a few months into her term is the worst of any Virginia governor in modern history.

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Gosh, could that be because she completely lied during her campaign about being a 'moderate'? Could it be the avalanche of new taxes her party is planning for Virginia after they all campaigned on 'affordability'? Or maybe it is the fact that she said she opposed gerrymandering throughout her Congressional career, only to embrace the most insanely gerrymandered map this side of Illinois.

Maybe it's all of the above, but one thing is clear: the bloom is off the rose for Spanberger barely before she's had a chance to measure the drapes in Richmond.

Don't tell that to her, though. In a hilarious episode of denial, Spanberger claimed today that everyone still LOVES her. After all, her face is on a lot of flyers.

On her most recent approval numbers, @GovernorVA says “If everybody hated me, why is everybody putting my face on their mailers” for the redistricting referendum. pic.twitter.com/DwS7LDfeji — Tyler Englander (@TylerEnglander) April 8, 2026

Uhh, who wants to tell her?

Here is a video clip of Spanberger trying to deny reality in her own, uniquely uncomfortable way of speaking:

Virginia Democrat Governor Abigail Spanberger on her low approval rating:



"I would say if everybody hated me, why is everybody putting my face on their mailers for the referendum?" pic.twitter.com/y6r8FQsziA — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) April 8, 2026

Former Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares had a couple of ideas about why her face is plastered on mailers across the Commonwealth.

Trust me, we will be putting your face on a bunch of mailers reminding voters how you lied & previously stated you wouldn’t gerrymander Virginia into oblivion and then promptly did the opposite. Governor “Bait and Switch” is what people hate about self serving politicians. https://t.co/3cVPGuO0pv — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) April 8, 2026

'Governor Bait and Switch' is a perfect nickname.

We could also go with 'Governor In Name Only' (courtesy of our own @PolitiBunny) and 'Governor Shaky Hands.'

But Miyares is correct. Spanberger's face is front and center on all flyers denouncing the Democrats' referendum. So are her words, previously objecting to gerrymandering.

Her face is on mailers to prove a point. She’s a liar! 🤥 vote NO! pic.twitter.com/1n4yefAXis — Bexalalala 🇺🇸 (@bexalalala) April 8, 2026

The same reason they put warning labels on Tide Pods and antifreeze. Because stupid people do stupid things, like the ones who voted for you.



You're very own warning label about Gerrymandering

👇 pic.twitter.com/rsbGzjqfFV — 🇺🇸Rosie B.🇺🇸 (@RosieB08) April 8, 2026

@SpanbergerForVA you mean like this mailer that quotes you on gerrymandering? Did you say gerrymandering is detrimental to democracy? Yes you did but now you are promoting it? pic.twitter.com/biWjLxFaNk — Joe G. ❌ (@CPO_SaltyDog) April 8, 2026

News flash for Spanberger: People aren't using your face because they like you.

This is an absolutely delusional thing to say.



Virginians are wide awake and calling your bluff - you lied straight to their faces on the campaign trail, and now those ‘affordability pledges’ have been exposed as nothing but a hoax and a con job.



Keep denying the truth,… https://t.co/3DU7L5ViDU — Nathan Pittman (@nathanpittman95) April 8, 2026

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Spanberger is backed into a corner here. She knows that she lied. But she is completely owned by her out-of-state donors like Reid Hoffman, as well as Virginia radicals like Louise Lucas and Don Scott, so she has to pretend that she didn't lie.

Those people made her. And they won't hesitate to destroy her if she bucks them even an inch on any proposal.

She comes out to do a press conference to make herself seem more likable because of bad polling, then gives an amazingly flippant, arrogant, and unnecessary answer.



She should have said “I’m focused on [insert spin]” and moved on. https://t.co/SDUMRla5Fh — Ian Prior (@iandprior) April 8, 2026

She can't answer questions. She's proven that over and over, first during the campaign in her debate against Winsome Sears, and then as governor, when she's repeatedly FLED from reporters trying to ask even basic questions.

She probably wishes she could have run away from this one.

Oh my gosh she’s like an SNL character https://t.co/zqhMo5jq4O — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) April 8, 2026

Even if SNL would dare criticize a Democrat anymore, she might be too over-the-top even for them.

All those campaign promises were lies ? pic.twitter.com/8ROEZTYxuQ — Fight Fight Freebird LLC. 🦁☠🙏 (@sinnedevol) April 8, 2026

Every single one of them.

Wicked Witch of Virginia pic.twitter.com/qzDSFihZXC — Atomic Punk (@AFVet2013) April 8, 2026

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Wicked Witch of Virginia pic.twitter.com/qzDSFihZXC — Atomic Punk (@AFVet2013) April 8, 2026

Hmm. We're sensing a theme here.

You still think Virginians don't hate you, Governor?

This is the political equivalent of "I know you are, but what am I?" comeback children use. — Dustin Curtis (@gunrightsdustin) April 8, 2026

“I’m rubber you’re glue” would’ve been a better comeback — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) April 8, 2026

She's almost as bad at facing the cameras as Kamala Harris.

HAAAAAAAHAHAHAHA.

This woman is the most unlikable Governor we have had in VA! What a narcissistic, lying, entitled person! WOW! https://t.co/CewKthy72X — 🇺🇸Green_Eyed_Devil🇺🇸 (@Ret_Wo3) April 8, 2026

It's no small feat to be less liked than Ralph Northam, who once dressed up in a KKK robe and who advocated for aborting babies after they are born.

New season of Veep just dropped https://t.co/uokeOC6o8i — Trey Mana (@treymanaa) April 8, 2026

OOF.

Tough room. Tough but fair.

We also put criminals faces on Most Wanted posters too.



JFC she's stupid. — Throat Warbler Mangrove (@LarsensBiscuits) April 8, 2026

Cringe, stupid, and cackling is no way to go through life, and it's no way to be a governor.

The truth isn't rocket science. No one ever liked Spanberger or voted for her. She was elected because Democrats successfully made the election a referendum on Donald Trump; all of the AWFLs in Northern Virginia voted against him.

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Deep down, Spanberger knows this. That's why she's trying to steal the accomplishments of her predecessor, Glenn Youngkin.

But, hopefully, Virginians will remind her of how unliked -- and unlikable -- she is by voting NO on her gerrymandering referendum.





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