Nuns Suing New York State Over Law Requiring Them to Affirm Gender Identity
Michael Moore Still Hates the USA: Praises Iran's 'Greatest Civilization' and Calls Americ...
Iryna Zarutska‘s Murderer Found 'Incapable to Proceed' With His State Trial
Tucker Guest Seth Harp Burns Source Like an Amateur: Names Army Leaker in...
Harmeet K. Dhillon Trolls Troll Marc Elias (and Looks Fabulous Doing It)
Newsweek: New Poll Claims Over Half of Americans Want Congress to Impeach...
You Can’t Make This Up: Iowa 'Pastor' Sprints Full Speed From 'Is God...
Sen. Schumer's 'Military Moron' Swipe at Trump Accidentally Kicks Biden (AND Chuck) Right...
Impeachment Inquiry Leader Rep. Dan Goldman Says Impeachment Doesn't Cut It Anymore
Lawrence O'Donnell Says This ONE Thing Trump Did Is Why 25A Exists (and...
VIP
'America is Stolen Land, So Americans Need to Shut Up' – Video Sends...
MS NOW's Lawrence O’Donnell Butthurt That Pete Hegseth Said ‘We Leave No MAN...
Primary Salazar: Traitorous GOP Rep Backs Mass Amnesty and Student Debt Forgiveness for...
Stephen King Got a Much-Needed History Lesson After Asking 'Idiot' Marco Rubio 'Who...

Denial Ain't Just a River In Egypt: Abi Spanberger Refuses to Accept Her Awful Approval Rating

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 PM on April 08, 2026
Twitchy


As far as honeymoons go, Abigail Spanberger is having the worst one since Grace married into the Le Domas family in the 2019 horror movie Ready or Not. 

As Twitchy has reported, her approval rating just a few months into her term is the worst of any Virginia governor in modern history.

Advertisement

Gosh, could that be because she completely lied during her campaign about being a 'moderate'? Could it be the avalanche of new taxes her party is planning for Virginia after they all campaigned on 'affordability'? Or maybe it is the fact that she said she opposed gerrymandering throughout her Congressional career, only to embrace the most insanely gerrymandered map this side of Illinois

Maybe it's all of the above, but one thing is clear: the bloom is off the rose for Spanberger barely before she's had a chance to measure the drapes in Richmond. 

Don't tell that to her, though. In a hilarious episode of denial, Spanberger claimed today that everyone still LOVES her. After all, her face is on a lot of flyers. 

Uhh, who wants to tell her? 

Here is a video clip of Spanberger trying to deny reality in her own, uniquely uncomfortable way of speaking: 

Former Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares had a couple of ideas about why her face is plastered on mailers across the Commonwealth. 

Recommended

Tucker Guest Seth Harp Burns Source Like an Amateur: Names Army Leaker in His Book, FBI Arrests Her
justmindy
Advertisement

'Governor Bait and Switch' is a perfect nickname. 

We could also go with 'Governor In Name Only' (courtesy of our own @PolitiBunny) and 'Governor Shaky Hands.'

But Miyares is correct. Spanberger's face is front and center on all flyers denouncing the Democrats' referendum. So are her words, previously objecting to gerrymandering. 

News flash for Spanberger: People aren't using your face because they like you. 

Advertisement

Spanberger is backed into a corner here. She knows that she lied. But she is completely owned by her out-of-state donors like Reid Hoffman, as well as Virginia radicals like Louise Lucas and Don Scott, so she has to pretend that she didn't lie.

Those people made her. And they won't hesitate to destroy her if she bucks them even an inch on any proposal. 

She can't answer questions. She's proven that over and over, first during the campaign in her debate against Winsome Sears, and then as governor, when she's repeatedly FLED from reporters trying to ask even basic questions. 

She probably wishes she could have run away from this one. 

Even if SNL would dare criticize a Democrat anymore, she might be too over-the-top even for them. 

Every single one of them. 

Advertisement

Hmm. We're sensing a theme here. 

You still think Virginians don't hate you, Governor? 

She's almost as bad at facing the cameras as Kamala Harris. 

HAAAAAAAHAHAHAHA. 

It's no small feat to be less liked than Ralph Northam, who once dressed up in a KKK robe and who advocated for aborting babies after they are born. 

OOF. 

Tough room. Tough but fair.

Cringe, stupid, and cackling is no way to go through life, and it's no way to be a governor. 

The truth isn't rocket science. No one ever liked Spanberger or voted for her. She was elected because Democrats successfully made the election a referendum on Donald Trump; all of the AWFLs in Northern Virginia voted against him. 

Advertisement

Deep down, Spanberger knows this. That's why she's trying to steal the accomplishments of her predecessor, Glenn Youngkin

But, hopefully, Virginians will remind her of how unliked -- and unlikable -- she is by voting NO on her gerrymandering referendum.

============================================

Related:

John Konrad BLISTERS Europe In a Devastating Post About the REAL Reason NATO Is In Trouble

Slim Jim Shocker! Image on X Surfaces of a Valuable US Asset Iran Recovered After Pilot Rescue

Stephen King Sweeps the Bad Timing Awards With an EPIC Fail About Trump's Situation Room

'You Are Special': Astronaut Victor Glover Delivers an Outstanding Easter Message From Artemis II

Tim Kaine's Plea to the 'Humanitarian' Iranian Military Ages Like a Jug Of Milk Left In the Sun

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Abigail Spanberger.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING TAXES VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker Guest Seth Harp Burns Source Like an Amateur: Names Army Leaker in His Book, FBI Arrests Her
justmindy
Nuns Suing New York State Over Law Requiring Them to Affirm Gender Identity
Brett T.
Harmeet K. Dhillon Trolls Troll Marc Elias (and Looks Fabulous Doing It)
Brett T.
Sen. Schumer's 'Military Moron' Swipe at Trump Accidentally Kicks Biden (AND Chuck) Right Where It Counts
Doug P.
You Can’t Make This Up: Iowa 'Pastor' Sprints Full Speed From 'Is God Real?' While Running for Congress
justmindy
Michael Moore Still Hates the USA: Praises Iran's 'Greatest Civilization' and Calls America 'Terrorists'
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Tucker Guest Seth Harp Burns Source Like an Amateur: Names Army Leaker in His Book, FBI Arrests Her justmindy
Advertisement