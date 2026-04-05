Stephen King Sweeps the Bad Timing Awards With an EPIC Fail About Trump's Situation Room



There's bad timing, and then there is the most epically awful, faceplanting, rake-stomping, humiliatingly horrible timing a human being could possibly pick.

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Guess which one Stephen King, America's least favorite elderly lesbian aunt, fell into today?

America woke up this morning to learn about the heroic rescue of a downed US pilot in the mountains of Iran, an incredible and complex mission that took the efforts of our military, intelligence agencies, and many others in the Trump administration. And it was overwhelmingly successful, as the mission was executed without a single American casualty.

Nearly 12 hours AFTER this news, the terminally TDS-afflicted King decided that would be the perfect time to post a political cartoon from a fellow TDS victim, political cartoonist Dave Granlund.

OOF!

Not that there ever would be a GOOD time to post this cartoon (which Granlund appears to have published on April 3, when the planning for the rescue mission was underway). After all, this is the same Situation Room that masterminded the extraction of Nicolas Maduro from Venezuela just a few months ago.

But to post it after our Armed Forces had just rescued the second of two pilots they saved this weekend?

As we said: Worst. Timing. EVER!

This is posted after Trump oversaw one of the greatest military rescues in human history.



Democrats don’t base any of their beliefs and views on facts or reality. It is all just an emotional outburst.



It’s almost like this meme perfectly encapsulates the Left. https://t.co/ePGT1GHU5e — Bryan. Leftism is a cancer. 🇺🇸 (@BThomas3333) April 5, 2026

Yes, we found a version of the cartoon that was much more accurate.

Hilariously, King did receive many quote tweets supporting his post. But nearly all of them were from foreign accounts, many translated from Persian.

Nice supporters you got there, Mr. King.

The replies, on the other hand, were mainly from Americans and not nearly as kind.

We just saw one of the most brilliant military operations and this is your response? You insult our soldiers because of hatred of one man. That is perverse, sick, and twisted and Americans don’t want any part of it you washed up miserable demon — Jean (@jazziejaf) April 5, 2026

If King wanted to write a really scary horror book, he'd write about a dottering old man who becomes consumed by irrational hate, so much so that he can't even acknowledge a stunning success from our military.

Pretty upset by the making of a forward operating base, killing of mullahs, and fully successful ex-fil by our American b**a**es in the night? — Stuck (@StuckonPandora) April 5, 2026

Like many on the left today, King made it perfectly clear that he was not-so-secretly hoping the pilot wouldn't be rescued, but captured or killed by Iranian terrorists.

Are you so unpatriotic that you have nothing good to say about the complex military operation and rescue or how great our soldiers performed?? Nothing but negative constantly, what is on the inside shows up on the outside, Mr. King. Look in the mirror. — Sharon (@Sharon84927465) April 5, 2026

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Like Senator Tim Kaine, King has nothing good to say about that.

King's post is even more reprehensible when we consider the Commander-in-Chief he DID support.

How sad you must be that he lost his mind, and his hooker lost the election pic.twitter.com/Wsl7HUlHbi — Major Memes (@MajorMemes1776) April 5, 2026

Who can forget the huge 'success' of Biden's Situation Room during the botched Afghanistan withdrawal that saw 13 servicemembers killed?

When in reality… or just selective memory ?🤔https://t.co/fcW1LaNM3k — TH3000 (@TH3000R) April 5, 2026

Or Barack Obama's Situation Room during Benghazi when he, Susan Rice, and Hillary Clinton did ... absolutely nothing.

Not to mention this incident with Iran during Obama's last year in office:

You chose this instead … pic.twitter.com/ssnCLkuQzJ — Specialist MD (@oldwithinsight) April 5, 2026

That sums up Obama's failures in Iran almost as well as giant pallets of cash.

Have your, I am sure, very large team of psychological care workers check your meds, fella. — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) April 5, 2026

Whatever he's taking, it's not working.

Live look at the King household…. pic.twitter.com/pZQaBKL1GV — Rather not say….. (@JustAGuyInNJ) April 5, 2026

That's a pretty accurate picture, but this one might be even better:

They also want to hate America, and they are getting really bad at hiding that anymore.

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Stephen King is the modern day Jane Fonda - anti American to the core.. — S&A (@SnakesNArrows) April 5, 2026

Good gravy - can't you be happy our guys were rescued? You seriously need help for your TDS. — Gina Kowacich (@GKowacich) April 5, 2026

Nope. He can't be happy about that.

And that's all we really need to know about Stephen King.





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EVERYONE IS HITLER! AP Government Textbook Shows Everything Wrong With Education in a Single Chart

Google Is Free: X BODIES Obama-Era Diplomat For Asking and (Wrongly) Answering His Own Iran Question

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