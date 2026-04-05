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Stephen King Sweeps the Bad Timing Awards With an EPIC Fail About Trump's Situation Room

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:00 PM on April 05, 2026


There's bad timing, and then there is the most epically awful, faceplanting, rake-stomping, humiliatingly horrible timing a human being could possibly pick. 

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Guess which one Stephen King, America's least favorite elderly lesbian aunt, fell into today?

America woke up this morning to learn about the heroic rescue of a downed US pilot in the mountains of Iran, an incredible and complex mission that took the efforts of our military, intelligence agencies, and many others in the Trump administration. And it was overwhelmingly successful, as the mission was executed without a single American casualty.

Nearly 12 hours AFTER this news, the terminally TDS-afflicted King decided that would be the perfect time to post a political cartoon from a fellow TDS victim, political cartoonist Dave Granlund.

OOF! 

Not that there ever would be a GOOD time to post this cartoon (which Granlund appears to have published on April 3, when the planning for the rescue mission was underway). After all, this is the same Situation Room that masterminded the extraction of Nicolas Maduro from Venezuela just a few months ago. 

But to post it after our Armed Forces had just rescued the second of two pilots they saved this weekend? 

As we said: Worst. Timing. EVER!

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Yes, we found a version of the cartoon that was much more accurate. 

Hilariously, King did receive many quote tweets supporting his post. But nearly all of them were from foreign accounts, many translated from Persian. 

Nice supporters you got there, Mr. King. 

The replies, on the other hand, were mainly from Americans and not nearly as kind. 

If King wanted to write a really scary horror book, he'd write about a dottering old man who becomes consumed by irrational hate, so much so that he can't even acknowledge a stunning success from our military. 

Like many on the left today, King made it perfectly clear that he was not-so-secretly hoping the pilot wouldn't be rescued, but captured or killed by Iranian terrorists. 

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Like Senator Tim Kaine, King has nothing good to say about that. 

King's post is even more reprehensible when we consider the Commander-in-Chief he DID support. 

Who can forget the huge 'success' of Biden's Situation Room during the botched Afghanistan withdrawal that saw 13 servicemembers killed?

Or Barack Obama's Situation Room during Benghazi when he, Susan Rice, and Hillary Clinton did ... absolutely nothing. 

Not to mention this incident with Iran during Obama's last year in office: 

That sums up Obama's failures in Iran almost as well as giant pallets of cash. 

Whatever he's taking, it's not working. 

That's a pretty accurate picture, but this one might be even better: 

They also want to hate America, and they are getting really bad at hiding that anymore. 

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Nope. He can't be happy about that. 

And that's all we really need to know about Stephen King.

============================================

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