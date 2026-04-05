As America Cheers the Daring Rescue of Downed WSO, The Daily Mail Covers Itself In Shame



Easter Sunday had barely commenced very early this morning when America received an extra blessing for the day. Just after midnight, President Trump and the White House confirmed that US forces had successfully rescued the Weapons System Officer of a downed F-15, after previously rescuing the pilot.

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The President's post began with three simple words: 'WE GOT HIM!'

🚨“WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Office Members, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I… pic.twitter.com/FNPWV6MPvA — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 5, 2026

The rest of Trump's post, however, hinted at how complex the rescue operation was, involving all branches of the Armed Forces as well as intelligence services.

A lengthy post from OSINTdefender described many of the incredible details.

Tonight’s operation in Southern Iran which resulted in the successful rescue of a Weapons System Officer (WSO) onboard an American F-15E Strike Eagle downed Friday over Iran, involved hundreds of special forces troops and other military personnel, including members of the U.S.… pic.twitter.com/Ix7uJk6Sp2 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 5, 2026

... Navy’s SEAL Team Six, dozens of fighter and strike aircraft, helicopters, and cyber, space and other intelligence capabilities, officials tell The New York Times.



Senior military officials described the mission to rescue the airman as 'one of the most challenging and complex in the history of U.S. Special Operations' given the mountainous terrain, the airman’s injuries and Iranian forces rushing to the location in the mountains of Southern Iran.



The WSO evaded Iranian forces for more than 24 hours, at one point hiking up a 7,000ft ridgeline, a senior U.S. military official said. U.S. attack aircraft dropped bombs and opened fire on Iranian convoys to keep them away from the area where the airman was hiding. As U.S. Special Forces converged on the downed airman, they fired their weapons to keep Iranian forces away from the rescue site, but did not engage in a firefight with the Iranians.



In a final twist after the officer was rescued, two transport planes that would carry the commandos and the airmen to safety got stuck at a remote base in Iran. Commanders decided to fly in three new planes to extract all the U.S. military personnel and the airman, and they blew up the two disabled planes rather than have them fall into the hands of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Hollywood could not have scripted this (particularly these days). If the rescue operation isn't made into a movie within the next few years, Tinseltown has truly lost its way.

Naturally, most people celebrated the news with cheers and gratitude.

LETS GO!!!!!!!!



INCREDIBLE!!!!!!



This is the best news, — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) April 5, 2026

This is the Easter miracle I was praying for today. Pilot, WSO rescued and all rescue operators safely out of Iran. What an extraordinary mission behind enemy lines. Shot down in Good Friday rescued on Easter. You couldn't ask for anything more perfect. Happy Easter all. https://t.co/GPoXHi8arr — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 5, 2026

What a day to be an American.



God bless our troops 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 https://t.co/X3UbOvqy80 — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) April 5, 2026

How can the story of this rescue operation not fill you with joy and pride?

Simple. Be a member of the dead legacy media.

While Americans were celebrating, this is how The Daily Mail framed the story:

Trump's daring extraction of US airman trapped in Iran almost failed and cost dozens of American lives https://t.co/hmoLW3wAXA — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) April 5, 2026

What. In. The. Actual. F***?

You can practically feel their disappointment. They were undoubtedly salivating at the missed opportunity to cheer a failed operation.

*Trump's rescue of US airmen trapped in Iran was a success with no American casualties*



Daily Mail: "It may be a success, but it could have possibly failed and cost American lives!"



You don't hate the media nearly enough. https://t.co/xDkk4idEQx — Leftism (@LeftismForU) April 5, 2026

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It is impossible to hate them enough. But we'll keep trying.

The Profession of Arms requires something called "risk".



I understand that daring, dash, and bravado are foreign concepts to non Americans on the world stage. Those traits are ingrained in every man that willingly carries a rifle into combat wearing an American flag on his… https://t.co/khiUiiBa4a — Cody M 🇺🇸🇲🇨🏴‍☠️ (@codym1917) April 5, 2026

... shoulder.



This is what makes us better than you.

Being better than leftist media hacks isn't exactly a high bar, but we get the point.

Wow, really sorry that we were [checks notes] successful.



Seriously, we can all hear the butthurt in your post... pic.twitter.com/Ys67acTRcE — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) April 5, 2026

Soooooo, it was successful. Good to know. pic.twitter.com/XuWK5X7Ylr — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) April 5, 2026

Of course, The Daily Mail isn't alone. All over X this morning, America haters are claiming the mission was a failure because the military deliberately destroyed a few of the rescue aircraft to keep them from falling into IRGC hands.

We don't hate those people nearly enough, either.

Eurotrash doesn't understand this is a rounding error in the Pentagon's budget. It's not even the change that drops into the couch. On the other hand, losing this much would cause France to surrender an hour later. https://t.co/WDVPQrQvUo — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 5, 2026

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Spiking a few aircraft in exchange for a successful rescue operation? That isn't even a calculation any soldier would make, let alone consider for half a millisecond.

And, of course, the media simply can't comprehend that.

Delete your entire publication — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 5, 2026

And salt the earth above it.

My God, the effort y'all put into wordsmithing this ridiculous headline *just* so you dont have to admit the rescue of an American was successful. — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) April 5, 2026

The Daily Mail almost got the story right. — Dr Strangetweet (ドクター・ストレンジツイート) (@lone_rides) April 5, 2026

Missed it by *that* much!

The Daily Mail is almost a real news source. — Morgan Rhinegelt (@rhinegelt) April 5, 2026

No, not even close.

*almost



That means it didn't, and the @DailyMail is upset because it missed an opportunity to bask in self-righteous gloating over America's failures.

Sorry guys. Better luck next time. https://t.co/KrsUAsGytb — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) April 5, 2026

Almost, but it didn’t. I bet that chaps your hide. Didn’t end in the failure you desperately wished it would. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) April 5, 2026

You're trying hard to pull a Tet Offensive here.



Enjoy the ratio. — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) April 5, 2026

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That's the only good thing to come out of this disgraceful headline and story from The Daily Mail. Everyone on X is destroying them for it.

We could go on with many more tweets, but the following post from InfantryDort is perfection.

I’m up in the middle of the night and am about to go back to sleep. But seeing the news of this pilot being rescued after one of the most daring rescue operations in history has me motivated beyond belief.



To the media and the haters who’ve been obsessed with palace intrigue… — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) April 5, 2026

... stories. Trying to sow division and calling for the heads of our leaders. I hope this news hurts. I hope it hurts a lot.



I have my finger on the pulse of the information machine these days. And what I’ve seen over the past 48 hours is the weaponization of said machine.



Bots, grifters, and partisan hacks all working in unison literally rooting for our failure. Rabid. Drooling. Damn near praying to satan for our own pilot to be killed or captured.



Hyenas, the lot of them. All cheering against America.



While they’ve all been groaning like demons for the heads of our leaders and warriors, people like @PeteHegseth, @SeanParnellASW and others have just been busily ... doing the job to get our guy back.



Nothing I type here will matter at 0300. But when the world wakes up in a few hours, it’ll see the fruits of merit based leadership at echelon. All the way down the chain.



An Airman safely home after evading capture for over a day. An epic rescue that will be remembered for generations. Millions inspired by the shear power and conviction of the United States military. And millions more disappointed by it, because they were praying for our national embarrassment.



I’m not sorry you’re witnessing a competent war machine in action.



I’m not sorry that our leadership will never leave anyone behind.



I’m not sorry for any hurt feelings caused by this.



Because you were never on our team anyway.



God Bless America.

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We can't top that.

What he said. Every word of it.

God bless America, and God bless the greatest military on the face of the earth. Who will NEVER leave any man behind.





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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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