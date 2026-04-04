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EVERYONE IS HITLER! AP Government Textbook Shows Everything Wrong With Education in a Single Chart

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:30 PM on April 04, 2026
meme


Once upon a time, in high schools across America, very smart students had the opportunity to enroll in AP, or Advanced Placement, classes. They offered an excellent opportunity not only to engage in a deeper study of subjects like Calculus, Physics, Biology, English, and History, but also enabled students to get a leg up on their college education. 

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Oh, don't get us wrong. High schools still offer AP classes. But if the textbook below, shared by Karol Markowicz, is any measure, the letters 'AP' now stand for 'All-Out Propaganda.' 

Check out this handy chart one AP American Government textbook provided to its students on the subject of authoritarianism. 

For full clarification, this chart was reprinted from the Political Compass blog as a helpful 'example' of authoritarianism. 

One person tried to defend it on that basis, but Markowicz buried her. 

It's called the appeal to authority logical fallacy. And it's obvious that the textbook authors were trying to send a message rather than engage students in legitimate debate. 

BINGO. 

That said, some of the 'data points' on the chart are hilarious. Of course, Donald Trump is the equivalent of Hitler (we're surprised the chart didn't make him worse than Adolf). 

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But Ted Cruz? 

TED CRUZ? LOL. 

Sure. Bernie Sanders, who is a self-declared socialist and wants government to run every aspect of our lives, is a 'moderate.' 

In fairness, Obama did become far more extreme in his second term. But right-wing? 

Ah, yes. The famous 'moderate' Fidel Castro, who 'moderately' imprisoned or killed anyone in Cuba who opposed him. 

And let's not forget how 'libertarian' Mandela was. Even more so than perhaps the most famous libertarian in modern American history.

Umm ... OK? 

Why are people like Cruz, Paul, and even Hillary Clinton -- none of whom were ever heads of state -- even on this chart? 

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But, of course, the real purpose of the chart was for academics, once again, to declare that Trump is the equivalent of Hitler (who, by the way, was never on 'the right'; that idea that Nazis were not leftists is one of the biggest lies of the 20th century). 

LOL. 

Understatement of the year. 

We have plenty of those imbecilic hysterics in America right now. They're called Democrats. 

And remember that this is for an AP class. They're obviously prepping the smart kids for college, where they'll learn that Mao Zedong and Pol Pot were actually the good guys. 

Linda McMahon can't turn the Department of Education headquarters into a Spirit of Halloween store soon enough. 

Toot sweet. (Sorry, we didn't take AP French.)

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We're still not sure what the Dalai Lama is doing on there at all. 

But, to quote Bill Murray in Caddyshack, the chart has that going for it ... which is nice. 

It's not even just stupid. It's AOC stupid. 

Good point. We've spent so much time staring at the bizarrely idiotic chart that we forgot all about the cover of the textbook, and the Statue of Liberty looking like she's bleeding profusely after being mauled by the monster from Cloverfield. 

We're not sure what style that's called. Unless 'hot mess' is a style. 

We believe that Joe Biden was originally included on the chart, but then he wandered off it and into the Amazon jungle in search of ice cream.

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Yep. What he said. 

The final exam for everyone in this AP American Government class should only be one question: 'How loudly did you laugh at that chart?' 

Anyone who answers with 'ROTFLMFAO' gets an automatic 5 on the exam and full course credit for college. 

============================================

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Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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Tags:

ACADEMIA BERNIE SANDERS DONALD TRUMP EDUCATION TED CRUZ

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