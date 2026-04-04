EVERYONE IS HITLER! AP Government Textbook Shows Everything Wrong With Education in a Single Chart



Once upon a time, in high schools across America, very smart students had the opportunity to enroll in AP, or Advanced Placement, classes. They offered an excellent opportunity not only to engage in a deeper study of subjects like Calculus, Physics, Biology, English, and History, but also enabled students to get a leg up on their college education.

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Oh, don't get us wrong. High schools still offer AP classes. But if the textbook below, shared by Karol Markowicz, is any measure, the letters 'AP' now stand for 'All-Out Propaganda.'

Check out this handy chart one AP American Government textbook provided to its students on the subject of authoritarianism.

A teen cousin showed me this in her AP American Government book. Trump is similar ideologically to Hitler and Bernie Sanders is a touch off the center to the left. pic.twitter.com/IHZhUIBf8y — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 4, 2026

For full clarification, this chart was reprinted from the Political Compass blog as a helpful 'example' of authoritarianism.

One person tried to defend it on that basis, but Markowicz buried her.

This is some weird cope. They quoted a blog, in an AP textbook, and you think this doesn’t give away their perspective? — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 4, 2026

It's called the appeal to authority logical fallacy. And it's obvious that the textbook authors were trying to send a message rather than engage students in legitimate debate.

They can pretend the chart is there to be questioned.

But, it is an appeal to authority to place it there and then "ask" if students agree with it.

The implied pressure is to accept the provided expertise. https://t.co/oX1l1ocu9T — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) April 4, 2026

BINGO.

That said, some of the 'data points' on the chart are hilarious. Of course, Donald Trump is the equivalent of Hitler (we're surprised the chart didn't make him worse than Adolf).

But Ted Cruz?

TED CRUZ? LOL.

This is propaganda…and idiotic.



According to this chart, Trump, Hitler & I are all equally authoritarian, and Fidel Castro & Bernie Sanders are both moderates on authoritarianism.



What gibberish. https://t.co/UOSTQ75vzM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 4, 2026

Sure. Bernie Sanders, who is a self-declared socialist and wants government to run every aspect of our lives, is a 'moderate.'

I like how Obama has two dots for his two terms and both of them are in the right wing quadrant lol — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) April 4, 2026

In fairness, Obama did become far more extreme in his second term. But right-wing?

LOL



LMAO



ROFL



It gets crazier and crazier!

🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3TmKNivxUX — Safing Sector (@Gplavallee72) April 4, 2026

Ah, yes. The famous 'moderate' Fidel Castro, who 'moderately' imprisoned or killed anyone in Cuba who opposed him.

Hilarious that Nelson Mandela is considered a libertarian, despite being a member of the Marxist African National Congress that ran a guerrilla war against South Africa, and which was financed and equipped with weapons by Libya, Cuba and the USSR. — steve smith the anti-communist (@stevesmithsnoq) April 4, 2026

And let's not forget how 'libertarian' Mandela was. Even more so than perhaps the most famous libertarian in modern American history.

Nelson Mandela more libertarian than Ron Paul. — Fiddle Elphier (@FiddleElphier) April 4, 2026

Umm ... OK?

Why are people like Cruz, Paul, and even Hillary Clinton -- none of whom were ever heads of state -- even on this chart?

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But, of course, the real purpose of the chart was for academics, once again, to declare that Trump is the equivalent of Hitler (who, by the way, was never on 'the right'; that idea that Nazis were not leftists is one of the biggest lies of the 20th century).

LOL.

Understatement of the year.

The level of imbecilic hysteric you’d need to be to actually believe Donald Trump is more authoritarian than *Stalin* is simply unfathomable. https://t.co/bG5aDjvd40 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 4, 2026

We have plenty of those imbecilic hysterics in America right now. They're called Democrats.

In case you’re wondering why public school churns out retards, here’s a textbook explaining that Nelson Mandela is more libertarian than Ron Paul and that Obama is a right-wing authoritarian https://t.co/tbpzwjiROL — Lee (Greater) (@shortmagsmle) April 4, 2026

And remember that this is for an AP class. They're obviously prepping the smart kids for college, where they'll learn that Mao Zedong and Pol Pot were actually the good guys.

Our tax dollars are paying for this textbook. https://t.co/wMNs0wrk2m — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 4, 2026

Linda McMahon can't turn the Department of Education headquarters into a Spirit of Halloween store soon enough.

Get your kids out of public education. https://t.co/mj4dcLmmt4 — Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) April 4, 2026

Toot sweet. (Sorry, we didn't take AP French.)

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The longer you look at the graph the worse it gets https://t.co/39zJAL1RLz — sasseite ⛪️🌐🐘 (@RespectableCon) April 4, 2026

We're still not sure what the Dalai Lama is doing on there at all.

But, to quote Bill Murray in Caddyshack, the chart has that going for it ... which is nice.

Also Mandela is more libertarian than Ron Paul and Obama is more authoritarian than Castro?? This isn’t just biased, it’s stupid. https://t.co/J56hMlCmPe — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) April 4, 2026

It's not even just stupid. It's AOC stupid.

Why have they made Lady Liberty a monster? https://t.co/CfbmXXCMvq — Dr. Naomi Wolf. 8 NYT Bestsellers. DPhil, Poetry. (@naomirwolf) April 4, 2026

Good point. We've spent so much time staring at the bizarrely idiotic chart that we forgot all about the cover of the textbook, and the Statue of Liberty looking like she's bleeding profusely after being mauled by the monster from Cloverfield.

The cover in the style of Russian Futurism, or is it Post Modern Socialist Realism? pic.twitter.com/aCDunBX6hd — Jeff Flinn (@JeffFlinn_) April 4, 2026

We're not sure what style that's called. Unless 'hot mess' is a style.

Good grief. And what about Uncle Joey? pic.twitter.com/7okSZc686n — OneAwareness (@OneAwareness) April 4, 2026

We believe that Joe Biden was originally included on the chart, but then he wandered off it and into the Amazon jungle in search of ice cream.

That is one of the stupidest things I’ve ever seen in my life. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) April 4, 2026

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Yep. What he said.

The final exam for everyone in this AP American Government class should only be one question: 'How loudly did you laugh at that chart?'

Anyone who answers with 'ROTFLMFAO' gets an automatic 5 on the exam and full course credit for college.





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Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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