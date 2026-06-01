Monumental Idiot: Dem Chides Trump for National Park Neglect, Not Knowing Lincoln Pool is Part of NPS

Talk about a monumental idiot! Democrat Mike Levin says President Donald Trump is neglecting America’s national parks, while railing against him for cleaning and repairing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Levin labels the much-needed revitalization as a ‘vanity project.’ The Democrat dummy doesn’t realize the pool and other monuments Trump is fixing in Washington, D.C., are part of the National Park Service. D’oh!

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Here’s Levin’s post. (READ)

The next time you pull up to a national park and pay the entrance fee, know this:



Our parks have $23 billion in repairs that have never been made.



But instead of prioritizing that our national parks are clean, maintained, and ready for your next visit, the President is… — Rep. Mike Levin (@RepMikeLevin) May 30, 2026

(post continues) ...spending some of the money on vanity projects like painting the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool blue.

"Vanity projects" like beautifying our nation's capitol. What a stupid thing to say. — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) May 31, 2026

You do understand that the Lincoln Memorial is a part of the National Park Service, don’t you? — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) May 31, 2026

You’d think that would be common knowledge for our elected representatives in Congress.

Posters say Levin apparently wants our monuments and fountains in the nation’s capital to be disgusting and in disrepair for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Every monument in DC is part of the U.S. National Park System, and ALL of them were in desperate need of rehab and repair.

Apparently it's a plank of the Democrat Party platform to insure the public spaces in our nation's capital remain dirty, dangerous, and non-functioning. — Cruadin (@cruadin) May 31, 2026

So you’re mad we aren’t maintaining NPS holdings and your example is maintenance of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pond which is part of the National Mall And Memorial Parks Unit of NPS? Should we just leave at as a putrid stink slime hole then? pic.twitter.com/aUKJujl5jC — RodeoProfessor (@RodeoProfessor) May 31, 2026

'vanity projects' like cleaning off graffiti, years of just dirty, moldy build up and repairing the plumbing of major monuments in the Nation's Capital before the 250th Anniversary is not a 'vanity Project. also, those are covered by National Parks as well. you should know this — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) May 31, 2026

Wait until Rep. Retard realizes that the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is part of the National Mall and managed by the National Park Service pic.twitter.com/J2llLAwrvv — Bill Speros (@billsperos) May 31, 2026

He’s probably been told he’s wrong but is too vain to admit his error, which will be viewed as a victory for Trump.

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burman explains why fixing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was a priority for Trump. (WATCH)

.@SecretaryBurgum on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool: That thing, when we took this project over, was leaking 45,000 gallons of water a day. Everybody should be celebrating @POTUS getting a project done 10x faster, at a fraction of the cost of a previous administration. pic.twitter.com/tv8CaPpQGo — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 31, 2026

We can imagine Levin shaking his impotent fist at the long-needed beautification of D.C.

The renovation of the Columbus Foundation is already earning raves. Yes, it’s also part of the National Park Service, Mike. (WATCH)

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🚨 JUST IN: This Washington DC woman became AWESTRUCK upon realizing what President Trump did to the Columbus Circle fountain in DC



"This is CRAZY. I'm from this area. NEVER seen it like this! It's so blue, it is bouncing off the white marble. I've NEVER seen the marble this… pic.twitter.com/4khalUDjLz — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 31, 2026

(post continues) ...CLEAN before." "Oh my gosh. It smells and looks gorgeous. It's so pretty. Breathtaking." DILAPIDATION WAS A CHOICE! MAGA chooses beauty.

And since Trump is championing beauty, Democrats naturally oppose it since their TDS dictates that they must.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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