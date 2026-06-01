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Monumental Idiot: Dem Chides Trump for National Park Neglect, Not Knowing Lincoln Pool is Part of NPS

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:51 AM on June 01, 2026
AP Photo/Rahmat Gul

Talk about a monumental idiot! Democrat Mike Levin says President Donald Trump is neglecting America’s national parks, while railing against him for cleaning and repairing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Levin labels the much-needed revitalization as a ‘vanity project.’ The Democrat dummy doesn’t realize the pool and other monuments Trump is fixing in Washington, D.C., are part of the National Park Service. D’oh!

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Here’s Levin’s post. (READ)

(post continues) ...spending some of the money on vanity projects like painting the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool blue.

You’d think that would be common knowledge for our elected representatives in Congress.

Posters say Levin apparently wants our monuments and fountains in the nation’s capital to be disgusting and in disrepair for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

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He’s probably been told he’s wrong but is too vain to admit his error, which will be viewed as a victory for Trump.

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burman explains why fixing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was a priority for Trump. (WATCH)

We can imagine Levin shaking his impotent fist at the long-needed beautification of D.C.

The renovation of the Columbus Foundation is already earning raves. Yes, it’s also part of the National Park Service, Mike. (WATCH)

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(post continues) ...CLEAN before."

"Oh my gosh. It smells and looks gorgeous. It's so pretty. Breathtaking."

DILAPIDATION WAS A CHOICE!

MAGA chooses beauty. 

And since Trump is championing beauty, Democrats naturally oppose it since their TDS dictates that they must.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP NATIONAL SECURITY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WASHINGTON AMERICA 250

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Repeat Performance: Dem James Talarico Delivers Rehearsed Robotic Recitation on Two News Shows (WATCH) Warren Squire
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