The White House Does the Meme -- In a GOOD Way -- As President Trump Announces a New DC Statue



When Donald Trump cleaned up crime in the nation's capital, the left screamed.

When he announced a new, secure grand ballroom at the White House for state dinners, the left screamed.

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When he started a project to clean and restore the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool for America's 250th birthday, the left screamed.

Are we noticing a trend yet?

Because the left in America has fully embraced its inherent Marxist leanings, they will scream at all of this. There is nothing Marxists hate more than something normal, traditional, beautiful, or beloved.

The President and the administration know this, of course, so yesterday, Trump announced a brand new statue coming soon to Washington, DC, that will make the left scream louder than ever:

And in this house, Christopher Columbus is a hero. pic.twitter.com/9vCzUlThxg — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 21, 2026

Outstanding! Simply outstanding!

This isn't the first time Trump has brought Columbus back. He recently also added a statue of the explorer to the White House grounds.

But because the administration's social media managers have a cultural literacy dialed up to 11 (no offense, Ilhan Omar), they couldn't announce this Christopher Columbus statue without doing the meme from The Sopranos.

The Whitehouse did the meme 😂 pic.twitter.com/yUyOrhy92O — Stock Monkey (@Gamma_Monkey) May 21, 2026

In this COUNTRY, Christopher Columbus is a hero, no matter how much of a hissy fit leftists throw about him.

(And, whoo boy, are they ever throwing a hissy fit about this one! We wanted to include some of their tantrums, but most of those posts were filled with profanity and defamatory smears that do not deserve any oxygen.)

Sorry, blue-haired freaks. We're not doing 'Indigenous Peoples Day' anymore.

Not in THIS administration.

The fountains outside of Union Station in Washington DC - one of the most beautiful train stations in America and quite possibly the world- have not worked in decades.



Decline is a choice. And @realDonaldTrump chooses American excellence. And thank God almighty for that. https://t.co/rf84xtlUuS — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) May 22, 2026

Correction: Union Station USED TO BE one of the most beautiful train stations in the world.

Under decades of one-party rule in Washington, DC, it has devolved into a filthy, dangerous, glorified homeless encampment.

Good, because on street view it looks disgraceful.



We should be ashamed of what our nation’s capital became. pic.twitter.com/IPSJDCB6BS — east cobb BOB (@eastcobbob) May 22, 2026

President Trump is changing all that.

The fact that the left hates him for it is just the cherry on top.

That’s why Columbus’ journal is part of the Knowledge Keepers collection. He was a hero. https://t.co/3V77lW5unP https://t.co/WtOsrmZntL pic.twitter.com/eEZhWjwweU — Nickitruesdell (@nickitruesdell) May 21, 2026

Christopher Columbus was great actually.https://t.co/hTbvw80ac5 — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) May 21, 2026

Yes, he was.

And that's why leftists hate him. BECAUSE he was a great man.

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Excellent. Columbus brought Christianity and western civilization to the new world. A brave and noble man. America as we know it would not exist without him. — InsideJob (@michaelandanneb) May 21, 2026

The left loves to judge Columbus through a modern lens. At the same time, they completely ignore that most of the Native Americans of that era treated rival tribes with horrific barbarity and savagery.

Because it's not really about him. It's about how much they hate America.

HAAAAAHAHAHAHA.

That's a good one.

But, really, we're just here for Tony Soprano memes.

They’re trying to win me back with Sopranos references https://t.co/dy3cjIyjmJ pic.twitter.com/vHgdYMQA7C — Anthony (@Catholicizm1) May 21, 2026

Sounds like they're succeeding.

We'll toast to that, as well.

One of the greatest tweets ever — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) May 21, 2026

Absolutely.

Good Lord Trump knows how to piss people off. lol pic.twitter.com/e5kSu0YTFv — Klay (@klay_anderson) May 21, 2026

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LOL.

To be completely fair, it's not all that difficult. All Trump ever needs to do is say anything, and the left will get pissed off.

God forbid he does anything to celebrate our nation's heritage and, you know, Make America Great Again (to coin a phrase).

That's when they REALLY blow a gasket.

We can't wait until President Trump announces another statue of a great man in American history that the left has defaced and destroyed with paganistic glee.

It's time to bring back Robert E. Lee!





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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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