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The White House Does the Meme -- In a GOOD Way -- As President Trump Announces a New DC Statue

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:00 AM on May 22, 2026
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File


When Donald Trump cleaned up crime in the nation's capital, the left screamed. 

When he announced a new, secure grand ballroom at the White House for state dinners, the left screamed. 

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When he started a project to clean and restore the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool for America's 250th birthday, the left screamed. 

Are we noticing a trend yet? 

Because the left in America has fully embraced its inherent Marxist leanings, they will scream at all of this. There is nothing Marxists hate more than something normal, traditional, beautiful, or beloved.

The President and the administration know this, of course, so yesterday, Trump announced a brand new statue coming soon to Washington, DC, that will make the left scream louder than ever:

Outstanding! Simply outstanding! 

This isn't the first time Trump has brought Columbus back. He recently also added a statue of the explorer to the White House grounds.

But because the administration's social media managers have a cultural literacy dialed up to 11 (no offense, Ilhan Omar), they couldn't announce this Christopher Columbus statue without doing the meme from The Sopranos. 

In this COUNTRY, Christopher Columbus is a hero, no matter how much of a hissy fit leftists throw about him. 

(And, whoo boy, are they ever throwing a hissy fit about this one! We wanted to include some of their tantrums, but most of those posts were filled with profanity and defamatory smears that do not deserve any oxygen.)

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Sorry, blue-haired freaks. We're not doing 'Indigenous Peoples Day' anymore. 

Not in THIS administration. 

Correction: Union Station USED TO BE one of the most beautiful train stations in the world. 

Under decades of one-party rule in Washington, DC, it has devolved into a filthy, dangerous, glorified homeless encampment. 

President Trump is changing all that. 

The fact that the left hates him for it is just the cherry on top. 

Yes, he was. 

And that's why leftists hate him. BECAUSE he was a great man. 

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The left loves to judge Columbus through a modern lens. At the same time, they completely ignore that most of the Native Americans of that era treated rival tribes with horrific barbarity and savagery. 

Because it's not really about him. It's about how much they hate America. 

HAAAAAHAHAHAHA. 

That's a good one. 

But, really, we're just here for Tony Soprano memes. 

Sounds like they're succeeding. 

We'll toast to that, as well. 

Absolutely. 

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LOL. 

To be completely fair, it's not all that difficult. All Trump ever needs to do is say anything, and the left will get pissed off. 

God forbid he does anything to celebrate our nation's heritage and, you know, Make America Great Again (to coin a phrase). 

That's when they REALLY blow a gasket.

We can't wait until President Trump announces another statue of a great man in American history that the left has defaced and destroyed with paganistic glee

It's time to bring back Robert E. Lee! 

============================================

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DONALD TRUMP HISTORY MARXISM WASHINGTON WHITE HOUSE AMERICA 250

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