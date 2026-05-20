MAGA Vs. Massie: Scott Jennings Delivers Kentucky Republican Incumbent’s Primary Post-Mort...
'Epstein Class': Ro Khanna Flirts With Antisemitism
VIP
DC Councilwoman Agrees Curfews Are a ‘Dangerous’ Way to Deal With Teen Takeovers
Unclassy With Massie: Thomas Massie's Concession Jab at Ed Gallrein Shows EXACTLY Why...
Welcoming Cambridge Residents Testify Against 'Racist' Gunshot Detection Service
Reporter Complains That Employees Working in the Pentagon's Food Court Can Walk Unescorted
VIP
Retail Register Fallacy: You Didn't 'Make' Anyone $2K — You Scanned Clothes Someone...
From X’s on Foreheads to Press Passes: The Deranged 'Mangionistas' Are Manson Girls...
Michigan State Rep. Born in Thailand Decides to Wear MAGA Garbage and Ridicule...
Who’s the Nazi Turd? Peter Hasson’s Brutal Quiz Exposes Dem Graham Platner’s Racist,...
LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Primary Night in Georgia, Kentucky, Alabama, and Oregon (HOOBOY, He...
Sen. John Cornyn Notes That Trump 'Has Consistently Called Me a Friend in...
Mike Pence Shows Off His New Book on ‘Rediscovering the Conservative Conscience’
Texas Dem Candidate Maureen Galindo Calls for Internment Camps for Americans Who Stand...

It's a Cringe-Off! Gavin Newsom and JB Pritzker Battle Each Other for WORST PHRASING EVER

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on May 20, 2026
Imgflip


It is an axiomatic truth in politics that Democrats will say anything to get elected. Remember when Abigail Spanberger promised that she wouldn't try to redistrict Virginia if elected governor? 

Advertisement

Whew! Talk about a whopper of a lie -- not to mention an all-time backfire. And it wasn't just Virginia Republicans and independent voters she lied to. Her own base is furious at her for failing to keep her campaign promises to them, as well.

Then again, she never cared about Virginia in the first place. The governor's mansion was just a stepping stone for Spanberger's ultimate ambition: the White House. 

Two other Democrat governors whose records prove that they don't care even a little bit about the people who live in their states are JB Pritzker and Gavin Newsom. They both also want to be President, and will say anything to achieve that objective. 

And sometimes -- most of the time, actually -- we get to enjoy how awful both of them are at the simple act of saying things. We're talking Kamala Harris levels of awful here. 

First up in the run-off election for WORST PHRASING EVER is Illinois' Pritzker. Yesterday, President Trump was asked if he would endorse anyone in Illinois. In true Trump fashion, he didn't hold back in describing Pritzker for what he is: 

Yes, Pritzker is a slob. A very wealthy slob, thanks to his family, but a slob nonetheless. And the President is correct that he could curb crime if he truly wanted to. He doesn't. 

Recommended

MAGA Vs. Massie: Scott Jennings Delivers Kentucky Republican Incumbent’s Primary Post-Mortem on CNN
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Obviously, Trump's comments annoyed Pritzker, who is relying on Ozempic to make him look a little less slovenly in front of the cameras. He tried to do his best Will Smith impression by demanding that Trump stop talking about how he destroyed Chicago. 

'Out of your mouth'? Oh, boy. 

If there's any politician who shouldn't be talking about mouths, it's Pritzker. (In fairness, this applies to Harris as well, but ... ahem ... Twitchy is a family site, so we'll save that for another time.)

LOL. 

You get the idea. This was not going well for Pritzker. 

Of course, in addition to the comments about Pritzker's voluminous mass, there were many substantive replies as well related to Pritzker's record on crime. 

Advertisement

If Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson paid a little more attention to the rampant lawlessness in what was once a wonderful American city, those crime numbers wouldn't rival the ones on the governor's bathroom scale.

Incredibly, however, Pritzker's comment was not the worst from a Democratic governor this week. 

Ladies and gentlemen, the undisputed king of awful Twitter posts: California's Gavin Newsom

Did ... did he really just use the phrase 'fight fire with fire'? 

This isn't just tactless and out of touch like Pritzker. It's deliberately spitting in the face of the Californians whom Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass have failed, including current mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt

Have we mentioned lately how much we love James Woods

HA. 

Sorry, we know the residents of the Pacific Palisades aren't laughing these days, but we couldn't help ourselves. 

Advertisement

We get the feeling that Newsom's idea of a 'firefighter' is straight out of Fahrenheit 451. 

Newsom in particular.

Bass is too busy vacationing in Ghana to fight fire with anything, let alone water. 

There is another wildfire in Southern California happening right now. The Sandy Fire is currently covering about 1,600 acres. Sadly, but predictably, Newsom and Bass are entirely unprepared for it, as the LAFD remains understaffed and the reservoirs remain empty.

We're just waiting for Newsom to blame the Sandy Fire on 'climate change.' It's just a matter of time until he does.

Obviously, Newsom's comments are not simply tone-deaf. He does that kind of thing all the time. 

He's also explicitly calling for more political violence, another staple of Democrats' electoral strategy. 

Advertisement

At least Pritzker's comment was mostly just embarrassing for himself alone (though he, too, is no stranger to whipping up violent leftist thugs into a frenzy). 

We'll leave it to the Twitchy readers to determine who wins this latest Democrat phrasing cringe-off between Gavin Newsom and JB Pritzker. 

Just know that whoever you pick ... you're not wrong. 

============================================

Related:

Unclassy With Massie: Thomas Massie's Concession Jab at Ed Gallrein Shows EXACTLY Why He Lost

'Y'all Are Sick In the Head!' Inject This Chicago Lady's Speech to Cook County Pols INTO OUR VEINS

Try to Act Surprised: Evil Witch Randi Weingarten Funded Her Horrible Book With Union Resources

Anderson Cooper's Tearful, Self-Serving 60 Minutes Farewell Blown Away by ONE IMAGE

Krystal Ball Vapidly Announces That Americans Have Been the REAL Terrorists All Along

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom and JB Pritzker. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM ILLINOIS JB PRITZKER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MAGA Vs. Massie: Scott Jennings Delivers Kentucky Republican Incumbent’s Primary Post-Mortem on CNN
Warren Squire
'Y'all Are Sick In the Head!' Inject This Chicago Lady's Speech to Cook County Pols INTO OUR VEINS
Grateful Calvin
'Epstein Class': Ro Khanna Flirts With Antisemitism
Gordon K
Reporter Complains That Employees Working in the Pentagon's Food Court Can Walk Unescorted
Brett T.
Unclassy With Massie: Thomas Massie's Concession Jab at Ed Gallrein Shows EXACTLY Why He Lost
Grateful Calvin
Welcoming Cambridge Residents Testify Against 'Racist' Gunshot Detection Service
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

MAGA Vs. Massie: Scott Jennings Delivers Kentucky Republican Incumbent’s Primary Post-Mortem on CNN Warren Squire
Advertisement