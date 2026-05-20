It's a Cringe-Off! Gavin Newsom and JB Pritzker Battle Each Other for WORST PHRASING EVER



It is an axiomatic truth in politics that Democrats will say anything to get elected. Remember when Abigail Spanberger promised that she wouldn't try to redistrict Virginia if elected governor?

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Whew! Talk about a whopper of a lie -- not to mention an all-time backfire. And it wasn't just Virginia Republicans and independent voters she lied to. Her own base is furious at her for failing to keep her campaign promises to them, as well.

Then again, she never cared about Virginia in the first place. The governor's mansion was just a stepping stone for Spanberger's ultimate ambition: the White House.

Two other Democrat governors whose records prove that they don't care even a little bit about the people who live in their states are JB Pritzker and Gavin Newsom. They both also want to be President, and will say anything to achieve that objective.

And sometimes -- most of the time, actually -- we get to enjoy how awful both of them are at the simple act of saying things. We're talking Kamala Harris levels of awful here.

First up in the run-off election for WORST PHRASING EVER is Illinois' Pritzker. Yesterday, President Trump was asked if he would endorse anyone in Illinois. In true Trump fashion, he didn't hold back in describing Pritzker for what he is:

Trump: JB Pritzker is a slob. He could call me and I could send the National Guard in and Chicago would have no crime. All he would have to say is: President, can you help me? Within three months, Chicago would be a different place. pic.twitter.com/voM8X08IWb — Acyn (@Acyn) May 19, 2026

Yes, Pritzker is a slob. A very wealthy slob, thanks to his family, but a slob nonetheless. And the President is correct that he could curb crime if he truly wanted to. He doesn't.

Obviously, Trump's comments annoyed Pritzker, who is relying on Ozempic to make him look a little less slovenly in front of the cameras. He tried to do his best Will Smith impression by demanding that Trump stop talking about how he destroyed Chicago.

Keep Chicago out of your mouth. https://t.co/thxBAzP0E6 — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) May 19, 2026

'Out of your mouth'? Oh, boy.

If there's any politician who shouldn't be talking about mouths, it's Pritzker. (In fairness, this applies to Harris as well, but ... ahem ... Twitchy is a family site, so we'll save that for another time.)

Keep the Sizzler Buffet out of yours. You’ll thank me later. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) May 19, 2026

Keep the entire food industry out your mouth. — Lady Stevie ☠️ (@StevieRenee3) May 19, 2026

Why? Did you call dibs? — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) May 19, 2026

LOL.

You get the idea. This was not going well for Pritzker.

Try keeping literally anything out of your mouth https://t.co/tVqrFeoOoh — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 19, 2026

Of course, in addition to the comments about Pritzker's voluminous mass, there were many substantive replies as well related to Pritzker's record on crime.

Put the fork down 🐷



Crime in Chicago 2026 so far…

• Murders: 152

• Shooting Incidents: 483

• Robberies: 1,585

• Aggravated Battery: 2,404

• Burglaries: 1,836

• Thefts: 20,564

• Motor Vehicle Thefts: 6,400

• Total Crime Complaints: 33,620 https://t.co/MKemWy8oSu — ✌🏼Honey Bomb 🌻 (@honeyybomb) May 19, 2026

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If Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson paid a little more attention to the rampant lawlessness in what was once a wonderful American city, those crime numbers wouldn't rival the ones on the governor's bathroom scale.

Incredibly, however, Pritzker's comment was not the worst from a Democratic governor this week.

Ladies and gentlemen, the undisputed king of awful Twitter posts: California's Gavin Newsom.

We will lose our country if we don’t stand up and fight fire with fire. pic.twitter.com/mN51gyvcPH — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 19, 2026

Did ... did he really just use the phrase 'fight fire with fire'?

This isn't just tactless and out of touch like Pritzker. It's deliberately spitting in the face of the Californians whom Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass have failed, including current mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt.

Try fighting it with water, s*** head. https://t.co/ubshlisgsq — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 19, 2026

Have we mentioned lately how much we love James Woods?

Why don’t you just try putting water in the reserves so we can put fires out? https://t.co/GeAJRnv2KI — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 19, 2026

I think I just figured out why California has such a big problem with fires https://t.co/GcfpvUXh0X — greg (@greg16676935420) May 20, 2026

HA.

Sorry, we know the residents of the Pacific Palisades aren't laughing these days, but we couldn't help ourselves.

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Perhaps you shouldn't use the word FIRE 🔥🔥 https://t.co/u72xo1Tnhd — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) May 20, 2026

We get the feeling that Newsom's idea of a 'firefighter' is straight out of Fahrenheit 451.

Democrats always lead with their chin. pic.twitter.com/AJR5hYUl9p — DVZ MΞMΞS (@FreedomInc5) May 20, 2026

Newsom in particular.

Bass is too busy vacationing in Ghana to fight fire with anything, let alone water.

We’ve had enough fires, thanks though. https://t.co/wdawPNAj7o — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) May 20, 2026

There is another wildfire in Southern California happening right now. The Sandy Fire is currently covering about 1,600 acres. Sadly, but predictably, Newsom and Bass are entirely unprepared for it, as the LAFD remains understaffed and the reservoirs remain empty.

Well, when you don't refill the reservoirs with water, that's really all you can do. https://t.co/I1gcEDjd7a — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) May 20, 2026

We're just waiting for Newsom to blame the Sandy Fire on 'climate change.' It's just a matter of time until he does.

Obviously, Newsom's comments are not simply tone-deaf. He does that kind of thing all the time.

He's also explicitly calling for more political violence, another staple of Democrats' electoral strategy.

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At least Pritzker's comment was mostly just embarrassing for himself alone (though he, too, is no stranger to whipping up violent leftist thugs into a frenzy).

We'll leave it to the Twitchy readers to determine who wins this latest Democrat phrasing cringe-off between Gavin Newsom and JB Pritzker.

Just know that whoever you pick ... you're not wrong.





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