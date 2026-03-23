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SAY HER NAME! JB Pritzker Goes Dark on Social Media After Sheridan Gorman's Murder

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on March 23, 2026
Twitchy


For a long time, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker hasn't been able to find a microphone and a camera that he wasn't eager to jump in front of to try to bolster his inevitable announcement that he is going to run for President.

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OK, 'jump' may be the wrong word, since the only time Pritzker jumps is when he wants to get to the front of the buffet line, but you get the idea. 

And yet, now that 18-year-old college freshman Sheridan Gorman has been murdered by an illegal Venezuelan criminal, suddenly, Pritzker has gone into hiding. (Well, as much as someone the size of the Hindenburg CAN hide.)

Gorman was murdered last week. Her killer was apprehended over the weekend. And Pritzker has had nothing to say, at least at the time of this writing. 

No press conferences, no interviews, no social media posts, nothing. 

Pritzker also likes to boast about Illinois being a sanctuary state whenever he gets the opportunity. 

Gorman's murderer was released twice, not only by Joe Biden's DHS, but also again by Illinois, in accordance with those sanctuary policies. 

It gets even worse. 

Recently, Pritzker bragged on a video he posted about how safe the lakeside area of Chicago was. This was the precise area where Gorman was shot and killed. 

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For the record, Pritzker isn't the only coward in this situation. Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson has also been conspicuously silent. 

We won't post them all here, but his most recent posts on X under his official account included two about Muslim holidays, one about how he was suing the Trump administration (of course), and, most damningly, two posts AFTER Gorman was murdered about how Chicago wants more tourism and also needs fewer police officers. 

It would be unbelievable if it weren't so believable.

Supporting criminals over American citizens is nothing new for Johnson or Prtizker, though. 

Wow. Just ... wow. 

Even this morning, after countless people have called him out for his cowardice, Pritzker still couldn't find it in him to express any sympathy to Gorman's family. 

Instead, he complained about Donald Trump ... again. 

Read the room, governor. 

Pritzker, of course, went out of his way to shed crocodile tears when someone's death was more politically expedient for him. 

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He traveled to Minneapolis for a photo op for a woman who tried to run over an ICE agent with her car. 

But when it's one of his own constituents, a young, innocent girl walking in a place he assured everyone was 'safe,' he can't be bothered. 

Yes, he is. 

But he is quite representative of the Democrat Party, who all voted against the Laken Riley Act, and couldn't even stand and applaud in sympathy with the mother of Jocelyn Nungaray. 

Sheridan Gorman is just one more victim whom Pritzker and the Democrats don't care about because they want those illegal votes. 

Say her name, Governor Pritzker. Say her name, Mayor Johnson. Say her name, every Democrat elected official in Illinois.

Call her family to apologize and beg for forgiveness, which they should not afford you. 

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Then, resign in disgrace. 

Because you didn't only fail Sheridan Gorman. You failed every American living in the city and state you are supposed to serve. 

============================================

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHICAGO CRIME ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLINOIS JB PRITZKER SANCTUARY CITIES

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