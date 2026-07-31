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White Site: Kamala Harris’s DEI Devotion Ends at Border of Her Swanky New Neighborhood

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:25 AM on July 31, 2026
The Weekly Show With Jon Stewart

Democrats have been pushing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) for years. Democrats were such diversity champions that they supported racial quotas because they believe in representation at all costs. Kamala Harris has led the charge on diversity. But she didn’t choose a racially diverse neighborhood when purchasing her new multi-million dollar home. The failed Democrat presidential candidate didn’t make it to the White House, but she’s now living in a white neighborhood.

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Guess Harris didn’t mean a word of this. (WATCH)

‘Diversity for thee but not for me!’

Check out the breakdown of her compound and its amenities. This is certainly not Oakland, California. The New York Post reports:

Harris’ new 4,000-square-foot property, which reports indicate she acquired for $8.15 million, is located in the exclusive seaside community of Point Dume and includes ocean views, multiple wine fridges, private golf greens and enough parking to accommodate five vehicles.

Point Dume is situated entirely within Census tract 8004.08, which the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey estimated was just 0.2% Black and roughly 94% White as of 2019.

Harris’ choice of neighborhood may surprise longtime observers given past comments she has made about the importance of living among other Black Americans.

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Apparently, Harris’s hypocrisy doesn’t end at diversity.

Posters say they've come to expect Democrats and other leftists not practicing what they preach.

Millionaire socialist Bernie Sanders and his multiple homes come to mind.

Commenters say Harris’s new luxurious locale has lots of diversity. Every shade of white is represented.

She’s likely the first black South Asian to live there.

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Posters say Harris has chosen elitism like many leftist politicians before her.

Well, Harris was the border czar after all.

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BERNIE SANDERS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY KAMALA HARRIS WOKE DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

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