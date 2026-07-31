White Site: Kamala Harris’s DEI Devotion Ends at Border of Her Swanky New Neighborhood

Democrats have been pushing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) for years. Democrats were such diversity champions that they supported racial quotas because they believe in representation at all costs. Kamala Harris has led the charge on diversity. But she didn’t choose a racially diverse neighborhood when purchasing her new multi-million dollar home. The failed Democrat presidential candidate didn’t make it to the White House, but she’s now living in a white neighborhood.

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Guess Harris didn’t mean a word of this. (WATCH)

Kamala: "I believe that in America, our diversity is our strength." https://t.co/xasEdz3mgK pic.twitter.com/MqcCJTpcAv — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 30, 2026

She loves diversity… just not in her neighborhood. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) July 31, 2026

‘Diversity for thee but not for me!’

Check out the breakdown of her compound and its amenities. This is certainly not Oakland, California. The New York Post reports:

Harris’ new 4,000-square-foot property, which reports indicate she acquired for $8.15 million, is located in the exclusive seaside community of Point Dume and includes ocean views, multiple wine fridges, private golf greens and enough parking to accommodate five vehicles. Point Dume is situated entirely within Census tract 8004.08, which the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey estimated was just 0.2% Black and roughly 94% White as of 2019. Harris’ choice of neighborhood may surprise longtime observers given past comments she has made about the importance of living among other Black Americans.

It’s also on the ocean. Doesn’t she fear the rising seas caused by climate change? — DB (@dbrady1221) July 31, 2026

Apparently, Harris’s hypocrisy doesn’t end at diversity.

Posters say they've come to expect Democrats and other leftists not practicing what they preach.

Leftist minority celebrities love to talk the talk but literally none of them walk the walk.

Every

Single

Time — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) July 30, 2026

Always works like this. Every time. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 31, 2026

Millionaire socialist Bernie Sanders and his multiple homes come to mind.

Commenters say Harris’s new luxurious locale has lots of diversity. Every shade of white is represented.

Diversity: polish, italian, english, irish, dutch, manx, welsh, scottish, french, spanish, portugese, german, swiss, norwegian, swedish, finnish, estonian, lithuanian bulgarian, romanian, hungarian, ukrainian, greek, albanian, czech, slovakian, slovanian, croatian, austrian... — OpossumsRAwesome (@OpossumsVa) July 30, 2026

She's making the white neighborhood diverse! — kev74 (@Thekev74) July 31, 2026

She’s likely the first black South Asian to live there.

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Posters say Harris has chosen elitism like many leftist politicians before her.

Liberal elites never live by the rules they try to impose onto others. pic.twitter.com/JZlDQPk1h1 — Deplorabus Maximus (@DeplorabusM) July 30, 2026

Just like Obamas, they talk oppression but live like kings-queens. — Common Sense Lady (@Bluzforever) July 30, 2026

I’ve noticed Mamala and her “big tent” party are actually border enthusiasts…



when it comes to their own personal residences. — Jonathan Crump (@RealCrumpster) July 31, 2026

Well, Harris was the border czar after all.

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