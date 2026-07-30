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Haitian Migrant Reminds Us That Haitians Built America

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on July 30, 2026
Meme

After President Joe Biden was shamed into mentioning Laken ("Lincoln") Riley during his 2024 State of the Union address, he went on MSNBC to apologize for calling Riley's killer an "illegal." He should have said undocumented. Biden certainly had a soft spot in his heart for undocumented immigrants. "I'm not gonna treat any of these people with disrespect," he said, not even Riley's killer. "They built this country," he claimed.

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This Haitian migrant doesn't know what's going on, what with some 350,000 Haitians losing Temporary Protected Status that was granted by President Barack Obama in January 2010 for a period of 18 months. Haitians work hard, she says, with lawyer Joyce Vance agreeing that the elderly and disabled will suffer if Haitians are sent home. "We built America," she says, much as the Somali community claimed that it built the economy and soul of Minnesota after being caught defrauding the state of billions of dollars.

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Remember Conan O'Brien hawking "Haiti Is Already Great" T-shirts on his show? Just think how much greater it could be if all of these hard-working Haitians put their efforts into building their own country.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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