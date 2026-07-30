Haitian Migrant Reminds Us That Haitians Built America

After President Joe Biden was shamed into mentioning Laken ("Lincoln") Riley during his 2024 State of the Union address, he went on MSNBC to apologize for calling Riley's killer an "illegal." He should have said undocumented. Biden certainly had a soft spot in his heart for undocumented immigrants. "I'm not gonna treat any of these people with disrespect," he said, not even Riley's killer. "They built this country," he claimed.

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This Haitian migrant doesn't know what's going on, what with some 350,000 Haitians losing Temporary Protected Status that was granted by President Barack Obama in January 2010 for a period of 18 months. Haitians work hard, she says, with lawyer Joyce Vance agreeing that the elderly and disabled will suffer if Haitians are sent home. "We built America," she says, much as the Somali community claimed that it built the economy and soul of Minnesota after being caught defrauding the state of billions of dollars.

Haitian migrant: "We built America"



Haitians didn't even build Haiti pic.twitter.com/r1No5CbboB — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 30, 2026

I am starting to lose track of all the people that built America especially when white people get called colonizers living on stolen land yet whites apparently had nothing to do with building America. — Trey Neal (@Treyneal) July 30, 2026

They not only did not build Haiti, but they destroyed it. — Quinine & Copenhagen 💅🏼 (@quininecope) July 30, 2026

Haiti has been a disaster for hundreds of years.



The only country Haiti competes with is Somalia, for being the worst shlithole on the planet. — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) July 30, 2026

As far as I know, they killed the French and aren’t even allowed next-door in the Dominican Republic never mind across the Caribbean Sea to the United States without refugee status. — Kenneth Pittman (@MassholePundit) July 30, 2026

Port au Prince, Haiti and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Guess which is which. pic.twitter.com/rVvnYGkwU7 — PablotheDiablo (@PabloDaleFuego) July 30, 2026

Please go back and "enrich" Haiti. — Jonesey (@SJonesey1776) July 30, 2026

I've been to Haiti. I can definitively tell you they did not build America. — Tim Ramsey (@TimRam1) July 30, 2026

It seems to be all the rage in 2026 to get on social media and lie your ass off, and if anyone calls you out on it, of course they’re racist. Then double down on the lie in hopes that you will single handedly change history by sheer will and defiance. — Mayor Rutledge (@ozymandias606) July 30, 2026

Haiti was built by the French and then the Haitians killed them all, and now have nothing. — garbaggio (@dark_garbaggio) July 30, 2026

If you're such hard workers, go home and build Haiti — Kat (@perera33419) July 30, 2026

Quoting a famous American (we're told) "you didn't build that". — Wiffenpoo (@wiffenpooffer) July 30, 2026

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3rd world people are hilarious.



They hold down a job for 3 weeks and think they built America, LOL.



Most of them are being carried on real Americans' backs with government handouts.



3rd world immigration was the biggest fuckup in American history, and it's not even close. — William F Bennett (@Martel0062) July 30, 2026

Remember Conan O'Brien hawking "Haiti Is Already Great" T-shirts on his show? Just think how much greater it could be if all of these hard-working Haitians put their efforts into building their own country.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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