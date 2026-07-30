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Rep. Ayanna Pressley Posts Cringe-Inducing Anti-ICE Dad Joke

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on July 30, 2026
Meme

We've reliably been informed by no less than Gov. Tim Walz that ICE is the Gestapo, President Donald Trump's own secret police force. We've heard calls from the Democrats for years for ICE to be abolished. Other Democrats are biding their time until Democrats take power again, so they can pursue litigation against ICE agents for doing their jobs.

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So it seems a bit off for Rep. Ayanna Pressley's social media intern to post something so incredibly unserious.

A dead teenager found shot in the head, for one thing.

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Same energy.

Without giving her too much credit, we don't think Pressley is dumb enough to have come up with this herself. She may have approved it, though.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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