Rep. Ayanna Pressley Posts Cringe-Inducing Anti-ICE Dad Joke

We've reliably been informed by no less than Gov. Tim Walz that ICE is the Gestapo, President Donald Trump's own secret police force. We've heard calls from the Democrats for years for ICE to be abolished. Other Democrats are biding their time until Democrats take power again, so they can pursue litigation against ICE agents for doing their jobs.

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So it seems a bit off for Rep. Ayanna Pressley's social media intern to post something so incredibly unserious.

Odyssey this.

Odyssey that.

We Odyssey ICE abolished. — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) July 30, 2026

LAME — Taxpayer1234 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Taxpayers1234) July 30, 2026

We Odyssey your sorry ass ejected from Congress — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 30, 2026

Can you please give us a refund for however many tax dollars went into you posting this? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 30, 2026

Putting your name to one of the dumbest posts I have ever seen is wild. — GraemCracker (@GamingGraem) July 30, 2026

We Odyssey what's going on in the houses your hubby owns. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) July 30, 2026

A dead teenager found shot in the head, for one thing.

I was having a good day and bam suddenly I'm reminded that my state has one of the dumbest members of congress. — Insert Name Here (@WellGittyUp) July 30, 2026

Good grief, shut the fuck up. — T_p_tio 🎈 (@Txp_RBI_Xctuxl) July 30, 2026

You are about a month late on the Odyssey clickbait lady. Good try — baloney_and_cheese (@Baloney_and) July 30, 2026

This sounded good in your head, didn't it? — ken (@steelerfanaticx) July 30, 2026

Who thought of that for you? — DrKRB (@DrKRRB) July 30, 2026

This has got to be the most retarded post I have seen from a Congresswoman. — Jason Giles (@Pajegetc) July 30, 2026

Took 7 hours of pure focus to post this retarded ass tweet — Popdworks (@PopDworks) July 30, 2026

Cringe AF — Joey Salads (@JoeySalads) July 30, 2026

You need to fire your intern for this one 😬 — Design 2 Live (@design2live) July 30, 2026

Pokemon Go to the polls. — FrenziedFish (@FrenziedFish) July 30, 2026

Same energy.

Without giving her too much credit, we don't think Pressley is dumb enough to have come up with this herself. She may have approved it, though.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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