Gazpacho? Geppetto? Gestapo? A Lying, Tongue-Tied Tim Walz Says ICE Agents are a Modern-Day ‘Geskapo’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:12 AM on May 18, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Leave it to failed Democrat Governor Tim Walz to find a way to lie while tongue-tied. He gave a commencement speech at the University of Minnesota on Saturday and warned graduates that President Donald Trump was sending out ‘Geskapo’ agents to round up people.

Here’s the verbal flub. (WATCH)

That’s not fair, we don’t even have proof he has a brain.

We assume that Walz meant to say, ‘Gestapo.’ But some posters are saying, ‘Not so fast!’

If it’s piping hot, it’s not gazpacho.

Other posters are sure Walz is trying to warn graduates against buying insurance from Geico.

No, that’s Geppetto!

On a serious note, one poster states that Walz is inciting violence against officers of the law.

He was cheering it on while encouraging citizens in Minnesota to call a COVID hotline to report their neighbors for not wearing masks, even when they were eating gazpacho.

