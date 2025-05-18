Gazpacho? Geppetto? Gestapo? A Lying, Tongue-Tied Tim Walz Says ICE Agents are a Modern-Day ‘Geskapo’

Leave it to failed Democrat Governor Tim Walz to find a way to lie while tongue-tied. He gave a commencement speech at the University of Minnesota on Saturday and warned graduates that President Donald Trump was sending out ‘Geskapo’ agents to round up people.

Advertisement

Here’s the verbal flub. (WATCH)

Governor Walz calls ICE agents modern day "Geskapo" pic.twitter.com/b4XjYWkA9h — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 18, 2025

This is the guy they thought could bring masculinity to the Democrat Party 🤡 — Katie Yonke (@JKHomestead) May 18, 2025

He’s a moron. Complete smooth brain. — The_Clampdown (@TheClampdown) May 18, 2025

That’s not fair, we don’t even have proof he has a brain.

We assume that Walz meant to say, ‘Gestapo.’ But some posters are saying, ‘Not so fast!’

He meant gazpacho. He didn't eat before the speech and was feeling a little peckish. — Rae Ann Shinabarger (@RaeAnn4370) May 18, 2025

“A modern day Gazpacho!”



Soup lovers rejoice! pic.twitter.com/58DlCgUPuj — M (@Mbrown00l) May 18, 2025

If it’s piping hot, it’s not gazpacho.

Other posters are sure Walz is trying to warn graduates against buying insurance from Geico.

What’s a geckstoppo? — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) May 18, 2025

Insurance spokeslizard — treyinathens (@treyinathens) May 18, 2025

didn't he make Pinocchio — Tom_Space (@TomSpace_) May 18, 2025

No, that’s Geppetto!

On a serious note, one poster states that Walz is inciting violence against officers of the law.

This is evil language and incites violence against law enforcement.



Equating ICE agents to Hitler’s police force is disgsting.



We barely, barely dodged this man as our VP.



What an evil man he is, I’m genuinely shocked he would say this. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 18, 2025

Even thought Harris / Waltz lost, I get shivers thinking of what could’ve been. — Tony (@TonyDGianino) May 18, 2025

He turned a commencement speech into a narcissistic rant. — joobaalee (@joobaalee) May 18, 2025

Where was he the past 4 years when every government agency was weaponized against the right — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) May 18, 2025

He was cheering it on while encouraging citizens in Minnesota to call a COVID hotline to report their neighbors for not wearing masks, even when they were eating gazpacho.