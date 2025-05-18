Gazpacho? Geppetto? Gestapo? A Lying, Tongue-Tied Tim Walz Says ICE Agents are a Modern-Day ‘Geskapo’

Leave it to failed Democrat Governor Tim Walz to find a way to lie while tongue-tied. He gave a commencement speech at the University of Minnesota on Saturday and warned graduates that President Donald Trump was sending out ‘Geskapo’ agents to round up people.
Here’s the verbal flub. (WATCH)
Governor Walz calls ICE agents modern day "Geskapo" pic.twitter.com/b4XjYWkA9h— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 18, 2025
This is the guy they thought could bring masculinity to the Democrat Party 🤡— Katie Yonke (@JKHomestead) May 18, 2025
He’s a moron. Complete smooth brain.— The_Clampdown (@TheClampdown) May 18, 2025
That’s not fair, we don’t even have proof he has a brain.
We assume that Walz meant to say, ‘Gestapo.’ But some posters are saying, ‘Not so fast!’
He meant gazpacho. He didn't eat before the speech and was feeling a little peckish.— Rae Ann Shinabarger (@RaeAnn4370) May 18, 2025
“A modern day Gazpacho!”— M (@Mbrown00l) May 18, 2025
Soup lovers rejoice! pic.twitter.com/58DlCgUPuj
May 18, 2025
If it’s piping hot, it’s not gazpacho.
Other posters are sure Walz is trying to warn graduates against buying insurance from Geico.
What’s a geckstoppo?— Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) May 18, 2025
May 18, 2025
Insurance spokeslizard— treyinathens (@treyinathens) May 18, 2025
didn't he make Pinocchio— Tom_Space (@TomSpace_) May 18, 2025
No, that’s Geppetto!
On a serious note, one poster states that Walz is inciting violence against officers of the law.
This is evil language and incites violence against law enforcement.— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 18, 2025
Equating ICE agents to Hitler’s police force is disgsting.
We barely, barely dodged this man as our VP.
What an evil man he is, I’m genuinely shocked he would say this.
Even thought Harris / Waltz lost, I get shivers thinking of what could’ve been.— Tony (@TonyDGianino) May 18, 2025
He turned a commencement speech into a narcissistic rant.— joobaalee (@joobaalee) May 18, 2025
Where was he the past 4 years when every government agency was weaponized against the right— Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) May 18, 2025
He was cheering it on while encouraging citizens in Minnesota to call a COVID hotline to report their neighbors for not wearing masks, even when they were eating gazpacho.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member