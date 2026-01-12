Donald Trump Jr. Noticed What Open Border, Anti-ICE Hypocrite Celebs Did NOT Say...
Just LEAVE Already: Senior Ilhan Omar Staffer BEGS Other Countries for Help

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on January 12, 2026


The defining characteristic of the left in America is that they all hate America. 

Yes, they have other prominent characteristics, like purple hair, nose rings, 'preferred pronouns,' and unhinged violence, but much of their psychosis can be boiled down to the fact that they all despise the country in which they live.

This characteristic becomes even more repugnant in the cases of leftists whom we graciously (and mistakenly) welcomed into our country, yet remain loyal to the s***holes they fled. 

If it appears right now like we are not-so-subtly referring to Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, that's because we are.

And like the dutiful seditionist she is, Omar makes sure to hire only staff who hate America as much as she does. Her senior operations director is a woman named Briana Rose Lee, who also served as the chair of the Minneapolis DFL. 

Here is Lee in the wee hours this morning, BEGGING other countries to punish the United States for enforcing our immigration laws (the same way most other nations enforce theirs). 

What Lee doesn't realize in her (probably drunken) late-night plea for help is that other countries will do no such thing because they depend on the United States. 

But if she hates America so much, there is a much easier -- and more realistic -- solution to that, for her and for Omar. 

The beaches are lovely. And full of sharks just like Omar. 

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Ironically, no other nation would want to take them (and might not even let them in). 

But they won't leave. Because their objective isn't to 'save' America; it is to destroy America and make it just like the country that Omar fled. 

And calling for the World Cup to be taken away (again, which will never happen) might not have been the smartest tactic. 

HA! 

This is an insult ... to Ralph Wiggum, who is far smarter than Lee or Omar could ever hope to be. 

Maybe she could try the UK, where Keir Starmer arrests tens of thousands of people a year for social media posts. 

LOL. Mamdani is never going to escape that clip. 

But it's pretty crazy that all of this fake outrage from the left is stemming from a woman who 'found out' after she slammed her foot on the accelerator into a federal agent who was standing in front of her car. 

And she is going to hear crickets in response to her plea. 

Don't worry. They will. 

Oh, Europe might be trying to flex its muscles about Greenland, but that's just for show. If America does buy the Danish territory, Europe won't do a thing. And they know it. 

But when it comes to interfering with the US enforcing our own laws? They wouldn't even think about it. 

That's a FACT. 

Sounds pretty sedition-y to us. 

Sadly, this is true. 

As we noted above, it all boils down to that. Every time. 

Unfortunately for Lee and Omar, the 'rest of the world' knows that they need the US far more than we need them. That's why no one will ever respond to her plea. 

But we'd be happy to buy Lee a plane ticket on the next flight anywhere else. 

One way, of course. 

'Soy El Dweebo': Eric Swalwell's Personal Cringe Reel Gets a Hilarious New Addition

Now the Car Was Already MOVING? Ilhan Omar Tries Out a New Lie About Minneapolis ICE Shooting

What's a 'Hurder'? San Francisco Theater Kids Gather On the Beach for Cringe Anti-ICE Protest

Porta-Potty Prince of NY: Mamdani Promises Free 'Modular Bathrooms' and What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong?

And There Was Much Rejoicing! PBS Announces the End of Its Weekend News Program

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

