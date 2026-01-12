Just LEAVE Already: Senior Ilhan Omar Staffer BEGS Other Countries for Help



The defining characteristic of the left in America is that they all hate America.

Yes, they have other prominent characteristics, like purple hair, nose rings, 'preferred pronouns,' and unhinged violence, but much of their psychosis can be boiled down to the fact that they all despise the country in which they live.

This characteristic becomes even more repugnant in the cases of leftists whom we graciously (and mistakenly) welcomed into our country, yet remain loyal to the s***holes they fled.

If it appears right now like we are not-so-subtly referring to Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, that's because we are.

And like the dutiful seditionist she is, Omar makes sure to hire only staff who hate America as much as she does. Her senior operations director is a woman named Briana Rose Lee, who also served as the chair of the Minneapolis DFL.

Here is Lee in the wee hours this morning, BEGGING other countries to punish the United States for enforcing our immigration laws (the same way most other nations enforce theirs).

Dear the rest of the world.



Do what ever is necessary.



Boycott us. Kick us out of the Olympics. Move the World Cup this year. Or anything else you think will end this.



Help. — Briana Rose Lee 🌹☮ (@BrianaRoseLee) January 12, 2026

What Lee doesn't realize in her (probably drunken) late-night plea for help is that other countries will do no such thing because they depend on the United States.

But if she hates America so much, there is a much easier -- and more realistic -- solution to that, for her and for Omar.

If the USA is so awful for you, please move out. I hear Somalia is a paradise. — Mary Magdalen (@Gr8LakesCzarina) January 12, 2026

The beaches are lovely. And full of sharks just like Omar.

Feel free to leave. — JustJen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 (@jsfw66) January 12, 2026

Feel free to find a nation more aligned with your insipid world view. — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Spirit) January 12, 2026

Ironically, no other nation would want to take them (and might not even let them in).

But they won't leave. Because their objective isn't to 'save' America; it is to destroy America and make it just like the country that Omar fled.

And calling for the World Cup to be taken away (again, which will never happen) might not have been the smartest tactic.

YES! THIS!!!



This country needs to end the scourge of soccer within four borders!!! https://t.co/QHu0fb9bj8 — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) January 12, 2026

HA!

Kick us out of the Olympics bc we actively remove people who entered our country illegally? pic.twitter.com/vQOOE6C0T9 — It’s Ma’am, PhDelightful 🇺🇸 (@ItsGoneAwry) January 12, 2026

This is an insult ... to Ralph Wiggum, who is far smarter than Lee or Omar could ever hope to be.

An Ilhan Omar toady.



Because of course.



Her life is so horrible, her country is so terrible that she can openly call for the demise of said country on a platform where millions of people can see her post.



This is what privilege actually looks like … just FYI https://t.co/MPiNzMBnTp — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 12, 2026

Maybe she could try the UK, where Keir Starmer arrests tens of thousands of people a year for social media posts.

Leftists when they're told they're not allowed to run random people over with their car:pic.twitter.com/zmgbBoDP7G https://t.co/Yht4eJjIaD — Stephen JKD (@theStephenJKD) January 12, 2026

LOL. Mamdani is never going to escape that clip.

But it's pretty crazy that all of this fake outrage from the left is stemming from a woman who 'found out' after she slammed her foot on the accelerator into a federal agent who was standing in front of her car.

Ohh look, staff for Ilhan Omar begging for foreign retaliations against our government. https://t.co/uQSacfCD3j — memetic_sisyphus (@memeticsisyphus) January 12, 2026

And she is going to hear crickets in response to her plea.

Dear rest of the world, ignore this delusional b****. https://t.co/CofbK315dX — Nicole 🇺🇸 (@literarygeek78) January 12, 2026

Don't worry. They will.

Oh, Europe might be trying to flex its muscles about Greenland, but that's just for show. If America does buy the Danish territory, Europe won't do a thing. And they know it.

But when it comes to interfering with the US enforcing our own laws? They wouldn't even think about it.

Liberals don’t understand how anything works and it’s a big cause of a lot of their misery. https://t.co/KHkVmUX7m8 — Lost in the Ether (@AnonDogAcct) January 12, 2026

That's a FACT.

I do not think the operations director for a sitting member of the United States House of Representatives should be calling on the rest of the world to enact an economic boycott of our country https://t.co/OOAx7fzcik — BurningTheGoyimWithAMagnifyingGlassSimulator (@fleshsimulator) January 12, 2026

Sounds pretty sedition-y to us.

Sadly, this is true.

Democrats hate America and Americans https://t.co/xAzFbpcrCg — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 12, 2026

As we noted above, it all boils down to that. Every time.

Unfortunately for Lee and Omar, the 'rest of the world' knows that they need the US far more than we need them. That's why no one will ever respond to her plea.

But we'd be happy to buy Lee a plane ticket on the next flight anywhere else.

One way, of course.





