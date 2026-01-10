And There Was Much Rejoicing! PBS Announces the End of Its Weekend News Program

Dem Explains Why Abundant Oil and Lower Energy Prices Are Bad for America...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:00 AM on January 10, 2026
Twitchy


We were not aware of this, but apparently, PBS has a show called News Weekend. Who knew? 

We probably should have been aware of it, though, seeing as how we -- and you -- are paying for it. 

Or, more precisely, we were paying for it. 

After the Trump administration cut off federal funding to the Public Broadcasting Service (and NPR) in 2025, the network has been forced to tighten its belt. Yesterday, PBS announced that the austerity measures would include ending the News Weekend program that no one ever watched.  

Is this the part where we are supposed to cry? 

We'll get right on that. Right after we finish laughing and applauding. 

And if you think we're being too harsh, remember that PBS was the network where Judy Woodruff blatantly lied that Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu. We could list about a bazillion (yes, that's a real number we just made up, like PBS makes up stories) other lies and misinformation spread by PBS, but we might far exceed the word limit for Twitchy articles. 

We were not alone in thinking that PBS is getting exactly what it deserves. 

The staffers on the show FAR exceeded the viewership numbers. 

Whew. We don't think anyone is sending flowers anytime soon. 

It is funny, though, that PBS claims 'funding cuts' are responsible for the show's cancellation, when just last summer, they were assuring everyone that they don't need federal funding anyway

Tote bag sales must have REALLY dropped off. It couldn't be that they no longer get to suck off the taxpayers. 

Then again, lying is PBS's brand, and they're sticking with it to the bitter end. 

Now that Americans aren't forced to fund them, they HAVE to stick with leftist activism. Those are the only people who might consider a donation. 

But it doesn't seem to be going well. That makes sense, as leftists are not charitable by nature. 

Don't forget the boxed wine and Xanax. Those would sell like hotcakes to the only people who still watch PBS. 

HAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA. 

We can hear that GIF. 

If they were looking for sympathy, they posted on the wrong platform. They should have announced the end of News Weekend on BlueSky. 

Then again, the lunatics there would also probably cheer because PBS isn't Marxist enough for them. 

OOF. That hits pretty hard. 

(Which is why we are laughing so much.)

We remember when Amy Klobuchar whined last year that, without PBS, the poor rubes who live in rural areas wouldn't be able to get the weather report.

Thus cementing the fact that Democrats are not only completely out of touch with America, but also with what century we are in.  

We're shedding actual tears. 

True, they are tears of hilarity, but we don't need to tell PBS that. 

Nope. We are not paying for it. Not anymore. 

Thank God. 

But, out of the goodness of our hearts, we will wish a somewhat less-than-fond farewell to PBS News Weekend. 

We can't say that it will be missed, however, since its cancellation is the first time we even knew it existed 

Advertisement