Here's ANOTHER Example of the Blatant Bias That Lost PBS Its Taxpayer Funding

Yesterday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order ending public funding of PBS and NPR. Leftists -- as always -- had a meltdown over it. They believe their First Amendment rights involve taking our tax dollars to feed us Leftist propaganda masked as news.

But here's another example from Maze that demonstrates why PBS/NPR shouldn't get a dime of our money (and why Congress should pass legislation stripping PBS/NPR of their funding):

PBS partisan hack Judy Woodruff warned about misinformation during campaign season and then dropped a massive lie about Trump before the election. The clip on the right was completely false.



Funny how their “mistakes” always go against one side. pic.twitter.com/1KC9kDL5d6 — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 3, 2025

But PBS keeps claiming they’re “straight down the line,” like these clips don’t exist. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) May 3, 2025

They sure did say they're 'straight down the line' (HA!), and pretend we'll just ignore these clips.

She stuttered and stumbled all the way through the lie. — Brent D Gifford (@brentdgifford) May 3, 2025

Just in case anyone was wondering why PBS is defunded. — grlofmstry (@grlofmstry) May 3, 2025

Partisan hacks gonna hack. Facts over feelings. — jaime (@jaime_solis) May 3, 2025

Liar! Liar! Your Pant Suits on Fire! https://t.co/FUxqCwN750 — Joe Schmo (@onlnsurfer) May 3, 2025

Maddox says there's no bias etc .

Uh then there's this.https://t.co/gSE8UexwZR — Coleman Moreing (@ColemanMoreing) May 3, 2025

Exhibit A regarding why PBS should lose their funding https://t.co/yVBigFJUAr — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) May 3, 2025

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



