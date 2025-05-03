Here's ANOTHER Example of the Blatant Bias That Lost PBS Its Taxpayer Funding

Yesterday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order ending public funding of PBS and NPR. Leftists -- as always -- had a meltdown over it. They believe their First Amendment rights involve taking our tax dollars to feed us Leftist propaganda masked as news.
But here's another example from Maze that demonstrates why PBS/NPR shouldn't get a dime of our money (and why Congress should pass legislation stripping PBS/NPR of their funding):
PBS partisan hack Judy Woodruff warned about misinformation during campaign season and then dropped a massive lie about Trump before the election. The clip on the right was completely false.— MAZE (@mazemoore) May 3, 2025
Funny how their “mistakes” always go against one side. pic.twitter.com/1KC9kDL5d6
Just amazing.
But PBS keeps claiming they’re “straight down the line,” like these clips don’t exist.— The Right Answer (@theright_answer) May 3, 2025
They sure did say they're 'straight down the line' (HA!), and pretend we'll just ignore these clips.
She stuttered and stumbled all the way through the lie.— Brent D Gifford (@brentdgifford) May 3, 2025
Anything to stop Trump, though.
Just in case anyone was wondering why PBS is defunded.— grlofmstry (@grlofmstry) May 3, 2025
It should be clear to everyone.
Their funding: pic.twitter.com/Ytdjo7KDl3— MAGA GAY (@MAGA_GAY62) May 3, 2025
Snapped away.
Partisan hacks gonna hack. Facts over feelings.— jaime (@jaime_solis) May 3, 2025
YUP.
Liar! Liar! Your Pant Suits on Fire! https://t.co/FUxqCwN750— Joe Schmo (@onlnsurfer) May 3, 2025
All they do is lie.
Maddox says there's no bias etc .— Coleman Moreing (@ColemanMoreing) May 3, 2025
Uh then there's this.https://t.co/gSE8UexwZR
They genuinely believe this isn't biased.
Exhibit A regarding why PBS should lose their funding https://t.co/yVBigFJUAr— Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) May 3, 2025
The evidence of partisan bias is overwhelming.
