Here's ANOTHER Example of the Blatant Bias That Lost PBS Its Taxpayer Funding

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on May 03, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Yesterday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order ending public funding of PBS and NPR. Leftists -- as always -- had a meltdown over it. They believe their First Amendment rights involve taking our tax dollars to feed us Leftist propaganda masked as news.

But here's another example from Maze that demonstrates why PBS/NPR shouldn't get a dime of our money (and why Congress should pass legislation stripping PBS/NPR of their funding):

Just amazing.

They sure did say they're 'straight down the line' (HA!), and pretend we'll just ignore these clips.

Anything to stop Trump, though.

It should be clear to everyone.

Snapped away.

YUP.

All they do is lie.

They genuinely believe this isn't biased.

The evidence of partisan bias is overwhelming.

