Ted Lieu's Tough-Guy Letter to Oil Barons Goes HILARIOUSLY Off the Rails As the 'Barons' Just NUKE Him

In an all-too-predictable display of Democrat hypocrisy, California Rep. Ted Lieu (the same guy who cheered 'AMERICA IS BACK' after dumping billions in aid to Ukraine) now whines on X about Trump's push for U.S. oil giants to invest in Venezuela, going so far as to lightly (passive-aggressively) threaten them.

Because nothing screams patriotism like blocking cheap energy deals while funding endless foreign wars, right, Ted?

If we had a nickel for every situation the Democrats take the wrong position on, we'd have a buttload of nickels.

Look at this nonsense:

Dear oil barons: A new US President will be elected in less than 3 years. Everything Trump does can be reversed. And since Venezuela is authoritarian, they can reverse on a dime.



The only durable guarantees require congressional laws. I am a hard NO. We should focus on America. https://t.co/LSNP3tNtQo — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 10, 2026

Seems Lieu is in a new 'letter-writing' phase on his X account ... or at least the underpaid and underqualified interns he's hired are.

The evil oil barons responded:

We thank California's 47th best Congressman for sharing his views on energy this afternoon with all of us.



In return we will point out that Californians pay the highest fuel prices in the nation thanks to his views on energy. https://t.co/KDbcddg4aY pic.twitter.com/73t8ao6cN4 — US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) January 11, 2026

When we Googled this, there are 52 reps from California, so now we're curious which five they think are worse than Lieu? We're willing to bet Eric Swalwell is one of them.

Dear California Voters



Your congressional Representative just advocated for Venezuela to return to an Authoritarian dictatorship because he doesn’t like Trump.



Way to go @tedlieu https://t.co/48fVXGP42L — OC Scanner 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@OC_Scanner) January 10, 2026

Like other Democrats, Lieu assumes people are too dumb to understand why gas is so expensive in California. Hint, it's not the evil oil barons.

Yeah, pushing for Venezuela to back under authoritarian leadership is pretty crappy, even for Lieu.

So you want America to continue to decline?

I see. https://t.co/RycGAU0gqt — BrownGuyLee (@Damionnpapi) January 10, 2026

Democrats love for America to fail, because then they can pretend they're going to save it. They've been pulling this scam for decades.

