PEAK ROFL! X MOCKS Aaron Rupar for Sobbing Over His 'Brutalized City' ......
NYT's Kristof Equates Iconic Tiananmen Tank Man to a Commie Karen in an...
Deer in the Headlights: Ilhan Omar Looks Humiliated While Radical Protester Turns on...
Crime Writer Don Winslow Posts AI Hoax of ICE Ripping Baby From Sobbing...
Escape Clause? Scott Jennings Pushes Back on CNN Dems Arguing Driver’s Intent Matters...
Ignorance Is This: Minnesota Dem Refuses to Watch Videos That Obliterate ICE Shooting...
VIP
Fraud Alert: Gov. Kathy Hochul Pledges to Expand Childcare Spending to $4.5 Billion
Here’s the Judge Who Blocked Trump From Freezing $10 Billion in Childcare Funds
Big If True: Gov. Tim Walz Expected to Resign Within the Next Week
ICE Provides a List of the Most Egregious Criminal Aliens They've Arrested in...
VIP
The Fatal Choice Wasn't the Officer's — It Was Renee Good's Decision to...
PBS Reports Video Shows ICE Agent ‘Appears to Knocked Backward’ by Car but...
Michael Fanone Says It’s Time for Americans to Exercise Their Second Amendment Rights...
Minnesota's Red Guard Moms: Blocking ICE for the Thrill of Being Told 'No'...

Ted Lieu's Tough-Guy Letter to Oil Barons Goes HILARIOUSLY Off the Rails As the 'Barons' Just NUKE Him

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:00 AM on January 11, 2026
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

In an all-too-predictable display of Democrat hypocrisy, California Rep. Ted Lieu (the same guy who cheered 'AMERICA IS BACK' after dumping billions in aid to Ukraine) now whines on X about Trump's push for U.S. oil giants to invest in Venezuela, going so far as to lightly (passive-aggressively) threaten them.

Advertisement

Because nothing screams patriotism like blocking cheap energy deals while funding endless foreign wars, right, Ted?

If we had a nickel for every situation the Democrats take the wrong position on, we'd have a buttload of nickels.

Look at this nonsense:

Seems Lieu is in a new 'letter-writing' phase on his X account ... or at least the underpaid and underqualified interns he's hired are.

The evil oil barons responded:

Recommended

Deer in the Headlights: Ilhan Omar Looks Humiliated While Radical Protester Turns on Her Dem Allies
justmindy
Advertisement

When we Googled this, there are 52 reps from California, so now we're curious which five they think are worse than Lieu? We're willing to bet Eric Swalwell is one of them.

Like other Democrats, Lieu assumes people are too dumb to understand why gas is so expensive in California. Hint, it's not the evil oil barons.

Yeah, pushing for Venezuela to back under authoritarian leadership is pretty crappy, even for Lieu.

Democrats love for America to fail, because then they can pretend they're going to save it. They've been pulling this scam for decades.

Advertisement

============================================================

Related:

PEAK ROFL! X MOCKS Aaron Rupar for Sobbing Over His 'Brutalized City' ... That HIS Side Is Brutalizing

MN Protester DUMB Enough to Brag to Laura Ingraham About Getting PAID to Protest and HOOBOY (Watch)

Ken Jennings Still Sucks. That's It. That's the Headline

'Get Some Lunch, BIG BOY': New Disturbing POV MN Shooting Footage Shows ICE Officer Was Justified (Watch)

MAJOR Reveal: POLITICO Accidentally Links to Revealing Internal Doc ... We Knew It Was Bad But Holy WOW

============================================================

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY VENEZUELA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Deer in the Headlights: Ilhan Omar Looks Humiliated While Radical Protester Turns on Her Dem Allies
justmindy
PEAK ROFL! X MOCKS Aaron Rupar for Sobbing Over His 'Brutalized City' ... That HIS Side Is Brutalizing
Sam J.
Escape Clause? Scott Jennings Pushes Back on CNN Dems Arguing Driver’s Intent Matters in MN ICE Shooting
Warren Squire
Crime Writer Don Winslow Posts AI Hoax of ICE Ripping Baby From Sobbing Mom, Then Refuses to Delete
justmindy
Ignorance Is This: Minnesota Dem Refuses to Watch Videos That Obliterate ICE Shooting Fake Narratives
Warren Squire
NYT's Kristof Equates Iconic Tiananmen Tank Man to a Commie Karen in an SUV Trying to Run Over ICE Agents
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Deer in the Headlights: Ilhan Omar Looks Humiliated While Radical Protester Turns on Her Dem Allies justmindy
Advertisement