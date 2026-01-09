Major Reveal, LITERALLY: POLITICO Accidentally Links to Revealing Internal Doc (Knew It Was Bad But, WOW)

Ok, so nobody is really all that surprised to learn that POLITICO uses a Google doc filled with Lefty sources they go to, right? We'd honestly only be more surprised if they did NOT have an internal doc they used like this.

Advertisement

But, the fact that they accidentally linked to it instead of the story they meant to share?

That is truly a *CHEF'S KISS*.

Take a look:

🚨SCOOP 🚨

Major reveal



Ever wonder why @politico @playbookdc is so left leaning?



Major blunder this morning when they accidentally linked a story to their internal google doc showing what sources they “go to” (and therefore don’t - no @BreitbartNews @DailyCaller @DailySignal… pic.twitter.com/2h1H9UA7hY — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) January 9, 2026

Gosh, golly, gee, we're shocked to see we're not listed.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA ha.

Hooboy.

Lmao Vox. More retractions than a cheap hospital. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) January 9, 2026

Vox. VOX?! Woof.

That someone in the media business needs to maintain such a list is comical. — Wheel Lofter 🇺🇸 (@WheelLofter) January 9, 2026

It reminds us of Biden's little card that had approved names and pictures of people he could take questions from. They don't really want to report the news or share stories; they have an agenda.

and we just can't wait to see their pollster list ... not pic.twitter.com/EO9StJV8km — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) January 9, 2026

Heh.

This is precisely why @DailySignal doggedly pursued Capitol Hill press credentials 2 years ago.



For far too long, establishment media asked the questions and controlled the narrative.



That’s no longer the case.



We’re proud to be a disruptor and change the media landscape. — Rob Bluey (@RobertBluey) January 9, 2026

Same, bro. Same.

============================================================

Related:

Asra Nomani Shares Infuriating DEEP DIVE on FAR-Left Network Behind Anti-ICE Protests Across the U.S.

KNEW It! Julie Kelly Exposes Renee Good's Wife, Her Connections to MN ICE Watch Movement, and Much MORE

So, About That LUNATIC Alleged 'Trump Supporter' Screaming About EXECUTING People in MN ... WOOF

There's WAY MORE to 'MN Mom' Renee Good That Lefties Do NOT Want You to Know (So You KNOW We're Sharing)

Organic? LOL-RIGHT: DAMNING Thread Takes Group Behind Minnesota ICE Agitators (and Who FUNDS Them) APART

============================================================

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!