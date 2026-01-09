Major Reveal, LITERALLY: POLITICO Accidentally Links to Revealing Internal Doc (Knew It Was Bad But, WOW)

Spot the Not-So-Subtle Differences Between NY Post and CNN Takes on the Minneapolis...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:40 PM on January 09, 2026
Meme

Ok, so nobody is really all that surprised to learn that POLITICO uses a Google doc filled with Lefty sources they go to, right? We'd honestly only be more surprised if they did NOT have an internal doc they used like this.

But, the fact that they accidentally linked to it instead of the story they meant to share?

That is truly a *CHEF'S KISS*.

Take a look:

Gosh, golly, gee, we're shocked to see we're not listed.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA ha.

Hooboy.

Vox. VOX?! Woof.

It reminds us of Biden's little card that had approved names and pictures of people he could take questions from. They don't really want to report the news or share stories; they have an agenda.

Heh.

Same, bro. Same.

