So, About That LUNATIC Alleged 'Trump Supporter' Screaming About EXECUTING People in MN ... WOOF

Sam J.
January 09, 2026
So, video of this weirdo is making the rounds, while people on the Left gleefully insist his craziness proves how dangerous Trump supporters are and blah blah blah. You guys know how it goes ...

If you have even a small brain in your head, you know immediately this is not a legit response from a legit Trump supporter, but let's not pretend our pals on the Left care about reality. Otherwise, they wouldn't be on the Left.

Turns out this guy is not really a Trump supporter ... 

Also this:

Hrm.

Note, we can neither confirm nor deny any of this information, but we wanted to share it:

Post continues:

... YOU!" he shouts at a group of Democrat protestors in Minneapolis with ICE standing behind him.

I've had some personal confrontations with this person, as described below.

But wait, there's more.

There's ALWAYS more, you know?

Post continues:

... working with Kristina Karamo in Michigan.

He was Anthony Hudson’s chief of staff, until Hudson publicly confronted Jake Lang, then he paid to have his own RV wrapped in Hudson graphics and let Lang spray paint “CUCK” on it in Dearborn.

Since then, he’s glued himself to Lang in their accelerationist endeavors, often promoted by Russian state-owned media.

Here he is in Minneapolis with his crazy eyes, probably screaming, “Christ is King!” Into his megaphone, trying to incite violence.

He was recently removed from a position in his county GOP in Michigan because of this activity.

Oh and he’s best buds with Mike Pompeo’s nephew, who drove the Qanon Shaman from AZ to DC for J6.

Woof.

Again, we cannot confirm or deny this information, as we did not compile it. That being said, it seems like a fairly important piece to look into, considering how many people on the Left are using this nutbag to pretend Trump supporters are unhinged and violent.

Something strange is afoot at the Circle K.

*adjusts tinfoil for the millionth time*

