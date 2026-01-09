So, About That LUNATIC Alleged 'Trump Supporter' Screaming About EXECUTING People in MN ... WOOF

So, video of this weirdo is making the rounds, while people on the Left gleefully insist his craziness proves how dangerous Trump supporters are and blah blah blah. You guys know how it goes ...

Advertisement

Trump supporter has a total mask off moment:



"The storm is here! [...] No one can stop what is coming! [...] We executed one of you yesterday!” pic.twitter.com/Z43DWP8IVR — Daractenus (@Daractenus) January 8, 2026

If you have even a small brain in your head, you know immediately this is not a legit response from a legit Trump supporter, but let's not pretend our pals on the Left care about reality. Otherwise, they wouldn't be on the Left.

Turns out this guy is not really a Trump supporter ...

This man is not a Trump supporter. He’s a leftist activist I had to block a while ago. He’s posing as one to incite the crowd and the lady next to him knows it. I keep telling you, all of this is an act. All performative. https://t.co/46g8kAlOdP — Deon Joseph (@ofcrdeonjoseph) January 8, 2026

Also this:

He is not a leftist activist. He is a Flynn network accelerationist trying to destroy Trump and MAGA from within. See this thread: https://t.co/KxXqf1gpCz pic.twitter.com/aRaM4ha4ZP — Scott McMahan (@BiggerTruth) January 9, 2026

Hrm.

Note, we can neither confirm nor deny any of this information, but we wanted to share it:

🚨🚨🚨This is the Black Pill Flynntard insurgency on the right. 🚨🚨🚨



This lunatic's name is Jayden Scott from Bay City, Michigan.



Red faced and crazy eyed, he yells, "THE STORM IS HERE! WHERE WE GO ONE WE GO ALL! NO ONE CAN STOP WHAT IS COMING!"



"WE JUST EXECUTED ONE OF… https://t.co/a0ytLAa2Yh pic.twitter.com/MlzzujGfjK — Scott McMahan (@BiggerTruth) January 8, 2026

Post continues:

... YOU!" he shouts at a group of Democrat protestors in Minneapolis with ICE standing behind him. I've had some personal confrontations with this person, as described below.

But wait, there's more.

There's ALWAYS more, you know?

This is Jayden Scott, who I believe is a complete sociopath. He has made thinly veiled death threats of me and others using multiple aliases on Facebook. He even had AI write a book about me and published it on Amazon, alleging that I was part of some secret cabal working with… pic.twitter.com/vl4kJuDn14 — Scott McMahan (@BiggerTruth) January 8, 2026

Post continues:

... working with Kristina Karamo in Michigan. He was Anthony Hudson’s chief of staff, until Hudson publicly confronted Jake Lang, then he paid to have his own RV wrapped in Hudson graphics and let Lang spray paint “CUCK” on it in Dearborn. Since then, he’s glued himself to Lang in their accelerationist endeavors, often promoted by Russian state-owned media. Here he is in Minneapolis with his crazy eyes, probably screaming, “Christ is King!” Into his megaphone, trying to incite violence. He was recently removed from a position in his county GOP in Michigan because of this activity. Oh and he’s best buds with Mike Pompeo’s nephew, who drove the Qanon Shaman from AZ to DC for J6.

Woof.

Again, we cannot confirm or deny this information, as we did not compile it. That being said, it seems like a fairly important piece to look into, considering how many people on the Left are using this nutbag to pretend Trump supporters are unhinged and violent.

Advertisement

This is a paid Color Revolution. They PRETEND to be MAGA. They are communists. — Susan Suehr (@miraclegrids) January 9, 2026

Something strange is afoot at the Circle K.

*adjusts tinfoil for the millionth time*

============================================================

Related:

WATCH CNN's Anderson Cooper 'Play' Dumb About New MN Footage That Only JUSTIFIES ICE Agents' Actions MORE

There's WAY MORE to 'MN Mom' Renee Good That Lefties Do NOT Want You to Know (So You KNOW We're Sharing)

Organic? LOL-RIGHT: DAMNING Thread Takes Group Behind Minnesota ICE Agitators (and Who FUNDS Them) APART

What the Effing EFF, Hilton?! Dallas Hilton Employee Doxxes ICE Agents Staying at the Hotel on TikTok

Another Lefty Talking Point Bites the DUST As CBS Drops Thread About ICE Agent Involved in MN Shooting

============================================================

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!