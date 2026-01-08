Another Lefty Talking Point Bites the DUST As CBS Drops Thread About ICE Agent Involved in MN Shooting

As the Left continues to try and make a case against the ICE agent involved in the Minneapolis shooting, they have really been trying to push the idea that these agents are inexperienced, crazy nobodies who are just looking for an excuse to hurt people because they're BIG FAT MEAN RACIST HEADS.

What's been especially annoying is the claims that this guy was just some nobody with zero experience.

CBS (RIGHT?!) shared deets about the officer that prove them wrong.

Again. You'd think it would eventually get old being wrong all of the time.

NEW: A senior DHS official tells CBS News that the ICE immigration agent who opened fire yesterday is based in Minneapolis and has over 10 years experience. He is a member of the ICE ERO Special Response Team (SRT) — a specially trained tactical unit within ICE Enforcement and… — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 8, 2026

Post continues:

... Enforcement and Removal Operations.

VERY experienced.

Ya' don't say?

But wait, there's more.

SRT provides high-risk operational support for immigration enforcement actions, including executing arrest and search warrants, responding to barricaded subjects, transporting dangerous detainees, and assisting with riot control or disturbances at detention facilities. SRT… — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 8, 2026

Post continues:

... members receive advanced training in tactical operations, firearms, defensive tactics, and crowd control, and they are deployed when situations exceed the capabilities of standard ERO officers.

Advanced training.

The agent involved in this shooting was also involved in a separate incident on June 17, 2025, when federal immigration officers attempted to arrest Roberto Carlos Munoz, a 39-year-old man previously convicted of sexually assaulting a minor, on an immigration warrant in St. Paul. As agents tried to conduct a traffic stop and take him into custody, Munoz refused orders to roll down his windows or exit the vehicle. An ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officer broke a rear window and reached inside the car to unlock the door. At that point, Munoz put the vehicle in drive, dragging the officer approximately 100 yards with his arm inside the car as he accelerated and weaved to try to shake him off. The officer twice fired a Taser in an unsuccessful attempt to stop him. Eventually the officer was freed when the vehicle knocked him out of the window and Munoz continued fleeing. — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 8, 2026

So bascially ...

The officer suffered significant lacerations that required 33 stitches, and Munoz was later federally charged with assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon. — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 8, 2026

In other words, this officer knows all too well how dangerous of a weapon a vehicle can be.

So much for this talking point, eh mouth-breathers?

