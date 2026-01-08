Vance Stance: VP Calls Out Legacy Media’s Slanted ICE Shooting Coverage During Fiery...
I Discovered The KEY PIECE of EVIDENCE The Media Is Leaving Out Of...
What the Effing EFF, Hilton?! Dallas Hilton Employee Doxxes ICE Agents Staying at...
In a Time of High Tension, JD Vance and RFK Jr. Trolling Each...
AOC Writes a Check Her Butt Can't CASH Accusing Jesse Watters of Sexualizing...
'CUFF This Piece of S**t': Is THIS the Real Reason Mayor Frey Doesn't...
Proud Socialist Served Up BRUTAL Dose of Reality After Lying About ICE Agent...
VIP
'Bring Him IN': Seth Harp FA'ed, So It's Only FAIR That He's Getting...
Are Minnesota Anti-ICE Protests Being Manufactured?
Holy BUTT-KICKIN', Batman! Walter Hudson NUKES Democrats in Heated Back-and-Forth Over MN...
DOJ Confirms Receiving Criminal Referral That Might Partly Explain Why Tim Walz Has...
JD Vance Shuts 'Former Defense Atty' Claiming ICE Officers Instigated MN Attack DOWN...
NUTBAG Nebraska State Senator Caught Tearing PragerU Founders Museum Exhibit DOWN at Capit...
VIP
Dems Want ICE to 'Get the F**k Out of Minneapolis' So People Like...

Another Lefty Talking Point Bites the DUST As CBS Drops Thread About ICE Agent Involved in MN Shooting

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:45 PM on January 08, 2026
Meme

As the Left continues to try and make a case against the ICE agent involved in the Minneapolis shooting, they have really been trying to push the idea that these agents are inexperienced, crazy nobodies who are just looking for an excuse to hurt people because they're BIG FAT MEAN RACIST HEADS.

Advertisement

What's been especially annoying is the claims that this guy was just some nobody with zero experience.

CBS (RIGHT?!) shared deets about the officer that prove them wrong.

Again. You'd think it would eventually get old being wrong all of the time.

Post continues:

...  Enforcement and Removal Operations.

VERY experienced.

Ya' don't say?

But wait, there's more.

Post continues:

... members receive advanced training in tactical operations, firearms, defensive tactics, and crowd control, and they are deployed when situations exceed the capabilities of standard ERO officers.

Recommended

'CUFF This Piece of S**t': Is THIS the Real Reason Mayor Frey Doesn't Want ICE in Minnesota? Because WOW
Sam J.
Advertisement

Advanced training.

So bascially ...

Advertisement

In other words, this officer knows all too well how dangerous of a weapon a vehicle can be.

So much for this talking point, eh mouth-breathers?

============================================================

Related:

AOC Writes a Check Her Butt Can't CASH Accusing Jesse Watters of Sexualizing and Harassing Her (WATCH)

'CUFF This Piece of S**t': Is THIS the Real Reason Mayor Frey Doesn't Want ICE in Minnesota? Because WOW

Proud Socialist Served Up BRUTAL Dose of Reality After Lying About ICE Agent Pointing Gun at MN Protester

'Bring Him IN': Seth Harp FA'ed, So It's Only FAIR That He's Getting to the FO Phase

Holy BUTT-KICKIN', Batman! Walter Hudson NUKES Democrats in Heated Back-and-Forth Over MN Fraud (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

CRIME DHS DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'CUFF This Piece of S**t': Is THIS the Real Reason Mayor Frey Doesn't Want ICE in Minnesota? Because WOW
Sam J.
In a Time of High Tension, JD Vance and RFK Jr. Trolling Each Other Is the Break We Needed
Grateful Calvin
What the Effing EFF, Hilton?! Dallas Hilton Employee Doxxes ICE Agents Staying at the Hotel on TikTok
Sam J.
AOC Writes a Check Her Butt Can't CASH Accusing Jesse Watters of Sexualizing and Harassing Her (WATCH)
Sam J.
Proud Socialist Served Up BRUTAL Dose of Reality After Lying About ICE Agent Pointing Gun at MN Protester
Sam J.
Vance Stance: VP Calls Out Legacy Media’s Slanted ICE Shooting Coverage During Fiery WH Press Briefing
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'CUFF This Piece of S**t': Is THIS the Real Reason Mayor Frey Doesn't Want ICE in Minnesota? Because WOW Sam J.
Advertisement