Holy BUTT-KICKIN', Batman! Walter Hudson NUKES Democrats in Heated Back-and-Forth Over MN Fraud (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:36 PM on January 08, 2026
Twitter

Walter Hudson may well be one of our newest favorite accounts to follow and cover on X. 

We admit it, we love to see someone not only take on a Democrat in a back-and-forth, but to destroy them as well... it sounds petty, but it warms our cold, dead hearts.

Watch:

Told you guys. We can't help but wonder if there is a small tear in one of Frost's eyes. Heh.

Hudson himself responded to the exchange:

Congresspeople.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

That's a big one that most American politicians seem to miss. They are on OUR dime, they work FOR us.

'CUFF This Piece of S**t': Is THIS the Real Reason Mayor Frey Doesn't Want ICE in Minnesota? Because WOW
Sam J.
Truth to light, we like that. And it definitely works here.

