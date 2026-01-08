Holy BUTT-KICKIN', Batman! Walter Hudson NUKES Democrats in Heated Back-and-Forth Over MN Fraud (Watch)

Walter Hudson may well be one of our newest favorite accounts to follow and cover on X.

We admit it, we love to see someone not only take on a Democrat in a back-and-forth, but to destroy them as well... it sounds petty, but it warms our cold, dead hearts.

Watch:

.@WalterHudson clashes with Rep. Frost for deflecting to unrelated issue, playing a "condemnation game" in hearing focused on the fraud scandal in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/QHWxCbBItC — National Review (@NRO) January 7, 2026

Told you guys. We can't help but wonder if there is a small tear in one of Frost's eyes. Heh.

Hudson himself responded to the exchange:

Listen, congresspeople.



I don't give a damn about "your time."



You're on my dime.



When you use your time to play stupid games, I'm gonna award you stupid prizes. https://t.co/30r5gtX085 — Walter Hudson (@WalterHudson) January 7, 2026

Congresspeople.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

100%, you did great! Was proud that you didn't let them make this about their talking points. Everyone needs that fire!!! — Manny M (@mannymoto70) January 8, 2026

I laughed with joy at your response! — Lori Z Peterson (@Zoc57) January 8, 2026

That's a big one that most American politicians seem to miss. They are on OUR dime, they work FOR us.

You did a fantastic job today as did the others with you. Thank you for bringing truth to light. — TX Sin-D (@SlimTX84) January 8, 2026

Truth to light, we like that. And it definitely works here.

