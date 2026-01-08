Lying HACK! X TROUNCES Julia Ioffe for Trying to Use Minneapolis ICE Shooting to Rewrite J6 History

Julia Ioffe is at it again (we know, shocker), equating the ICE shooting in Minneapolis with January 6th, complete with the tired claim that J6 rioters 'assaulted and killed cops.' As video from the Minneapolis incident circulates and Lefties screech about murder this and Gestapo that, Ioffe warns that 'deniers' will soon rewrite history just like they supposedly did for J6.

We can't EVEN make this up.

Remember, there was video of January 6, too. Lots and lots of video. Way more than of this. They actually *did* assault and kill cops. But they convinced half the country that they didn’t see what they saw—or that it wasn’t that bad.



Remember all of it. — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) January 8, 2026

One small issue: no police officers were killed during the Capitol riot, a debunked narrative the left clings to harder than ever while hyping the latest anti-ICE chaos

You know the face you make when you're not sure which one of your corgis is gassy, but you know one of them definitely is? Yeah, we just made that face reading her post.

Which cops, Julie? Be specific. Which cops did "they kill" on January 6?



You despicable, gaslighting apparatchik. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) January 8, 2026

No disrespect to other despicable, gaslighting apparatchiks possibly reading us at this moment.

We also can't help but notice she didn't list which cops were killed ... BECAUSE NONE WERE.

Not a single cop died. If there had been, I’d be seeing cop funerals played wall to wall. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) January 8, 2026

Bingo.

Who knew?

Oh, that's right, we all did.

List of police officers killed on Jan 6: — suzy (@Suzy_1776) January 8, 2026

Not one. Shocker.

You can try to make a point without lying, you know. — LDSLawyer (@LDSLaw) January 8, 2026

Can she, though? We're not so sure.

I’ll play…



List the names of all of the “cops killed” on J6.



C’mon now, with all this “video” evidence that exists, this should be easy-peazy for you to do.



And go! — (Q)uality (C)ontrol (@ShadowOps_one7) January 8, 2026

Annnd crickets. Because she knows not one single cop died on January 6. Notice she didn't want to talk about any protesters who died that day. Gosh, wonder why.

