Lying HACK! X TROUNCES Julia Ioffe for Trying to Use Minneapolis ICE Shooting to Rewrite J6 History

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:20 AM on January 08, 2026
Sarah D.

Julia Ioffe is at it again (we know, shocker), equating the ICE shooting in Minneapolis with January 6th, complete with the tired claim that J6 rioters 'assaulted and killed cops.' As video from the Minneapolis incident circulates and Lefties screech about murder this and Gestapo that, Ioffe warns that 'deniers' will soon rewrite history just like they supposedly did for J6. 

We can't EVEN make this up.

One small issue: no police officers were killed during the Capitol riot, a debunked narrative the left clings to harder than ever while hyping the latest anti-ICE chaos

You know the face you make when you're not sure which one of your corgis is gassy, but you know one of them definitely is? Yeah, we just made that face reading her post.

No disrespect to other despicable, gaslighting apparatchiks possibly reading us at this moment.

We also can't help but notice she didn't list which cops were killed ... BECAUSE NONE WERE.

Bingo.

Who knew?

Oh, that's right, we all did.

Not one. Shocker.

Can she, though? We're not so sure.

Sam J.
Annnd crickets. Because she knows not one single cop died on January 6. Notice she didn't want to talk about any protesters who died that day. Gosh, wonder why.

============================================================

============================================================

