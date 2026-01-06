Dan Goldman Uses J6 Anniversary to Drop (Accidentally) HILARIOUS Campaign Ad and We Got NOTHIN' (Watch)

How can anyone take Dan Goldman seriously? We get it, Democrats vote for people like Jay Jones, who was caught sending horrific texts about killing a Republican and wishing for his children to die, so it's not like they have a high bar or anything, but still.

Even Democrats have to realize how ridiculously funny this ad is, right?

RIGHT?!

It's just ... yeah.

Watch:

Five years ago, Donald Trump incited an insurrection to overturn a free and fair election.



Today, his attacks on our democracy have only increased.



To stop him, we not only need fighters in Congress but we need ones who know how to win.



Join me in this battle. pic.twitter.com/QeXeWEvSFY — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) January 6, 2026

You know what's coming.

HA.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

Oh, man.

We made the same face.

Admit it, your parents were Herp and Derp. 😂 — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) January 6, 2026

He definitely takes after Derp.

You were lobotomized weren’t you. — Nic Z (@z649278) January 6, 2026

It's possible. He is a Democrat, after all.

I'm enjoying the hell out of this — Mr. Breeze™ (@HydroTech12) January 6, 2026

Same, bro. Same.

Dan, you are a performative assclown. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) January 6, 2026

No offense to any performative assclowns who may be reading.

Hahahahahahahahaha — LG in AZ (@AzMenagerie) January 6, 2026

RIGHT?! It's so dramatic, so over the top, so INTENSE ... it's funny.

SNL could learn a thing or two from Dan's creative team. Heh.

