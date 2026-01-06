ICE Agents Infiltrate Minneapolis: J6 Connection to Daycare Fraud Gets Uncovered
Dan Goldman Uses J6 Anniversary to Drop (Accidentally) HILARIOUS Campaign Ad and We Got NOTHIN' (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:15 PM on January 06, 2026
AP Photo/John Minchillo

How can anyone take Dan Goldman seriously? We get it, Democrats vote for people like Jay Jones, who was caught sending horrific texts about killing a Republican and wishing for his children to die, so it's not like they have a high bar or anything, but still.

Even Democrats have to realize how ridiculously funny this ad is, right?

RIGHT?!

It's just ... yeah.

Watch:

You know what's coming.

HA.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

Oh, man.

We made the same face.

He definitely takes after Derp.

It's possible. He is a Democrat, after all.

Same, bro. Same.

No offense to any performative assclowns who may be reading.

Yeah, AWKWARD --> Ilhan Omar Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD in Thank You Post to 'Champion' Tim Walz
Sam J.
RIGHT?! It's so dramatic, so over the top, so INTENSE ... it's funny.

SNL could learn a thing or two from Dan's creative team. Heh.

